Inscrições para o GLOMO Awards 2020 da GSMA já estão abertas

September 16, 2019
A GSMA anunciou hoje que as inscrições para o Global Mobile Awards 2020 (GLOMO Awards) já estão abertas. O prestigiado prêmio, que entrará em seu vigésimo quinto ano no MWC Barcelona 2020 da GSMA, comemora as principais inovações e conquistas de indivíduos e organizações da indústria móvel. Mais de 300 juízes, compostos por analistas, jornalistas e acadêmicos, avaliarão nove categorias e 37 prêmios diferentes que refletem as principais realizações que moldaram o setor nos últimos 12 meses. As inscrições para o prêmio de 2020 podem ser apresentadas agora, com os vencedores anunciados em uma cerimônia realizada no MWC Barcelona da GSMA.
“O GLOMOS celebrará um quarto de século de inovação no MWC Barcelona no ano que vem. É incrível pensar que em 1995 dávamos as boas-vindas ao primeiro telefone flip do mundo e hoje estamos prestes a experimentar o primeiro smartphone dobrável habilitado para 5G”, disse Mats Granryd, diretor geral da GSMA. “Esta é uma indústria em constante movimento e em constante mudança, onde a conectividade móvel está impactando e transformando praticamente todos os aspectos de nossas vidas. Este prêmio serve para celebrar a engenhosidade, inovação e conquista de nossa setor e estou ansioso para ver o melhor representado nas inscrições deste ano.”
O GLOMO Awards incluirá uma cerimônia de premiação renovada, realizada no palco Keynote no Hall 4, para reconhecer e homenagear as pessoas, equipes, organizações e parcerias que causaram impacto na indústria.
Novas categorias de prêmios para o GLOMO Awards 2020
A GSMA introduziu uma série de novas categorias de prêmios para refletir o cenário em constante mudança na indústria móvel. As novas categorias e prêmios para 2020 incluem:
- Prêmio 25 anos conectando pessoas
- Melhor inovação móvel para criar confiança na era digital
- Melhor inovação móvel para melhorar a vida das crianças
- Prêmio Diversidade em tecnologia
- Prêmio Tecnologia do futuro
- Prêmio Atividade YoMo STEAM para jovens
O GLOMO Awards também honrará a excelência e a inovação do setor por meio das seguintes categorias:
- 4YFN Start-up - 4YFN (4 Years From Now) é a plataforma de negócios para startups da GSMA e este prêmio está focado em acelerar o desenvolvimento de negócios e o investimento de novas tecnologias na comunidade de novas empresas.
- Consumidor conectado - Esta categoria reconhece as empresas que redefiniram o relacionamento empresa-consumidor, passando de ser uma interação transacional para uma conversa personalizada e protegida.
- Dispositivo - Esta categoria celebra as principais realizações e desenvolvimentos em dispositivos e hardware no setor móvel.
- Excelência governamental - Esta categoria reconhece os governos que promoveram o verdadeiro espírito da digitalização em sua agenda nacional e que ultrapassaram os limites da inovação.
- Indústria X - Nesta categoria, recompensamos as organizações pioneiras que remodelam o mundo em setores verticais de mercado onde a tecnologia encontra a sociedade.
- Tecnologia móvel - Esta categoria reconhece as empresas que estão revolucionando as capacidades e o alcance da tecnologia móvel e digital.
- Realização extraordinária - Esta categoria procura homenagear as pessoas e organizações que foram além para melhorar nossa comunidade e tornar possível a mudança.
- Tech4Good - A GSMA está comprometida em conectar todos e tudo para um futuro melhor e esta categoria celebra as empresas que se dedicam a inovar para as comunidades mais necessitadas.
- YoMo Award - YoMo: The Youth Mobile Festival faz parte do MWC Barcelona da GSMA e visa incentivar milhares de jovens a aprender mais sobre carreiras nos setores STEAM em um mundo cada vez mais móvel. Este prêmio reconhece a inovação móvel impactante para crianças em idade escolar e professores em Ciência, Tecnologia, Engenharia, Artes e Matemática.
Como participar do GLOMO Awards
Todas as empresas de todo o ecossistema móvel podem enviar inscrições para o GLOMO Awards 2020. Os prêmios selecionados serão nomeados por juízes ou por um painel independente de especialistas e não estarão abertos à inscrição on-line. As informações, incluindo a lista completa de categorias, critérios de premiação, prazos e critérios de inscrição, podem ser encontradas em www.globalmobileawards.com. As inscrições serão encerradas em 20 de novembro de 2019, com a lista restrita de indicações para cada categoria anunciada em janeiro de 2020. Siga #GLOMOawards para mais notícias e novidades.
Participe do MWC Barcelona 2020
Para mais informações sobre o MWC Barcelona, incluindo como participar, expor ou patrocinar, acesse www.mwcbarcelona.com. Acompanhe as notícias e atualizações do MWC Barcelona no Twitter @GSMAEvents usando #MWC20, na nossa página do evento no LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress ou no Facebook em https://www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/. Siga outras notícias e atividades da GSMA no Twitter @GSMA.
Sobre a GSMA
A GSMA representa os interesses das operadoras de telefonia móvel no mundo todo, reunindo mais de 750 operadoras e cerca de 400 empresas do amplo ecossistema da tecnologia móvel, incluindo fabricantes de aparelhos e dispositivos, empresas de software, fornecedores de equipamentos e empresas de internet, assim como organizações em setores industriais adjacentes. A GSMA também produz os eventos MWC líderes do setor, realizados anualmente em Barcelona, Los Angeles e Xangai, além do Mobile 360 Series com conferências regionais.
Para mais informações, acesse www.gsma.com. Siga a GSMA no Twitter: @GSMA.
