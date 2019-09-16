Prosus: Results of Elections, Substantial Shareholdings and Directors' Interests

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS AND REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION OR REQUIRE THE COMPANY OR NASPERS TO TAKE ANY FURTHER ACTION.

Prosus N.V. ("Prosus" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and JSE: PRX): Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised words and terms contained in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed thereto in the prospectus issued by Prosus on 26 August 2019 (available on Prosus's website at www.prosus.com).

Further to the announcement released on SENS on Wednesday, 11 September 2019, the Election period to be issued Naspers N Ordinary Shares under the Naspers N Share Capitalisation Issue (instead of Naspers M Ordinary Shares and, ultimately, Prosus N Ordinary Shares, under the Naspers M Share Capitalisation Issue) closed at 12:00 (SAST) on Friday, 13 September 2019. Further to the announcement released by Naspers (JSE:NPN) (LSE:NPSN) on SENS today, Prosus is pleased to announce that, as a result of the outcome of the Elections, Prosus's issued share capital is as follows:

Issued share capital N Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of five euro cents (EUR 0.05) each 1 624 652 070 A1 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of five euro cents (EUR 0.05) each 3 511 818 Treasury shares Number of N Ordinary Shares held in treasury by the Company 2 510 574

Further, shareholders are advised that the Prosus A Share Distribution is expected to be implemented tomorrow, 17 September 2019.

AFM Disclosures made today and tomorrow

Prosus will notify the AFM about its issued share capital, as set out above.

As set out in the Prospectus and Naspers Circular, the Prosus A Share Distribution is expected to be implemented (and the Protection Structure established) tomorrow, Tuesday 17 September 2019 on the basis set out in the Prospectus and Naspers Circular. Consequently Nasbel, Keerom and Wheatfields as shareholders holding a substantial shareholding in Prosus will notify the AFM about the shares and voting rights held by them to reflect the situation as of Tuesday 17 September 2019. Today Naspers holds all the A Ordinary Shares which will be transferred to the respective shareholders on Tuesday 17 September 2019 in terms of the Prosus A Share Distribution and the AFM will be notified accordingly.

The Directors will notify the AFM about the shares and voting rights held by them in Prosus. These notifications are as follows:

N Ordinary Shares

Director Number of shares Number of votes Bekker, Jacobus Petrus 4 688 691 (indirect) 4 688 691 (indirect) Van Dijk, Bob 51 809 51 809 Sgourdos, Vasileios (Basil) 32 483 32 483 Choi, Emilie Monica 0 0 Du Toit, Hendrik Jacobus 0 0 Enenstein, Craig Lawrence 415 (indirect) 415 (indirect) Eriksson, Donald Gordon (Don) 0 0 Jafta, Rachel Catharina Cornelia 0 0 Letele, Francis Lehlohonolo Napo (Nolo) 1 474 1 474 Meyer, Debra 0 0 Oliveira de Lima, Roberto 0 0 Pacak, Stephan Joseph Zbigniew (Steve) 376 635 (direct); 37 548 (indirect) 376 635 (direct); 37 548 (indirect) Phaswana, Tshamano Mohau Frederik (Fred) 3 530 (indirect) 3 530 (indirect) Sorour, Mark Remon 2 145 (direct); 442 (indirect) 2 145 (direct); 442 (indirect) Stofberg, Jacobus Du Toit (Cobus) 1 83 317 (direct); 291 888 (indirect) 1 83 317 (direct); 291 888 (indirect) Van der Ross, Benedict James (Ben) 2 550 (direct); 820 (indirect) 2 550 (direct); 820 (indirect)

Options to N Ordinary Shares

Director Number of shares Number of votes Van Dijk, Bob 922 451 922 451 Sgourdos, Vasileios (Basil) 84 661 84 661 Pacak, Stephan Joseph Zbigniew (Steve) 254 000 254 000 Sorour, Mark Remon 101 394 101 394

A Ordinary Shares

Director Number of shares Number of votes Pacak, Stephan Joseph Zbigniew (Steve) 383 (indirect) 383 (indirect) Stofberg, Jacobus Du Toit (Cobus) 639 (indirect) 639 (indirect)

For additional information in relation to the AFM disclosures, please see the AFM's registers on the AFM's website (https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters).

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands

16 September 2019

