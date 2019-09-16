The Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
September 16, 2019
The "The Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains the latest information and historical data on this advanced instrumentation market, covering market revenues, pricing, producers and end user market demand.
It covers the current Scanning Probe Microscopy market including main instrumentation such as atomic force microscopes and scanning tunnelling microscopes as well as more specialised versions.
Report contents include:
- Market analysis of the scanning probe microscopy market including revenues, future growth estimates, market outlook
- Analysis of end user markets in semiconductors, materials and nanomaterials research, industrial R&D, life and health sciences research including growth estimates
- Historical data
- Pricing
- Regional analysis including growth estimates
- Analysis of the AFM probes market
- Analysis of Low temperature STM/AFM segment
- Profiles on SPM companies including products, number of employees, estimated revenues, and place in the market structure
- Profiles of AFM probes companies
- Market structure, market drivers and restraints
Companies Mentioned
- AIST-NT
- Alicona Imaging GmbH
- Anasys Instruments
- Bruker
- Horiba Scientific
- JPK Instruments
- KLA-Tencor
- Keysight
Key Topics Covered
1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
1.1 Report scope
1.2 Research methodology
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Market drivers
2.2 Market structure
2.3 Atomic force microscopes (AFM)
2.4 Low temperature STM
2.5 The SPM market in 2016
2.6 The SPM market in 2017
2.7 The SPM market in 2018
2.8 Recent industry developments (2018)
2.8.1 Horiba Scientific acquires AIST-NT
2.8.2 KLA-Tencor acquires Keysight product line
2.8.3 Bruker acquires Anasys Instruments
2.8.4 Bruker acquires JPK Instruments
2.8.5 Bruker acquires Alicona Imaging GmbH
2.9 Global market revenues, total, 2010-2028
2.9.1 Total
2.9.2 By market
2.9.3 By country/region
3 THE GLOBAL SCANNING PROBE MICROSCOPES MARKET
3.1 Market trends and drivers
3.1.1 Market segmentation 2010-2028
3.2 Market structure
3.3 Market outlook
3.3.1 End user markets
3.3.1.1 Market revenues, total 2010-2028
3.3.2 Annual unit sales
3.3.3 Prices
3.4 Markets by region
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 Revenues 2010-2028
3.4.2 Asia-Pacific
3.4.2.1 Revenues 2010-2028
3.4.3 Europe
3.4.3.1 Revenues 2010-2028
3.4.4 Rest of the world
3.4.4.1 Revenues 2010-2028
3.5 Semiconductors and electronics
3.5.1 Market drivers
3.5.2 Historical market for SPM
3.5.3 Revenues 2010-2028
3.6 Materials and nanomaterials research
3.6.1 Market drivers
3.6.2 Historical market for SPM
3.6.3 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials research
3.6.4 Revenues 2010-2028
3.7 Life and health sciences and biomedical
3.7.1 Market drivers
3.7.2 Historical market for SPM
3.7.3 Revenues 2010-2028
3.8 Industrial R&D
3.8.1 Revenues 2010-2028
4 SCANNING PROBE MICROSCOPE COMPANY PROFILES44-60 (24 company profiles)
Tables
Table 1 Scanning probe microscopy market structure
Table 2 Global market for scanning probe microscopes, 2010-2028, USD, based on company revenues
Table 3. Revenues for SPM by market 2010-2028, USD
Table 4. Revenues for SPM by region 2010-2028, USD
Table 5: Scanning probe microscopy market suppliers. Market leaders, SMEs, VACCUM STM ATM Low Temperature, AFM probes
Table 6 Target markets and applications for scanning probe microscopes
Table 7. Revenues for SPM by market 2010-2028, USD
Table 8: AFM prices, by company
Table 9. Revenues for SPM by region 2010-2028, USD
Table 10 Market revenues for SPM in North America 2015-2028, USD
Table 11 Market revenues for SPM in Asia-Pacific, by country 2015-2028, USD
Table 12 Market revenues for SPM in Europe 2010-2028, USD
Table 13 Market revenues for SPM in Rest of the World 2010-2028, USD
Table 14 Global market for scanning probe microscopes, in semiconductors and electronics, 2010-2028, USD
Table 15 Global market for scanning probe microscopes, in materials and nanomaterials research, 2010-2028, USD
Table 16 Global market for scanning probe microscopes, in life sciences and biomedicine, 2010-2028 USD
Table 17 Global market for scanning probe microscopes, in industrial R&D, 2010-2028, USD
Figures
Figure 1. Global market share by company 2018
Figure 2. Global market share by company 2019
Figure 3. Global market for scanning probe microscopes, 2010-2028, USD, based on company sales
Figure 4. Revenues for SPM by market 2010-2028, USD
Figure 5. Revenues for SPM by region 2010-2028, USD.
Figure 6. Global market revenues for SPM by end user market, 2010
Figure 7. Global market revenues for SPM by end user market, 2018
Figure 8. Global market revenues for SPM by end user market, 2028
Figure 9. Revenues for SPM by market 2010-2028, USD
Figure 10. Revenues for SPM by region 2010-2028, USD
Figure 11. Global market revenues for SPM by region, 2010
Figure 12. Global market revenues for SPM by region, 2018
Figure 13. Global market revenues for SPM by region, 2028
Figure 14. Market revenues for SPM in North America 2010-2028, USD
Figure 15. Market revenues for SPM in Asia-Pacific, by country 2010-2028, USD
Figure 16. Market revenues for SPM in Europe 2010-2028, USD
Figure 17. Market revenues for rest of the world in Europe 2010-2028, USD
Figure 18. Global market for scanning probe microscopes, in semiconductors and electronics, 2010-2028, USD
Figure 19. Global market for scanning probe microscopes, in materials and nanomaterials research, 2010-2028, USD
Figure 20. Global market for scanning probe microscopes, in life and health sciences, 2010-2028-low, conservative and optimistic estimates, US$
Figure 21. Global market for scanning probe microscopes, in industrial R&D, 2010-2028-low, conservative and optimistic estimates, US$
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vr05ov
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005621/en/
