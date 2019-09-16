Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Forecast, 2019-2025 - Projected to Generate $2.31 Billion in Sales by the End of 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 10:46 AM EDT
The "Global Smart Grid Analytics Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart grid analytics market is projected to generate $2.31 billion in sales by the end of 2025.
This study segments data analytics according to three main areas of the grid network, which range from customer endpoints, all the way up to the distribution and transmission network.
- T&D analytics consists of analytics-related management and optimization of T&D assets.
- Metering consists of analytics-related revenue assurance and revenue protection.
- Customer analytics consists of analytics related to customer service retention.
These systems already generate massive amounts of data from endpoints, such as distribution network sensors and smart meters. There are currently approximately 319 million distribution sensors deployed globally, whereas on-the-edge, AMI networks transmit nearly 900 Terabytes of data yearly alone.
A key issue is that much of this data is gathered in an unstructured manner and only 2% to 4% is actually used for analytic purposes.
It is projected that the market will gradually switch to predictive and prescriptive analytics, especially as networks with low-latency capabilities are laid out to minimize the reactionary time (e.g., 5G). The industry predicts that 5G will start deployment in the 2021 to 2022 timeframe. Predictive and prescriptive analytics will incorporate statistical models that flag areas of inefficiency as well as evaluate and predict events in a timely manner, to finally have AI-enabled analytics that can deliver a holistic decision-making tool.
Growing complexity with analytics and high capital cost are creating opportunities for new business models, for example, cloud-based managed services, where customers contribute very little upfront cost and instead pay a monthly subscription.
From a geographic standpoint, deployment is directly linked to a high installed base of endpoints, including distribution and substation automation and smart meters. Based on this, North America is currently the largest market for grid analytics. Nevertheless, Asia is expected to pick up momentum and will exhibit the fastest CAGR among all four regions, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2018 and 2025.
The emphasis is on improving energy access and minimizing financial losses (non-technical losses). India and China, in particular, have been leading the way when it comes to utility-scale renewable energy sources. India has a target of installing 175 GW and China has a solar target of 270 GW by 2022. Places such as Australia and Singapore are looking to minimize power interruption by integrating Geographic Information System (GIS) data analytics and forecast events. Japan, on the other hand, will be an ideal market for customer analytics due to its plans for 100% penetration of smart meters by the year 2024. This would consist of energy efficiency and real-time consumption data of appliances.
Companies Mentioned
- Autogrid
- Enel X
- GE
- IBM
- Itron
- Landis & Gyr
- Oracle
- SAP
- SAS
- Schneider Electric
- Sensus
- Siemens
- Tantalus
- Tendril
- Uptake Technologies
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Engineering Measurements
- T&D Analytics
- Metering Analytics
- Customer Engagement Analytics
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Smart Grid Analytics
- Transitioning From Descriptive to Predictive Analytics
- Smart Grid Analytics - Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Product Scope and Market Definitions
- Regional Hot Spots
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart Grid Analytics Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends - Total Smart Grid Analytics Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Smart Grid Analytics Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Discussion
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
Competitor Profiles
- SAS
- Oracle
- General Electric Grid Solutions
- Itron
- Siemens
- Landis & Gyr
Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Smart Grid Analytics Market
- Meter Analytics - Mega Trend Impact
- Consumer Analytics - Mega Trend Impact
Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Analytics Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
Metering Analytics Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
Customer Analytics Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
North America Analysis
- North America Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
Europe Analysis
Asia-Pacific Analysis
Rest of the World Analysis
The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hewon4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005586/en/
