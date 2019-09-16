La GSMA anuncia los primeros oradores para el Mobile 360 - Eurasia 2019

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 11:23 AM EDT
La GSMA ha anunciado hoy los primeros oradores de su conferencia Mobile 360 - Eurasia 2019, que tendrá lugar los días 8 y 9 de octubre de 2019 en el Hotel Lotte de Moscú. Ya en su segundo año, el evento invita a los altos directivos de los operadores de telefonía móvil, gobiernos y organismos reguladores a debatir sobre el impacto de la tecnología móvil en la economía digital de la región. El tema del encuentro de este año será «Embracing 5G and Emerging Technologies to Accelerate the Digital Economy» (Adopción del 5G y las tecnologías emergentes para acelerar la economía digital) y se examinará el inminente lanzamiento comercial del 5G en la región. Se espera que los primeros lanzamientos comerciales de esta tecnología se realicen en 2020 y que el número total de conexiones 5G en Rusia alcance los 48 millones en 2025.
«Nos entusiasma enormemente ser los anfitriones del segundo evento Mobile 360 en Rusia. Hemos convocado a un extraordinario grupo de oradores principales de todo el mundo para que analicen el papel fundamental que desempeñarán las redes 5G en la economía digital», explicó Mats Granryd, director general de la GSMA. «La tecnología 5G será un área de especial importancia, y los representantes obtendrán una visión única de los expertos de la industria, así como la oportunidad de discutir y debatir la manera en que la industria puede superar los desafíos y capitalizar las oportunidades que traerá la era 5G».
En el Mobile 360 - Eurasia, los directores ejecutivos y otros altos ejecutivos de empresas líderes del sector de la telefonía móvil y de todo el ecosistema digital abordarán las tendencias y los problemas más apremiantes que enfrenta el segmento de la telefonía móvil. Los oradores confirmados para el Mobile 360 – Eurasia son:
- Dmitry Markov, director de infraestructura de la información, ANO «The Digital Economy», Rusia
- Vladislav Onischenko, jefe del Centro de análisis del gobierno de la Federación de Rusia
- Vasyl Latsanych, director ejecutivo, Beeline
- Ekaterina Safonova, directora de asociaciones y formación, asesora técnica, Cybertonica; profesora asociada invitada, Universidad Técnica Estatal de Kazán
- Alexander Gorbatko, subdirector del departamento de Tecnologías de la Información de Moscú
- Jana Krimpe, socia, Centro de comercio digital de Azerbaiyán
- Seizo Onoe, presidente de DoCoMo Technology y jefe de arquitectura tecnológica, NTT DoCoMo
- Kaan Terzioglu, miembro de la Junta Directiva, Digicel Group
- Javier Garcia Gomez, director de tecnología, Europa y América Latina, Ericsson
- Anton Ustimenko, socio, líder del sector de Tecnología, Medios y Telecomunicaciones, CESA, Ernst & Young
- Alexander Shulgin, fundador y director ejecutivo, Gruppa Kompaniy Familia
- Alex Sinclair, director de tecnología, GSMA
- Mats Granryd, director general, GSMA
- Afke Schaart, líder regional y vicepresidente para Europa, Rusia y la Comunidad de Estados Independientes (CEI), GSMA
- Hu Houkun (Ken Hu), vicepresidente, Huawei
- Nurlan Meirmanov, vicepresidente de Innovación, Kazakhtelecom
- Gevork Vermishyan, director ejecutivo, MegaFon
- Alexey Kornya, presidente y director ejecutivo, MTS
- Arkady Sandler, director de Centros de IA, MTS
- Eran Fine, director ejecutivo, Nanolock Security
- Erhun Baş, secretario general, m-TOD
- Richard Van Wageningen, director ejecutivo, Orange Business Services Russia-CIS
- Pavel Tulubyev, miembro de la Junta Directiva, director de la división Clientes, Pochta Bank
- Luigi Ardito, director sénior, asuntos gubernamentales EMEA, Qualcomm
- Wassim Chourbaji, vicepresidente sénior de asuntos gubernamentales EMEA, Qualcomm
- Aayush Bhatnagar, vicepresidente sénior, Reliance Jio
- Victor Dostov, presidente, Asociación rusa de dinero electrónico y remesas
- Sergey Emdin, director ejecutivo, Tele2
- Otto Williams, vicepresidente, director de asociaciones estratégicas, Fintech & Ventures CEMEA, Visa
- Dmitry Karmishin, subdirector general de Ofertas comerciales, Yandex.Money
- David An, director de tecnología, ZTE Group Asia
Agenda del Mobile 360 - Eurasia
El día de apertura del Mobile 360 - Eurasia abarcará una serie de temas que incluyen la visión de los operadores de otros mercados que ya han lanzado 5G comercialmente; la ciberseguridad y las amenazas para la identidad en la era 5G; el papel cada vez más importante del operador en el comercio electrónico, la tecnología financiera y el entretenimiento, así como una sesión en profundidad sobre tecnologías emergentes como la inteligencia artificial y la cadena de bloques. El segundo día incluirá sesiones sobre el futuro de los pagos móviles en la economía digital, organizadas por Visa; las ciudades con sistemas de detección inteligentes y la movilidad interconectada, además de un panel que predice el impacto de la inteligencia artificial en 2020. Todo ello, organizado conjuntamente por la GSMA y el Foro Abierto de Innovaciones de Skolkovo.
Eventos de socios
Huawei y Visa serán anfitriones de una serie de eventos del Mobile 360 - Eurasia, que también se celebrarán en el Hotel Lotte. Huawei está organizando un taller previo al evento titulado «5G Strategy: Learning from the CTOs» (Estrategia 5G: aprender de los directores de tecnología), el 7 de octubre a las 14:00. El taller de CTO se centrará en las innovaciones del 5G tales como los despliegues globales, casos de uso y requisitos de red de una amplia gama de sectores. Visa organizará un foro sobre «New Payment Synergies for Mobile Operators» (Nuevas sinergias de pago para operadores de telefonía móvil), el 9 de octubre, de 9:00 a 12:30 horas, en el que se explorarán temas como la biometría, la simbología y la tecnología financiera.
Patrocinadores del evento Mobile 360 - Eurasia
Entre los patrocinadores del evento figuran: MTS (patrocinador anfitrión), Visa (patrocinador principal), Cisco, Huawei y Ericsson (patrocinadores de la industria), MegaFon (socio móvil), Mobileum y Qualcomm (patrocinadores de apoyo). La UIT, el CCR y el Foro Abierto de Innovación de Skolkovo apoyan a las organizaciones y organizarán diversas mesas redondas y actividades durante el evento.
Ya está abierta la inscripción para el Mobile 360 - Eurasia
Ya puede inscribirse en el Mobile 360 - Eurasia; los interesados que deseen asistir deben visitar https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/attend/attendee-registration/. Para obtener más información sobre Mobile 360 - Eurasia, incluidas las oportunidades de patrocinio, visite: https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/. Siga las alternativas y actualizaciones del Mobile 360 - Eurasia (#MOBILE360) en Twitter @GSMAEVENTS, en Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series y en LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series. Manténgase al día con las últimas noticias y actividades de GSMA a través de @GSMA.
-FIN-
Acerca de la GSMA
La GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a más de 750 operadores con casi 400 empresas del amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil. Entre estas empresas se incluyen fabricantes de teléfonos móviles y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. La GSMA también organiza los eventos líderes de la industria Mobile World Congress en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shanghái, así como la serie de conferencias regionales Mobile 360.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web corporativo de la GSMA en www.gsma.com. Siga a la GSMA en Twitter: @GSMA.
