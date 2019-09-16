North America $30.6 Bn Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to 2027: Significant Investments in AI Chip Start-Ups is Anticipated to Boost the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 16, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
The "North America Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Segment; Type; and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America AI chip market accounted for US$ 2.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 30.62 Bn in 2027.
The increase in data generation due to the increasing proliferation of digital services is the key driver that is driving the growth of the AI chip market.
Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based AI solutions is expected to boost the AI chip market growth in the forecast period. Artificial intelligence and its applications such as machine learning and deep learning have been growing tremendously over the last few years. AI is being utilized extensively in numerous areas ranging from cloud computing applications to digital assistants and self-driving/autonomous vehicles. With ever increasing use cases of AI and the evolving market landscape, the advancements in present chips have become a necessity.
The AI chip market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the AI chip market further.
For instance, the North American countries are developing various policies and outlining best practices to implement artificial intelligence for promoting innovation in various industry sectors. Further, the political agendas for North American countries are aligned with the development of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Artificial intelligence technologies such as self-adapting machine learning, deep learning, or Natural language processing are expected to transform the way businesses work.
However, there are many challenges related to data privacy and other concerns that are in the way of mass penetration of AI in various industries. Governments of various North American countries are working on drafting a robust and comprehensive set of regulations and policies for the holistic development of artificial intelligence in this region.
Based on the industry vertical segment, the BFSI industry segment of the AI chip market led the North America market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries have great potential for AI applications due to the presence of huge financial and personal data of customers. In this sector, a high amount of sensitive data is generated and exchanged every day. There are a growing volume and creation of endpoints and mobile devices in banks, credit card companies, and credit reporting institutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
Part 2. Key Takeaways
Part 3. Research Methodology
Part 4. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 North America - PEST Analysis
Part 5. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Significant investments in AI Chip start-ups is anticipated to boost the Market growth
5.1.2 Increase in Data Generation due to increasing proliferation of digital services
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Rise in data security and privacy concerns
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Adoption of cloud-based AI solutions
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Custom and Application-Specific Solutions and ASICs drive the Market in future
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
Part 6. Artificial Intelligence Chip - North America Market Analysis
6.1 North America AI CHIP Market Overview
6.2 North America AI CHIP Market Forecast and Analysis
Part 7. North America Artificial Intelligence Chip Analysis -By Segment
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America AI Chip Breakdown, By Segment, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Data Center
7.4 Edge
Part 8. North America Artificial Intelligence Chip Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America AI Chip Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027
8.3 CPU
8.4 GPU
8.5 ASIC
8.6 FPGA
8.7 Others
Part 9. North America Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Industry Vertical
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America AI Chip Market Breakdown, By Industry Vertical, 2018 & 2027
9.3 BFSI Market
9.4 Retail Market
9.5 IT & Telecom Market
9.6 Automotive & Transportation Market
9.7 Healthcare Market
9.8 Media & Entertainment Market
9.9 Others Market
Part 10. North America Artificial Intelligence Chip Market - Country Analysis
Part 11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
11.4 New Development
Part 12. Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Alphabet Inc. (Google)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Xilinx, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x6ahe
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005499/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT