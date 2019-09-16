GSMA anuncia primeiros palestrantes para o Mobile 360 – Eurásia 2019

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 09:41 AM EDT
A GSMA anunciou hoje os primeiros palestrantes da conferência Mobile 360 – Eurásia 2019, que será realizada nos dias 8 e 9 de outubro de 2019 no Lotte Hotel, em Moscou (Rússia). O evento, agora em seu segundo ano, convida os principais líderes de operadoras de telefonia móvel, governos e órgãos reguladores a discutir o impacto da tecnologia móvel na economia digital da região. A edição deste ano apresenta o tema “Abraçando o 5G e as tecnologias emergentes para acelerar a economia digital” e examinará o iminente lançamento comercial do 5G na Eurásia. A expectativa é de que a implementação inicial do 5G ocorra em 2020, com o número total de conexões 5G na Rússia atingindo 48 milhões em 2025.
“Estamos entusiasmados por sediar nosso segundo evento Mobile 360 na Rússia e convocamos um elenco incrivelmente forte de palestrantes do mundo todo que discutirão o papel central que as redes 5G desempenharão na economia digital”, disse Mats Granryd, diretor geral da GSMA. “O 5G será uma área de foco principal e os delegados obterão uma visão única de especialistas do setor, além de terem a oportunidade de discutir e debater como o setor pode superar os desafios e capitalizar as oportunidades que a era 5G trará.”
No Mobile 360 – Eurásia, os CEOs e executivos seniores das principais empresas da indústria de telefonia móvel e de todo o ecossistema digital abordarão as tendências e questões mais prementes do setor. Os palestrantes confirmados para apresentação no Mobile 360 – Eurásia são:
- Dmitry Markov, diretor de Infraestrutura de Informação da ANO “The Digital Economy”, Rússia
- Vladislav Onischenko, chefe do Centro Analítico para o Governo da Federação Russa
- Vasyl Latsanych, CEO da Beeline
- Ekaterina Safonova, diretora de Parcerias e Treinamento e assessora técnica da Cybertonica, professora associada visitante da Universidade Técnica do Estado de Kazan
- Alexander Gorbatko, vice-chefe do Departamento de Tecnologias de Informação de Moscou
- Jana Krimpe, parceira do Centro de Comércio Digital do Azerbaijão
- Seizo Onoe, Presidente da DoCoMo e arquiteto de Tecnologia e chefe de Tecnologia da NTT DoCoMo
- Kaan Terzioglu, membro do Conselho de Administração do Digicel Group
- Javier Garcia Gomez, CTO na Europa e América Latina da Ericsson
- Anton Ustimenko, parceiro, chefe do Setor de Tecnologia, Mídia e Telecomunicações, CESA, Ernst & Young
- Alexander Shulgin, fundador e CEO da Gruppa Kompaniy Familia
- Alex Sinclair, diretor de Tecnologia da GSMA
- Mats Granryd, diretor geral da GSMA
- Afke Schaart, chefe regional e vice-presidente na Europa, Rússia e Comunidade de Estados Independentes (CEI) da GSMA
- Hu Houkun (Ken Hu), vice-presidente da Huawei
- Nurlan Meirmanov, vice-presidente de Inovação da Kazakhtelecom
- Gevork Vermishyan, CEO da MegaFon
- Alexey Kornya, presidente e CEO da MTS
- Arkady Sandler, diretor do Centro de IA da MTS
- Eran Fine, CEO da Nanolock Security
- Erhun Baş, secretário geral da m-TOD
- Richard Van Wageningen, CEO da Orange Business Services Russia-CIS
- Pavel Tulubyev, membro do Conselho, Diretor de Clientes do Pochta Bank
- Luigi Ardito, diretor sênior de Assuntos Governamentais na EMEA da Qualcomm
- Wassim Chourbaji, vice-presidente de Assuntos Governamentais na EMEA da Qualcomm
- Aayush Bhatnagar, vice-presidente da Reliance Jio
- Victor Dostov, presidente da Associação Russa de Dinheiro Eletrônico e Remessas
- Sergey Emdin, CEO da Tele2
- Otto Williams, vice-presidente e chefe de Parcerias Estratégicas, Fintech & Ventures CEMEA da Visa
- Dmitry Karmishin, vice-presidente de Oferta Comercial da Yandex.Money
- David An, CTO do ZTE Group Asia
Programação
O dia de abertura do Mobile 360 – Eurásia cobrirá uma série de tópicos, incluindo informações de operadoras de outros mercados que já lançaram o 5G comercialmente; a ameaça da segurança cibernética e a identidade na era 5G; o papel crescente da operadora em comércio eletrônico, tecnologia financeira e entretenimento, bem como uma sessão detalhada sobre as tecnologias emergentes, como inteligência artificial e blockchain. O segundo dia incluirá sessões sobre o futuro dos pagamentos móveis na economia digital, com a Visa como anfitriã; cidades com sensores inteligentes e mobilidade interconectada e um painel que prevê o impacto da inteligência artificial em 2020, que será realizado em conjunto pela GSMA e pelo Fórum de Inovações Abertas de Skolkovo.
Eventos de parceiros
A Huawei e a Visa sediarão eventos no Mobile 360 – Eurásia, que também serão realizados no Lotte Hotel. A Huawei está realizando um workshop antes do evento, intitulado Estratégia 5G: Aprendendo com os CTO no dia 7 de outubro, às 14h. Essa oficina se concentrará em inovações 5G, como implementações globais, casos de uso e requisitos de rede de uma ampla gama de setores. A Visa sediará um fórum sobre Novas sinergias de pagamento para operadoras de telefonia móvel no dia 9 de outubro, das 9h às 12h30, que explorará tópicos como biometria, tokenização e fintech.
Patrocinadores do evento
Os patrocinadores do evento incluem a MTS (patrocinador anfitrião); Visa (patrocinador principal); Cisco, Huawei e Ericsson (patrocinadores da indústria) MegaFon (parceiro móvel); Mobileum e Qualcomm (patrocinadores de apoio). A ITU, a RCC e o Fórum de Inovações Abertas de Skolkovo estão apoiando organizações e hospedarão várias mesas-redondas e atividades durante o evento.
Inscrições abertas
As inscrições para o Mobile 360 – Eurásia já estão abertas. As pessoas que desejem participar devem acessar https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/attend/attendee-registration/. Para mais informações sobre o Mobile 360 – Eurásia, incluindo oportunidades de patrocínio, acesse: https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/. Acompanhe as notícias e atualizações sobre o Mobile 360 – Eurásia (# MOBILE360) no Twitter @GSMAEVENTS, no Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series e no LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series. Mantenha-se atualizado com notícias e atividades mais amplas da GSMA através do @GSMA.
-FIM-
Sobre a GSMA
A GSMA representa os interesses das operadoras de telefonia móvel no mundo todo, reunindo mais de 750 operadoras e cerca de 400 empresas do amplo ecossistema da tecnologia móvel, incluindo fabricantes de aparelhos e dispositivos, empresas de software, fornecedores de equipamentos e empresas de internet, assim como organizações em setores industriais adjacentes. A GSMA também produz os eventos MWC líderes do setor, realizados anualmente em Barcelona, Los Angeles e Xangai, além do Mobile 360 Series com conferências regionais.
Para mais informações, acesse www.gsma.com. Siga a GSMA no Twitter: @GSMA.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005523/pt/
