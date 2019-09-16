|By Business Wire
|
|September 16, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that Zynga Poker, the world’s largest free-to-play mobile poker game, is partnering with three-time Emmy Award winning actor and Everybody Loves Raymond alum, comedian and star of the ABC comedy, Single Parents, Brad Garrett for a special ‘Celebrity Home Game’ sweepstakes event. By completing challenges daily in the hit mobile game Zynga Poker, two lucky players will win seats at a celebrity card game in Southern California, hosted by semi-pro poker player Mr. Garrett himself.
Zynga Poker Partners with Actor, Comedian and Card Shark Brad Garrett for ‘Celebrity Home Game’ Sweepstakes Event, Benefiting Maximum Hope Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)
Starting today, players can earn sweepstakes entries by completing Daily and Hot Streak challenges in Texas Hold ‘Em card games in Zynga Poker. Following a two-week contest period, semi-finalists will be asked to submit a one-minute video comedy audition to be judged by the comic himself, Brad Garrett. Two winners will be flown out to California to play a game with Garrett and a full house of his A-list friends at a no-stakes poker game. Bringing real-life impact to the game, Zynga will donate up to $100,000 to the Maximum Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Garrett that provides financial stability for parents of children diagnosed with life-limiting conditions.
“What I love about Zynga Poker is that you can practice your game without having to worry about your ‘tells’ or poker table etiquette – it’s just about the cards,” said Brad Garrett. “I can make a sincere pledge to the winners of this sweepstakes – when you’re at my Home Game, we’ll be playing by these same rules. Check your poker face at the door, and get ready to have some fun.”
“Poker isn’t a game of chance – it’s all about showmanship and skill, and that’s something Brad Garrett has in spades – no matter what he says,” said Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing. “We’re proud to bring our players an opportunity to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime poker night, hosted by a legend in comedy and a hero to families in need. Now our players have the opportunity to show off their skills and prove that lady luck plays favorites.”
Best known for playing the envious and oft-ignored brother Robert Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond, Brad Garrett got his start in comedy in 1980 performing standup at improv clubs around Los Angeles before winning the top prize in the comedy category on TV’s Star Search. Today, Garrett’s television career continues on the ABC comedy, Single Parents, which returns for its second season this month. Garrett owns and operates a comedy club in Las Vegas, Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club, and has joined the semi-pro poker scene, bringing his irreverent brand of humor to the table on the celebrity circuit.
Zynga Poker is available as a free downloadable game on the App Store and Google Play and via desktop at zyngapoker.com. For more information about Zynga Poker, visit the game’s community channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Zynga Poker
Zynga Poker is one of the most popular mobile poker games in the world and now has more ways for players to compete than ever before. Designed to be played like a real table experience, this Texas Hold ‘Em Poker game lets players participate in a Sit-N-Go game, Spin and Win tournament mode or a cash table game to win generous payouts with up to nine players in either fast or slow style settings. Zynga Poker has developed a strong community within the game supported by Leagues and a VIP program. This allows players to earn benefits and features by reaching higher tiers with exclusive chip package offerings and special game modes.
About Zynga Inc.
Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter and Facebook.
About Maximum Hope Foundation
When a child is diagnosed with a life-limiting condition, parents may lose income or employment due to extended stays in the hospital with their little one. This financial toll can threaten a family’s home, leave them unable to pay bills and even prevent them from getting to and from the hospital where their child is receiving treatment. To ensure these families know they are not alone, the Maximum Hope Foundation assists with mortgage payments, rent or other living expenses so parents can focus on what is most important: their child. For more on the Maximum Hope Foundation, visit https://www.maximumhopefoundation.org/.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, relating to, among other things, the ‘Home Game’ sweepstakes prize and a charitable donation to the Maximum Hope Foundation. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "outlook," "projected," “planned,” "intends," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "expect," and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
