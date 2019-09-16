Bewerbungsfrist für GSMA GLOMO Awards 2020 hat begonnen

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 10:08 AM EDT
Die GSMA meldete heute, dass die Bewerbungsfrist für die Global Mobile Awards 2020 (GLOMO Awards) ab sofort begonnen hat. Mit den renommierten Auszeichnungen, die beim Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020 der GSMA im 25. Jahr verliehen werden, werden Einzelpersonen und Organisationen aus der Mobilfunkbranche für die wichtigsten Innovationen und Erfolge ausgezeichnet. Mehr als 300 Juroren, darunter Analysten, Journalisten und Wissenschaftler, werden in neun Kategorien ihr Urteil abgeben und 37 einzelne Auszeichnungen für die wichtigsten Erfolge verleihen, die die Branche in den vergangenen zwölf Monaten gekennzeichnet haben. Bewerbungen für die Awards 2020 können ab sofort eingereicht werden. Die Preisträger werden im Rahmen einer feierlichen Preisverleihung beim Mobile World Congress der GSMA in Barcelona bekanntgegeben.
„Mit den GLOMO Awards wird im kommenden Jahr auf dem Mobile World Congress in Barcelona ein Vierteljahrhundert an Innovationskraft gefeiert. Es ist kaum zu glauben, dass wir 1995 das erste Klapptelefon der Welt vorgestellt haben und heute das erste 5G-fähige, faltbare Smartphone erleben“, so Mats Granryd, Generaldirektor der GSMA. „Unsere Branche, durch die sich die mobile Konnektivität grundlegend auf praktisch alle Aspekte unseres Lebens auswirkt, ist schnelllebig und verändert sich ständig. Mit diesen Auszeichnungen sollen der Einfallsreichtum, die Innovationskraft und die Leistungen unserer Branche gewürdigt werden. Ich freue mich darauf, auch in diesem Jahr wieder die größten Highlights erleben zu dürfen.“
Die feierliche Preisverleihung der GLOMO Awards zur Ehrung der Einzelpersonen, Teams, Organisationen und Partnerschaften, die die Branche verändert haben, wurde neu konzipiert. Sie wird in Halle 4 auf der Keynote-Bühne stattfinden.
Neue Award-Kategorien bei den GLOMO Awards 2020
Die GSMA hat eine Reihe neuer Award-Kategorien eingeführt, um dem sich ständig verändernden Umfeld in der Mobilfunkbranche Rechnung zu tragen. Zu den neuen Kategorien und Auszeichnungen des Jahres 2020 zählen:
- Auszeichnung für 25 Jahre Menschen verbinden
- Beste mobilfunktechnische Innovation zur Schaffung von Vertrauen im digitalen Zeitalter
- Beste mobilfunktechnische Innovation zur Bereicherung des Lebens von Kindern
- Auszeichnung für Vielfalt in der Technologie
- Auszeichnung für die Technologie der Zukunft
- Auszeichnung „YoMo STEAM Activity“ für junge Menschen
Mit den GLOMO Awards werden darüber hinaus branchenspezifische Spitzenleistungen und Innovationen in den folgenden Kategorien gewürdigt:
- 4YFN Startup – Bei 4YFN (4 Years From Now – heute in vier Jahren) handelt es sich um die Plattform der GSMA für Startup-Unternehmen. Diese Auszeichnung konzentriert sich auf die Beschleunigung der Geschäftsentwicklung und der Investitionen in neue Technologien innerhalb der Startup-Community.
- Vernetzter Verbraucher – In dieser Kategorie werden Unternehmen ausgezeichnet, die die Beziehung zwischen Unternehmen und Verbrauchern weg von einer transaktionalen Interaktion und hin zu einer individualisierten, abgesicherten Konversation neu definiert haben.
- Gerät – In dieser Kategorie werden wichtige Erfolge und Entwicklungen bei Geräten und Hardware im Mobilfunkbereich ausgezeichnet.
