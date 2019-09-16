GSMA gibt die ersten Referenten der Mobile 360 - Eurasia 2019 bekannt

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 09:34 AM EDT
Die GSMA gab heute die ersten Referenten für die Konferenz Mobile 360 - Eurasia 2019 am 8. und 9. Oktober 2019 im Lotte Hotel (Moskau) bekannt. Die bereits zum zweiten Mal stattfindende Veranstaltung lädt hochrangige Führungspersönlichkeiten von Mobilfunkbetreibern, Regierungen und Regulierungsbehörden zur Erörterung des Einflusses der Mobilfunktechnologie auf die digitale Wirtschaft in der Region ein. Die diesjährige Veranstaltung mit dem Thema „Nutzung von 5G und neuen Technologien zur Beschleunigung der digitalen Wirtschaft“ untersucht den bevorstehenden Start des kommerziellen 5G-Netzes in der Region. Die erste kommerzielle 5G-Einführungsphase wird für 2020 erwartet, wobei es bis 2025 voraussichtlich insgesamt 48 Millionen 5G-Anschlüsse in Russland geben wird.
„Wir freuen uns sehr, unsere zweite Mobile 360 in Russland zu veranstalten und haben ein unglaublich starkes Aufgebot an Hauptrednern aus der ganzen Welt eingeladen, um über die Schlüsselrolle der 5G-Netze in der digitalen Wirtschaft zu sprechen“, sagte Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA. „Ein Hauptschwerpunkt wird auf 5G liegen, wobei die Delegierten einzigartige Einblicke von Branchenexperten erhalten und die Möglichkeit zu Diskussionen und Debatten darüber haben, wie die Branche die Herausforderungen meistern und Chancen des 5G-Zeitalters nutzen kann.“
Auf der Mobile 360 - Eurasia werden CEOs und Spitzenkräfte aus führenden Unternehmen der Mobilfunkbranche und des gesamten digitalen Ökosystems die wichtigsten Tendenzen und Fragen im mobilen Bereich thematisieren. Folgende Referenten haben ihre Teilnahme an der Mobile 360 - Eurasia bereits zugesagt:
- Dmitry Markov, Director for Information Infrastructure, ANO „The Digital Economy“, Russland
- Vladislav Onischenko, Vorsitzender, Analysezentrum der Regierung der Russischen Föderation
- Vasyl Latsanych, CEO, Beeline
- Ekaterina Safonova, Director of Partnerships and Training, Technical Advisor, Cybertonica, außerordentliche Gastprofessorin, Staatliche Technische Universität Kasan
- Alexander Gorbatko, stellvertretender Leiter der Abteilung für Informationstechnologien Moskau
- Jana Krimpe, Partner, Digital Trade Hub Aserbaidschan
- Seizo Onoe, President, DoCoMo Technology, und Chief Technology Architect, NTT DoCoMo
- Kaan Terzioglu, Mitglied des Board of Directors, Digicel Group
- Javier Garcia Gomez, CTO, Europa und Lateinamerika, Ericsson
- Anton Ustimenko, Partner, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Sector Leader, CESA, Ernst & Young
- Alexander Shulgin, Gründer und CEO, Gruppa Kompaniy Familia
- Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA
- Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
- Afke Schaart, Regional Lead and Vice President Europe, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), GSMA
- Hu Houkun (Ken Hu), Deputy Chairman, Huawei
- Nurlan Meirmanov, VP Innovation, Kazakhtelecom
- Gevork Vermishyan, CEO, MegaFon
- Alexey Kornya, President und CEO, MTS
- Arkady Sandler, Director of AI Center, MTS
- Eran Fine, CEO, Nanolock Security
- Erhun Baş, Secretary General, m-TOD
- Richard Van Wageningen, CEO, Orange Business Services, Russland und GUS-Staaten
- Pavel Tulubyev, Vorstandsmitglied, Kundenvorstand, Pochta Bank
- Luigi Ardito, Senior Director, Government Affairs EMEA, Qualcomm
- Wassim Chourbaji, SVP Government Affairs EMEA, Qualcomm
- Aayush Bhatnagar, SVP, Reliance Jio
