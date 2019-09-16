Les principaux opérateurs mobiles mondiaux divulguent leurs impacts climatiques dans le cadre d’une nouvelle feuille de route d’action climatique sous l’impulsion de la GSMA

|By Business Wire
September 16, 2019
Un grand nombre des plus grands opérateurs mobiles au monde se sont mis d’accord pour commencer à publier leurs impacts climatiques dans le cadre d’une nouvelle initiative majeure de la GSMA visant à élaborer une feuille de route d’action climatique pour l’industrie mobile en conformité avec l’accord de Paris.
Plus de 50 opérateurs mobiles, qui représentent ensemble plus de deux tiers des connexions mobiles mondiales1, publient désormais leurs impacts climatiques, consommations énergétiques et émissions de gaz à effet de serre (GHG) par l’intermédiaire du système mondial de divulgation CDP internationalement reconnu. Cette initiative offrira une transparence totale aux investisseurs et aux clients du secteur mobile. Un nombre important d’entreprises divulguent leurs impacts pour la première fois avec cette initiative dirigée par la GSMA.
Les opérateurs membres de la GSMA divulguant leurs impacts via le système CDP sont América Móvil, AT&T Inc., Axiata Group, Bell Canada, Bharti Airtel, BT Group, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Chunghwa Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, DNA Plc, Elisa Corporation, Far EasTone, Globe Telecom, Inmarsat, KDDI Corporation, KPN, KT Corporation, LG Uplus, Magyar Telekom, Millicom International, MTN Group, MTS, NTT DOCOMO, Oi Móvel, Orange Group, Proximus, Reliance Jio, Rogers Communications, Singtel, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp., Spark New Zealand, Sprint Corporation, StarHub, STC, Sunrise, Swisscom, T-Mobile USA, Taiwan Mobile, Tele2 AB, Telecom Italia, Telefónica, Telekom Austria, Telenor Group, Telia Company, Telkom SA, Telstra Corporation, TELUS Communications, TIM Brasil, True Corp., Turkcell, Verizon, Vodacom Group, Vodafone Group et Zain Group.
Ces publications sont la première phase d’une feuille de route d’action climatique couvrant l’intégralité de l’industrie. La prochaine étape portera sur l’élaboration d’un axe de décarbonisation pour l’industrie mobile, aligné sur l’initiative Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), et sera déployée d’ici février 2020. Cette feuille de route comprendra la mise en place d’un plan général pour atteindre l’objectif de zéro émissions de gaz à effet de serre à l’horizon 2050, en conformité avec l’accord de Paris.
« L’annonce d’aujourd’hui marque le début d’une action collaborative de l’industrie mobile visant à répondre à l’urgence climatique, pour démontrer que le secteur privé peut faire preuve de leadership et de responsabilité face aux défis les plus pressants de notre planète », déclare Mats Granryd, directeur général de la GSMA. « L’industrie mobile sera la colonne vertébrale de l’économie de demain, et a donc une opportunité unique d’encourager le changement dans de multiples secteurs et en collaboration avec nos fournisseurs, investisseurs et clients. »
« Nous nous félicitons de cette initiative du secteur mobile pour divulguer les impacts climatiques de ses opérateurs via le système CDP, ce qui témoigne d’un engagement véritablement accru en matière de transparence à l’égard des investisseurs et des clients au niveau de l’industrie toute entière », ajoute Paul Simpson, PDG de CDP. « Grâce à ces divulgations, les opérateurs mobiles pourront mesurer et comprendre leur impact environnemental, ce qui les aidera à promouvoir le développement durable au sein de leurs activités. »
Fixer des objectifs basés sur la science pour l’industrie mobile
L’initiative SBTi apporte un cadre de travail transparent et efficace pour atteindre l’ambitieux objectif de l’accord de Paris visant à limiter le réchauffement climatique à 1,5°C à l’horizon 2050, ce qui réduirait substantiellement les risques et les effets du changement climatique. Toutefois, aucune méthodologie n’a encore été spécifiquement étudiée pour le secteur mobile.
Ce nouvel axe en cours d’élaboration fournira les paramètres nécessaires pour accélérer le rythme auquel les opérateurs mobiles atteindront leurs objectifs. Cependant, le temps que mettra chaque société à atteindre l’objectif dépendra d’un certain nombre de facteur, notamment sa situation géographique et sa capacité à accéder aux énergies renouvelables. Selon la GSMA, certaines entreprises atteindront l’objectif d’émission nette zéro bien avant la date butoir de 2050.
Mobiliser l’industrie pour l’action climatique
La GSMA travaille avec les opérateurs participants et collaborera avec la communauté internationale, des climatologues et des organisations tierces pour stimuler les avancées du secteur, établir les meilleures pratiques, et soutenir la divulgation et la mise en place d’objectifs. L’industrie s’engage en outre à promouvoir les innovations en matière de technologies mobiles dans des domaines tels que le big data et l’IdO afin de trouver des solutions énergétiques et environnementales efficaces dans de multiples secteurs, notamment le transport, la fabrication, l’agriculture, le bâtiment et l’énergie.
La nouvelle initiative sera un des thèmes prioritaires de l’industrie mobile lors de l’Assemblée générale de l’ONU la semaine prochaine, et lors du salon MWC19 Los Angeles, qui se déroulera le mois prochain.
Ces efforts s’inscrivent dans l’engagement de l’industrie à soutenir les Objectifs de développement durable des Nations unies, et en particulier l’objectif n°13 sur l’action climatique. La mission de l’industrie est également de connecter de manière intelligente les personnes et les objets en vue d’un avenir meilleur : #BetterFuture.
Veuillez visiter www.gsma.com/climate pour plus d’informations.
-FIN-
À propos de la GSMA
La GSMA représente les intérêts des opérateurs de téléphonie mobile dans le monde entier. Elle rassemble plus de 750 opérateurs et près de 400 sociétés appartenant à l'écosystème mobile au sens large, dont des fabricants de téléphones et d’appareils, des éditeurs de logiciels, des fournisseurs d'équipements, des sociétés internet et des organisations opérant dans des secteurs d’activité connexes. La GSMA organise également les salons MWC, événements phares du secteur qui ont lieu chaque année à Barcelone, Los Angeles et Shanghai, ainsi que les conférences régionales Mobile Series 360.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez visiter le site officiel de la GSMA à l’adresse www.gsma.com. Suivez la GSMA sur Twitter : @GSMA.
1 Les opérateurs mobiles participant à l’initiative représentent approximativement 5,2 milliards de connexions mobiles, soit 66% du total des 7,8 milliards de connexions mobiles mondiales (IdO exclus) au T2 2019 (source : GSMA Intelligence).
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005665/fr/