- Herausragende Leistungen von Regierungen – In dieser Auszeichnungskategorie werden Regierungen gewürdigt, die den wahren Geist der Digitalisierung mit ihrer nationalen Agenda gefördert und Grenzen der Innovation überwunden haben.
- Industrie X – In dieser Kategorie zeichnen wir Pionierunternehmen aus, die die Welt über Marktsegmentgrenzen hinweg neu gestalten, an denen Technologie und Gesellschaft zusammentreffen.
- Mobile Technologie – In dieser Kategorie werden Unternehmen gewürdigt, welche die Leistungsfähigkeit und Reichweite von mobilen und digitalen Technologien revolutionieren.
- Herausragende Leistungen – In dieser Kategorie werden Personen und Organisationen ausgezeichnet, die Außerordentliches geleistet haben, um unser Gemeinwesen zu verbessern und Veränderungen zu ermöglichen.
- Tech4Good – Die GSMA hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, alle Marktteilnehmer und alle Aspekte zu verbinden, um eine bessere Zukunft zu gestalten. In dieser Kategorie werden die Unternehmen gewürdigt, die sich der Innovation für die Communities verschrieben haben, die den dringendsten Innovationsbedarf aufweisen.
- YoMo Award – YoMo: Das Youth Mobile Festival ist Teil des GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona. Es soll Tausende von jungen Menschen ermutigen, mehr über die Karrieremöglichkeiten in den STEAM-Sektoren (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics – also Naturwissenschaften, Technik, Ingenieurwesen, Kunst und Mathematik) in einer zunehmend mobilen Welt zu erfahren. Mit diesem Preis werden wirkungsvolle mobile Innovationen für Kinder im Schulalter und für Lehrer aus den Bereichen Naturwissenschaften, Technik, Ingenieurwesen, Kunst und Mathematik gewürdigt.
Teilnahmebedingungen für die GLOMO Awards
Alle Unternehmen aus der gesamten Mobiltechnologiebranche sind dazu eingeladen, sich für die GLOMO Awards 2020 zu bewerben. Die Preisträger bestimmter Auszeichnungen werden von Juroren bzw. von einer unabhängigen Expertenjury nominiert. Für diese Awards ist keine Online-Bewerbung möglich. Weitere Informationen sowie die vollständige Kategorieliste, die Preisvergabekriterien, Fristen und Teilnahmekriterien, finden Sie unter www.globalmobileawards.com. Der Bewerbungsschluss ist der 20. November 2019. Die engere Auswahl der Nominierungen in den einzelnen Kategorien wird im Januar 2020 bekanntgegeben. Folgen Sie dem Hashtag #GLOMOawards, um weitere Informationen über die aktuellen Entwicklungen zu erhalten.
Seien auch Sie dabei beim Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020
Weitere Informationen über den MWC Barcelona, auch für Besucher, Aussteller und Sponsoren, finden Sie unter www.mwcbarcelona.com. Folgen Sie den neuesten Entwicklungen und Neuigkeiten zum MWC Barcelona auf Twitter unter @GSMAEvents unter dem Hashtag #MWC20, auf unserer MWC-Seite auf LinkedIn unter https://www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress oder auf Facebook unter https://www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/. Folgen Sie anderen Nachrichten und Aktivitäten der GSMA auf Twitter unter @GSMA.
Über die GSMA
Die GSMA vertritt die Interessen der weltweiten Mobilfunkindustrie. Die Organisation vereint über 750 Netzbetreiber sowie rund 400 Unternehmen aus dem Umfeld der mobilen Kommunikation, darunter Mobiltelefon- und Gerätehersteller, Software-Unternehmen, Ausrüstungsanbieter, Internetfirmen und Unternehmen aus angrenzenden Branchen. Die GSMA organisiert außerdem branchenführende MWC-Events, die jährlich in Barcelona, Los Angeles und Shanghai stattfinden, sowie regionale Konferenzen der Mobile 360 Series.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Website der GSMA unter www.gsma.com. Folgen Sie der GSMA auf Twitter: @GSMA.
