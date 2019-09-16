ASE Technology Holding Named 2019 Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the Fourth Consecutive Year

|By Business Wire
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the leading provider of semiconductor packaging, test and system assembly services, today announced that it has been included in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Emerging Market segments. This will also be the fourth year in a row that the company has been selected as the Industry leader in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group and also listed as a member of the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets. The consecutive years of DJSI achievement, as well as international recognition on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and Thomson Reuters Tech100 leader board, have once again demonstrated the company’s resounding commitment and dedication to corporate sustainability.
In this year’s DJSI list, there were 47 companies assessed in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group, and 6 of the companies including ASE made the cut on the 2019 DJSI World list. ASE was not only ranked the leader within this group, but also received outstanding scores in 21 assessment categories including the highest scores in customer relationship management, supply chain management, environmental reporting, product stewardship and 9 other categories.
“As the global leader in semiconductor assembly, testing and systems integration, ASE understands the expectations from our stakeholders to conduct our business in a sustainable manner. An important step that we have taken recently is to align our long term sustainability plans in full support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). It is very encouraging to see that our performance has enabled us to gain recognition on the DJSI annual list, the gold standard of sustainability rankings, for the fourth year running,” said Jason Chang, Chairman, ASE Technology Holding. “We remain committed to transforming our business into a sustainable enterprise that will drive industry innovation and benefit society, the economy and the environment.”
At ASE, the company approaches sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy and has established a blueprint that contributes to a low carbon, circular, inclusive and collaborative economic framework. The company has already put in place sustainable business solutions such as resource recycling and smart grid (low carbon), water recycling and cradle-to-cradle design approach (circular), community development and environmental conservation (inclusive), and responsible procurement and sustainable supply chain management (collaborative). ASE also endeavors to ensure that any changes or transformations undertaken will have a positive impact on communities, the environment and its stakeholders.
Launched in 1999, the DJSI were the first global indices tracking the financial performance of leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI's robust index methodology. For more information, please visit https://www.robecosam.com/csa/
For more information on ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd’s corporate sustainability, please visit http://www.aseglobal.com/en/Csr/
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is among the leading providers of independent semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly, test, materials and design manufacturing. As a global leader geared towards meeting the industry’s ever growing needs for faster, smaller and higher performance chips, ASE Technology Holding develops and offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions including IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level package, flip chip, system-in-package, final test and electronic manufacturing services. For more information about ASE Technology Holding, visit www.aseglobal.com
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2019.
