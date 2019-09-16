ManageEngine Announces Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring at Oracle OpenWorld 2019

|By Business Wire
September 16, 2019
ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that Applications Manager, its server, cloud and application performance monitoring solution, now supports performance monitoring for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This enables IT operations teams to gain visibility into the health and performance of the OCI Compute service. Additionally, Applications Manager virtualization monitoring module now supports Oracle VM.
ManageEngine is demonstrating the latest capabilities of Applications Manager in booth 1905 at Oracle OpenWorld 2019, being held September 16 - 19, 2019, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
More than a third of organizations worldwide see cloud expenditures as one of their top three investment priorities, according to a recent Gartner report. As services migrate to the cloud, company IT teams can find themselves managing hybrid cloud platforms—a mix of on-premises and multiple cloud infrastructures—to provide the optimal environment for their applications.
“While hybrid cloud adoption, containerization, microservices and other trends enable companies to innovate and act on consumer and market trends faster, they also vastly increase the complexity of the IT stack,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine. “For Dev and Ops teams, the increased complexity results in a lack of end-to-end performance visibility, performance degradation and difficulty in measuring end-user experience of critical applications. Applications Manager helps DevOps and IT teams address those challenges, giving them a holistic view into their hybrid cloud environments so that they can pinpoint application and infrastructure issues, correlate problems and perform root-cause analysis across public or hybrid cloud deployments.”
Proactive monitoring and troubleshooting for OCI and Oracle VM
ManageEngine Applications Manager delivers full stack monitoring to hybrid cloud environments by bringing together infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and user experience monitoring into a unified solution. With the new support for Oracle Cloud, businesses that rely on OCI as an essential part of their digital transformation plans can look to Applications Manager with confidence that their applications are performing as they should.
With Applications Manager, IT teams can now proactively monitor the health and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle VMs, thereby ensuring the performance of applications based on these technologies. The key performance indicators of OCI monitored by Applications Manager include those pertaining to compute, block volume and networking utilization modules, of both bare metal and virtual machine instances.
Oracle VM is a low overhead, robust VM solution that helps enterprises realize the benefits of server virtualization. The key performance metrics of Oracle VM server and virtual machines monitored by Applications Manager include those related to components like server pool, storage and repository.
Among other benefits, the latest monitoring capabilities of Applications Manager help IT admins:
- Gain a 360-degree view into the performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle VM, as well as the applications that rely on them.
- Receive actionable alerts on a wide array of error conditions and faults, detect issues faster, drill down to the root cause, and automate remedial actions before users are affected.
- Monitor resource utilization to ensure critical workloads do not run out of resources. Forecast growth and utilization trends with machine learning-powered analytics.
The support for OCI and Oracle VM is complementary to the existing out-of-the-box support for 100+ applications and infrastructure components, including other cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and OpenStack, and other virtualization technologies from VMware, Microsoft and Citrix.
Pricing and Availability
Applications Manager 14.3 with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure monitoring is available immediately with prices starting at $945/year for monitoring up to 25 servers or applications.
Oracle VM monitoring is available as a beta feature in Applications Manager. Users can sign up for beta testing at http://ow.ly/bUNN50w6NXO
A free, fully functional, 30-day trial version of Applications Manager is available for download here: https://www.manageengine.com/products/applications_manager/download.html
About Applications Manager
ManageEngine Applications Manager is application performance monitoring software that helps businesses ensure high availability and performance for their critical applications and servers, both within the data center and on the cloud. It provides real-time insights into the performance of complex applications, their underlying infrastructure and the experience of users - all from a single pane of glass. Enterprises worldwide trust Applications Manager to improve their operational performance, support digital transformation initiatives and improve customer engagement without being hampered by performance challenges. For more information about Applications Manager, visit manageengine.com/apm.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including network, servers, applications, desktops and more. We have offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, China, and Australia as well as a network of 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their businesses and IT. For more information, please visit www.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.
