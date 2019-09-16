Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Test & Monitoring Market Analysis, 2019-2023: The Impacts of 5G Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Test and Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Which market segments have a higher growth potential?
- What are the new growth opportunities that market participants could capitalize on?
- How will the 5G technology impact the VoLTE test and monitoring market?
- What is the competitive environment in each market segment?
This research service focuses on exploring the current state of the market and assess the future by factoring in recent and expected developments during the forecast period.
The study focuses on identifying the market size of the VoLTE test and monitoring solutions market, market trends, the impact of Mega Trends, growth opportunities, and region and vertical-specific trends that will impact the growth during the forecast period.
The product segments covered in the study include network infrastructure testing equipment, network monitoring solution, drive testing equipment, and device testing equipment.
The key end-user verticals covered in the study include Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs), Service Providers (SPs), device manufacturers, and others such as virtual network operators and wholesale access providers.
In 2012, the telecom industry initiated the transition of voice services from the legacy 2G/3G circuits to the digitized Internet Protocol Multimedia Systems (IMS) based Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) platform, which offers increased bandwidth and better quality. Since then, a number of network operators have adopted the technology.
Today, globally, the number of VoLTE subscribers is greater than that of the legacy voice network. Such development is not possible without test and monitoring solutions that have supported the development of core network elements and the networks through the entire lifecycle.
VoLTE test and monitoring market participants offer solutions that support research and development, installation and maintenance, monitoring and troubleshooting activities across all end-user verticals. VoLTE test and monitoring have been continuously expanding, along with growth in VoLTE deployments. However, is the market still growing, is the question.
There are several dynamics that come into play when answering such a complex question. Are current VoLTE subscribers enjoying a good Quality of Experience (QoE)? Is there a need to invest further in the technology or scale up the network?
Moreover, recent developments in the telecom industry that leverage on IoT technology indicate the commercial integration of VoLTE into the LTE Cat-M1 network. What will the impact of such developments be on the VoLTE Test and Monitoring solutions market?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total VoLTE Test and Monitoring Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total VoLTE Test and Monitoring Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Hot Spots
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total VoLTE Test and Monitoring Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Trends and Strategies
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - VoLTE Enabled Cat-M1 Devices
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud VoLTE
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Rising ViLTE Deployments
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Connected Cars
- Growth Opportunity 5 - 5G
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the VoLTE Test and Monitoring Market
- Connected Cars Mega Trend Explained
- IoT and Smart Manufacturing Mega Trend Explained
- eCommerce Mega Trend Explained
- Urbanization Mega Trend Explained
8. Network Infrastructure Testing Equipment Segment Analysis
- Network Infrastructure Testing Equipment Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
9. Network Monitoring Solutions Segment Analysis
- Network Monitoring Solutions Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
10. Drive Testing Equipment Segment Analysis
11. Device Testing Equipment Segment Analysis
12. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdqq1e
