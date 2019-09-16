Fieldwire lève 33,5 millions de dollars pour moderniser le secteur de la construction et améliorer la productivité des équipes terrain.

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Fieldwire, une plateforme de suivi de chantier destinée aux professionnels de la construction, annonce aujourd'hui une nouvelle levée de fonds de 33,5 millions de dollars menée par Menlo Ventures avec les participations de Brick & Mortar Ventures, du groupe Hilti et de Formation 8. Tyler Sosin, de Menlo Ventures, rejoindra le conseil d'administration de Fieldwire aux côtés de Darren Bechtel, membre historique du board. Cette nouvelle levée porte le financement total de la compagnie à 40,4 millions de dollars.
Fieldwire est une plateforme de collaboration terrain permettant à tous les intervenants d’un chantier de suivre et coordonner leurs travaux depuis n'importe quel appareil. La plateforme comble le fossé qui sépare les équipes terrains de leurs homologues au siège ou au bureau d’étude et assure ainsi une plus grande réactivité des équipes que ce soit sur la gestion de la qualité, sécurité ou du planning. En rationalisant les échanges sur chantier, Fieldwire fait économiser en moyenne à ses utilisateurs - conducteurs de travaux, ingénieurs ou compagnons - plus d'une heure par jour.
« Fieldwire combine un modèle de ventes "bottom-up" très efficace avec une capacité unique à faire grandir ses clients à partir d’un petit groupes d’utilisateurs jusqu’à la totalité de l’entreprise », déclare Tyler Sosin, associé chez Menlo Ventures. « Le résultat est une entreprise rentable et en très forte croissante. Il est rare de trouver des profils d’entreprises comme celui-ci et c’est ce qui a motivé notre entrée au capital. »
Déjà déployée dans plus de 500 000 projets dans le monde, Fieldwire met l’accent sur la coordination des équipes sur le terrain pour améliorer la productivité. Ce positionnement a conduit à une croissance rapide au cours des deux dernières années, validée par la signature d'accords cadre avec des géants de la construction comme Clark Construction Group (États-Unis), EllisDon (Canada) ou Built (Australie).
"Le secteur de la construction représente 10% du PIB mondial, mais ce marché immense en est encore au début de sa révolution numérique", déclare Darren Bechtel, associé fondateur de Brick & Mortar Ventures. «Traditionnellement les logiciels pour la construction ont été distribués de manière “Top-Down” à l’attention d’une portion restreinte des professionnels du secteur. En s’adressant directement aux équipes terrain et à tous les corps d’état, Fieldwire modifie profondément la façon dont le secteur fonctionne.»
Fieldwire souhaite tirer parti de cette nouvelle levée de fonds pour accélérer la recherche et le développement et poursuivre son déploiement à l’international. La société a étendu ses activités au-delà de son siège social à San Francisco, en ouvrant des bureaux à Phoenix en Arizona et à Paris en France. La start-up en pleine croissance envisage d'ouvrir un nouveau bureau à Sydney en Australie d’ici la fin de l’année 2019 et prévoit d’atteindre 150 employés à l'été 2020.
"Nos clients sont confrontés à deux défis distincts: trouver des solutions qui soient adoptées par les opérationnels et s’engager avec des fournisseurs capables de les accompagner dans le long terme.", déclare Yves Frinault, fondateur et CEO de Fieldwire. "Être un excellent partenaire dans ce secteur est souvent récompensé par une grande fidélité des clients. Notre objectif principal est donc de rester extrêmement agile et aligné sur les besoins de nos clients à mesure que l'entreprise grandit."
À propos de Fieldwire
Fieldwire permet aux professionnels de la construction de maintenir leurs équipes à jour et organisés. Grâce à ses applications mobiles faciles à prendre en mains, Fieldwire fait économiser à ses utilisateurs jusqu'à 1 heure par jour en fluidifiant les échanges sur chantier. Des entreprises de construction de toutes tailles utilisent Fieldwire pour faciliter la communication sur plus de 500 000 projets dans le monde. Pour plus d'informations, consultez notre site internet fieldwire.com ou suivez-nous sur Twitter (@FieldwireHQ), Facebook ou LinkedIn.
