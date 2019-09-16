AppDirect Announces New Capabilities to Sell Any Technology As-a-Service, Physical Products at Annual Digital Economy Summit

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 16, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
AppDirect, the best commerce platform for selling subscription products through any channel, today announced a series of new improvements and partnerships that make it easier and more cost effective than ever before for organizations to enter, grow and thrive in the digital economy. The new capabilities give customers industry-leading abilities to sell any product—including any type of software, as well as physical products—to any size company.
Enhancements to Sell Any Product
To help businesses enter new markets, AppDirect's platform offers the easiest way to sell any technology as-a-service: SaaS, IaaS, telecom services, technical support, professional services, devices and more.
For the first time, AppDirect now enables organizations to sell complete technology packages without the need to handle inventory, vendor onboarding or heavy integrations. Powered by the AppDirect Network Catalog, customers on the platform can import a variety of new digital products and select drop shipping partners for hardware, accessories and other physical products. These sales enhancements are powered by a variety of new platform capabilities, including custom metered usage, configurable invoicing and order fulfillment extensions.
Improvements to Sell to Any Customer
Moreover, the platform now provides support for a broad spectrum of user experiences to acquire and retain both small- and large-scale B2B users. This includes advanced features such as flexible account structures, configurable procurement workflows, CPQ capabilities, dynamic customer segmentation, guest checkout and more.
“In today's digital economy, the organizations that have ready access to flexible technology that scales and changes with them are the ones that succeed and endure for the long term," said Dan Saks, co-CEO and co-founder of AppDirect. "With the latest enhancements to our platform, we are delivering a true end-to-end subscription commerce solution that accelerates digital transformation. The AppDirect platform stands alone, empowering anyone to sell a complex universe of both their own and third-party products, through any channel, anywhere around the globe."
Exploring Digital Endurance
These announcements were made on the main stage of AppDirect's annual digital economy summit, Engage. Centering on the theme of digital endurance, all of the event's keynote and breakout sessions focus on the strategies that companies can use to succeed in the face of rapidly changing digital technologies. Featured speakers include Patrick Pichette, former CFO of Google and current General Partner at Inovia Capital; Jeff Jonas, founder and CEO of Senzing; Alain Schaefer, Digital Growth Lead at ABB; Stephen Cofone, Sr. Director, Commerce Platforms at Honeywell; and Nicolaj Siggelkow, Professor at the Wharton School and co-author of "Connected Strategy: Building Continuous Customer Relationships for Competitive Advantage." Other featured speakers include executives from companies such as: G2, Coveo, Symantec, Keller Williams, ADP, Vodafone, CANCOM, Sage, VMware, iCIMS, Kronos, Rogers Communications, TELUS, Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom and Softchoice.
In a company first, AppDirect is hosting Engage in Montreal, a move that highlights the company's deep Canadian roots and showcases the city's rapidly growing technology ecosystem. AppDirect's Engage 2019 Digital Economy Summit takes place September 16 through 18, 2019, at the Fairmont Queen Victoria in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The conference is the only digital economy event where developers, service providers and businesses of all sizes attend to learn, network and collectively transform the way people do business in the cloud. For more information, visit engage.appdirect.com.
About AppDirect
AppDirect provides the only end-to-end cloud commerce platform for succeeding in the digital economy. The AppDirect ecosystem connects channels, developers, and customers through its platform to simplify the digital supply chain by enabling the onboarding and sale of products with third-party services, for any channel, on any device, with support. Powering millions of cloud subscriptions worldwide, AppDirect helps organizations, including Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, ADP and Deutsche Telekom connect their customers to the solutions they need to reach their full potential in the digital economy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005295/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT