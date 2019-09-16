hyperCORE International Teams with VirTrial to Become First ‘Virtual Trial Capable’ Site Network in the World

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 16, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
VirTrial today announced a collaboration with hyperCORE International, the largest independent clinical research site network in the world. hyperCORE includes more than 80 sites across five countries and two continents and is the first site network to have all sites trained and certified as Virtual Trial Capable.
The training program includes four modules that clinical research professionals complete to demonstrate a level of competence in general telemedicine etiquette and guidelines, as well as how to utilize the VirTrial platform. Participants then receive a Virtual Trial Capable certificate and badge to highlight to sponsors and CROs that they are prepared to conduct hybrid decentralized clinical trials.
“hyperCORE International is a proponent of meaningful change in how clinical trials are delivered to patients, ensuring that efficiencies are realized,” said Mark Lacy, CEO of hyperCORE International and Benchmark Research. “The benefit of having the network trained and certified on virtual trials provides sponsors the option to conduct decentralized clinical trials within an experienced site network where they can maintain control over quality and standardization across sites.”
“VirTrial is taking a grass-roots approach to decentralized clinical trials by aligning with sites and helping them prepare for the shift from traditional trials to hybrid trials where some visits are in person and some are remote,” said Amanda Rangel, VP of Business Development for VirTrial. “hyperCORE International is an industry leader in decentralized trial preparation and we are thrilled to collaborate with such a progressive network whose mission to modernize the traditional research site model aligns perfectly with ours,” she concluded.
“Direct to patient clinical trials are a massive benefit to our industry and to the patients who give so much of themselves to help us learn and advance. Patients will have an easier time committing to the rigors of a clinical trial knowing that they can participate from the comfort of their own home or work,” said Jeff Kingsley, COO of hyperCORE International and CEO of IACT Health. “hyperCORE International is strongly focused on the future and I'm proud that we are early adopters in the effort toward revolutionary change in our industry.”
“We are very supportive of virtual trials having been selected to pilot various platforms over the last couple of years,” said Karri Venn, President of LMC Manna Research, Canada’s largest integrated research organization and a founding partner member of hyperCORE International. “Our experience has given us direct insight into virtually assisted trials vs. traditionally run trials. We’ve seen firsthand not only the operational benefits, but more importantly, the improvement to the patient experience through greater access and reduced burden when participating in a clinical trial, ” continued Venn. “We are committed to the smart use of technology in the advancement of more efficient and patient centric clinical research. VirTrial’s Virtual Trial Capable certification is yet another demonstration of our commitment.”
For more information on the Virtual Trial Capable certificate program, go to https://virtrial.com/research-sites/.
About VirTrial
VirTrial is a technology company using a stable, long-standing telehealth platform to transform the clinical trials industry. The platform offers a patient management program that combines video, text, and email allowing pharmaceutical companies and CROs to create patient centric trials by replacing some study visits with virtual visits. The vision is for 25-50% of the visits to be conducted virtually creating a hybrid model. This model is ideally suited for Phase III/Phase IV trials where patient compliance can be assessed from any location. Our patient management program allows sites to create efficient automated messaging. The VirTrial app is supported on any device (Apple, Android, tablet and/or computer) and can be used by any site. It is hosted in a secure, cloud-based, environment and is HIPAA compliant.
VirTrial enables greater accessibility to trials for patients, higher performance by clinical trial sites, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better medications to market more quickly. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.
About hyperCORE International
Formed in 2019, hyperCORE International is a super network of highly experienced and awarded clinical research site/network companies. It is an industry leader, providing Phase I-IV clinical trial services with more than 80 active research sites across the globe. It is the largest independent clinical research site organization in the world. Its member companies have over 100 years of combined experience and completed more than 6,000 studies helping to evaluate thousands of new drugs and treatments in more than 60,000 patients. Each member operates as an independent company but integrates common functions to streamline business and clinical operations through harmonization and sharing of best practices.
hyperCORE International is committed to the highest standard of research excellence with subject safety, data integrity, rapid study startup, competitive enrollment, and outstanding subject retention as top priorities. Its innovative and collaborative partnership model redefines the way Sponsors, CROs, and sites engage in delivering meaningful research to patients.
hyperCORE’s founding partner members are:
Benchmark Research of Austin, TX; Clinical Trials of Texas of San Antonio, TX; DIEX Recherche of Sherbrooke, QC, Canada; FOMAT Medical Research of Oxnard, CA; IACT Health of Columbus, GA; LMC Manna Research of Toronto, ON, Canada; Research Centers of America (RCA) of Hollywood, FL and M3-Wake Research of Durham, NC.
Learn more at http://www.hyperCOREinternational.com @hyperCOREintl #ResearchAccelerated
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005252/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT