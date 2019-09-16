Ya está abierta la inscripción para los GSMA GLOMO Awards 2020

|By Business Wire
La GSMA ha anunciado hoy que ya está abierta la inscripción de candidaturas para los premios «Global Mobile Awards 2020» (GLOMO Awards). Los prestigiosos premios, que entran en su vigésimo quinto año en el GSMA MWC Barcelona 2020, celebran las principales innovaciones y logros de personas y organizaciones del sector de la telefonía móvil. Con un jurado formado por más de 300 personas, entre analistas, periodistas y académicos, se evaluarán 9 categorías y 37 premios diferentes que reflejan los principales logros que han configurado la industria en los últimos 12 meses. Ya pueden presentarse los trabajos para participar en los premios 2020, y los ganadores serán anunciados en una ceremonia que se celebrará en el GSMA MWC Barcelona.
«Los premios GLOMO celebrarán en 2020 un cuarto de siglo de innovación en el MWC Barcelona. Parece increíble pensar que en 1995 dimos la bienvenida al primer teléfono con tapa del mundo y hoy estamos a punto de experimentar el primer smartphone plegable compatible con 5G», comentó Mats Granryd, director general de la GSMA. «Se trata de una industria con gran dinamismo y en constante cambio en la que la conectividad móvil está afectando y transformando prácticamente todos los aspectos de nuestras vidas. Estos premios sirven para reconocer el ingenio, la innovación y los logros de nuestra industria; espero ver a los mejores representados este año».
Los GLOMO Awards incluirán una ceremonia de entrega de premios renovada, que se celebrará en el escenario principal del pabellón 4 para reconocer y honrar a las personas, los equipos, las organizaciones y las asociaciones que han tenido una influencia destacada en el sector.
Nuevas categorías de premios para los GLOMO Awards 2020
La GSMA ha introducido una serie de nuevas categorías de premios para reflejar el panorama siempre cambiante dentro de la industria móvil. Las nuevas categorías y sus premios para 2020 incluyen:
- Premio 25 años conectando a las personas
- Mejor innovación móvil para crear confianza en la era digital
- Mejor innovación móvil para mejorar la vida de los niños
- Premio a la diversidad en la tecnología
- Premio a la tecnología del futuro
- Premio para jóvenes en actividades de ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería, artes y matemáticas (YoMo STEAM)
Los GLOMO Awards también distinguirán la excelencia y la innovación de la industria a través de las siguientes categorías:
- 4YFN Startup: 4YFN (de aquí a 4 años) es la plataforma de negocios para empresas de nueva creación de la GSMA. Este premio está enfocado en acelerar el desarrollo de negocios y la inversión de nuevas tecnologías dentro de la comunidad startup.
- Consumidor conectado: esta categoría reconoce a las empresas que han redefinido la relación entre empresa y consumidor, desde una interacción transaccional hasta una conversación personalizada y protegida.
- Dispositivos: esta categoría celebra los principales logros y desarrollos en materia de dispositivos y hardware en el sector móvil.
- Excelencia gubernamental: esta categoría de premios reconoce a los gobiernos que han fomentado el verdadero espíritu de la digitalización en su agenda nacional y que han superado los límites de la innovación.
- Industria X: en esta categoría, premiamos a las organizaciones pioneras que rediseñan el mundo a través de los mercados verticales donde la tecnología se encuentra con la sociedad.
- Tecnología móvil: esta categoría reconoce a las empresas que están revolucionando las capacidades y el alcance de la tecnología móvil y digital.
- Logro excepcional: esta categoría tiene por objetivo homenajear a las personas y organizaciones que han ido más allá para mejorar nuestra comunidad y hacer posible el cambio.
- Tech4Good: la GSMA se ha comprometido a conectar a todos y cada uno con un futuro mejor. Esta categoría reconoce a las empresas que se dedican a innovar para las comunidades más necesitadas.
- Premio YoMo: «YoMo: The Youth Mobile Festival» forma parte del GSMA MWC Barcelona y tiene como objetivo animar a miles de jóvenes a aprender más sobre las carreras en los sectores «STEAM» en un mundo cada vez más móvil. Este premio reconoce la innovación móvil de gran repercusión para niños en edad escolar y profesores de ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería, artes y matemáticas.
Cómo participar en los GLOMO Awards
Se invita a todas las empresas de todo el ecosistema móvil a participar en los GLOMO Awards 2020. Los premios seleccionados serán nominados por el jurado o por un panel de expertos independiente y no podrán presentarse en línea. La información, incluida la lista completa de categorías, criterios de adjudicación, plazos y condiciones para la participación, puede consultarse en www.globalmobileawards.com. Las inscripciones se cierran el 20 de noviembre de 2019, y la lista de nominados para cada categoría se anunciará en enero de 2020. Siga a #GLOMOawards para estar al tanto de las alternativas y actualizaciones.
Acerca de la GSMA
La GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a cerca de 750 operadores con casi 400 empresas del amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil. Entre estas empresas se incluyen fabricantes de celulares y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. La GSMA también organiza los eventos del MWC líderes en la industria que se celebran anualmente en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shanghái, así como la serie de conferencias regionales Mobile 360.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio corporativo de la GSMA en www.gsma.com. Siga a la GSMA en Twitter: @GSMA.
