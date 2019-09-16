New Quest Toad for Oracle Addresses DevOps Challenges with Seamless Integration of Database Developer and DevOps Processes

|By Business Wire
|
|September 16, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced major updates for Toad® for Oracle, an intuitive database management toolset that makes it easy to perform essential database development and administration tasks. Now available from the Quest Information Management business, Toad for Oracle 13.2 includes a new utPLSQL unit test creation module that makes it easy for database developers to incorporate unit testing into their database development processes, ensuring they are brought seamlessly into DevOps workflows. This new capability plays a significant role in dramatically reducing disruptive and expensive unplanned development cycles, minimizing costly defects and risks in production. By providing a high level of understanding of PL/SQL code coverage for better unit test creation, Toad for Oracle 13.2 enhances the team’s agile development while also supporting key areas of Oracle database development.
From rapid data growth and cloud adoption to DevOps and data privacy, today’s IT challenges are mounting. Addressing these issues with native tools and manual processes however, is expensive, time-consuming and leaves companies vulnerable to downtime, data breaches, costly ﬁnes, slow database performance and lost business. With Toad for Oracle, database developers are empowered to manage their growing database environment easily and efficiently. Developer teams can better understand code constructs, reduce the risk of time-consuming code changes and errors, and simplify ongoing code maintenance. This ensures organizations meet their required service-level agreements.
“A major reason organizations struggle to bring database operations into their DevOps processes is the challenge associated with automating unit tests for their PL/SQL procedural code, which makes it part of the DevOps pipeline,” said Venkat Rajaji, Vice President of Product Management, Quest Software Information Management Business. “As a result, incorporating database code changes remains a manual, risky process that works against DevOps values and workflows. With the new utPLSQL unit test creation capability now available in Toad for Oracle 13.2, tests can be developed easily and incorporated into database DevOps workflows with minimal risk.”
Toad for Oracle enables database developers to build high-quality applications that can perform and scale in production as well as automate tasks and processes. This provides organizations with the ability to minimize the risks associated with database changes while maintaining high quality levels of productivity. New in version 13.2, PL/SQL code can be tested against all application use cases before implementation to reduce costly defects, and best-practice coding standards can be consistently applied to minimize unplanned development cycles.
Key features and user benefits of Toad for Oracle 13.2 include:
- Ability to effortlessly create new unit tests for PL/SQL code utilizing the utPLSQL framework
- Unit Test Manager allows developers to easily visualize, organize and run all PL/SQL unit tests
- Users can automatically generate unit test reports allowing developers to view test results and examine test performance
- Export and integrate user tests with DevOps tools like Jenkins, Bamboos and other CI/CD tools
Additional Information & Resources
- Toad for Oracle 13.2 will be available in November in all Toad for Oracle editions.
- Preview Toad for Oracle 13.2 at Oracle Open World, September 16-19, at Quest booth #1911.
For more information on Toad for Oracle, go here.
About Quest Software
Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid datacenters, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005614/en/