- Victor Dostov, Präsident, Russischer Verband für elektronisches Geld und Überweisungen
- Sergey Emdin, CEO, Tele2
- Otto Williams, VP, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Fintech & Ventures CEMEA, Visa
- Dmitry Karmishin, Deputy Chief Commercial Offer, Yandex.Money
- David An, CTO, ZTE Group Asia
Agenda der Mobile 360 - Eurasia
Am Eröffnungstag der Mobile 360 - Eurasia wird eine Reihe von Themen behandelt. Dazu zählen Einblicke von Betreibern anderer Märkte, die 5G bereits kommerziell eingeführt haben, Bedrohungen für Cybersicherheit und Identität im Zeitalter von 5G, die zunehmende Bedeutung des Betreibers für den elektronischen Handel, Finanztechnologie und Unterhaltung sowie eine ausführliche Sitzung über neue Technologien wie künstliche Intelligenz und Blockchain. Auf der Agenda des zweiten Tages stehen Sitzungen zur Zukunft des mobilen Zahlungsverkehrs in der digitalen Wirtschaft (Veranstalter: Visa), Städte mit intelligenten Sensoren und vernetzte Mobilität sowie ein Panel mit Prognosen über die Auswirkungen der künstlichen Intelligenz im Jahr 2020, das gemeinsam von der GSMA und dem Skolkovo Open Innovations Forum veranstaltet wird.
Partnerveranstaltungen
Huawei und Visa werden Veranstaltungen auf der Mobile 360 - Eurasia ausrichten, die ebenfalls im Lotte Hotel stattfinden. Huawei bietet im Vorfeld der Veranstaltung einen Workshop mit dem Titel „5G-Strategie: Von CTOs lernen“, der am 7. Oktober um 14 Uhr stattfindet. Der CTO Workshop legt den Schwerpunkt auf 5G-Innovationen wie den weltweiten Ausbau, Anwendungsfälle und Netzanforderungen verschiedener Branchen. Visa veranstaltet am 9. Oktober von 9 bis 12.30 Uhr ein Forum zum Thema „Neue Zahlungssynergien für Mobilfunkbetreiber“, auf dem Themen wie Biometrie, Tokenisierung und Finanztechnologie behandelt werden.
Sponsoren der Mobile 360 – Eurasia
Zu den Sponsoren der Veranstaltung zählen MTS (Host Sponsor), Visa (Headline Sponsor), Cisco, Huawei und Ericsson (Industry Sponsors) MegaFon (Mobile Partner), Mobileum und Qualcomm (Supporting Sponsors). ITU, RCC und das Skolkovo Open Innovations Forum sind unterstützende Organisationen sowie Gastgeber verschiedener Roundtables und Aktivitäten der Veranstaltung.
Anmeldung zur Mobile 360 – Eurasia ab sofort möglich
Die Anmeldung zur Mobile 360 – Eurasia ist ab sofort möglich. Personen, die an einer Teilnahme interessiert sind, besuchen bitte https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/attend/attendee-registration/. Weitere Informationen zur Mobile 360 – Eurasia, darunter Sponsoringmöglichkeiten, finden Sie unter: https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/. Folgen Sie den Entwicklungen und Neuigkeiten zur Mobile 360 – Eurasia (#MOBILE360) auf Twitter @GSMAEVENTS, Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series und LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series. Folgen Sie @GSMA, um sich über weitere Nachrichten und Aktivitäten der GSMA zu informieren.
Über die GSMA
Die GSMA vertritt die Interessen der weltweiten Mobilfunkindustrie. Die Organisation vereint über 750 Netzbetreiber sowie rund 400 Unternehmen aus dem Umfeld der mobilen Kommunikation, darunter Mobiltelefon- und Gerätehersteller, Software-Unternehmen, Ausrüstungsanbieter, Internetfirmen und Unternehmen aus angrenzenden Branchen. Die GSMA organisiert außerdem die branchenführenden MWC-Events, die jährlich in Barcelona, Los Angeles und Shanghai stattfinden, sowie regionale Konferenzen der Mobile 360 Series.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Unternehmenswebseite der GSMA unter www.gsma.com. Folgen Sie der GSMA auf Twitter: @GSMA.
