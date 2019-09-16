INSERTING and REPLACING IBC2019 Exhibitor Profiles

In release dated September 13, 2019, insert after DekTec Digital Video BV exhibitor profile a new profile for Digital Nirvana.

The corrected release reads:

IBC2019 EXHIBITOR PROFILES

IBC2019 runs 13 – 17 September 2019 at the RAI Amsterdam. Business Wire is the official news wire for IBC2019. Exhibitor profiles are listed below.

Company: Actus Digital

Stand: Hall 3, C69

Actus Digital is a leading provider of Compliance and media intelligence monitoring platform, used by more than 500 customers worldwide. Actus Digital also drives Media Monitoring Efficiency with new Artificial Intelligence Capabilities.

The platform complies with all regulatory requirements: recording from any input (IP/SDI/ASI/HLS, MEPG-DASH, RTMP/other), closed caption, loudness, SCTE 104/35, Nave, As run log integration, multiviewer, audio and video alerts for quality of service, TS analysis, TS Native recording. The platform also includes Actus Clip Factory that accelerates broadcasters’ content generation workflow for clips creation and export to social media/OTT, by facilitating fast, simple clipping and extraction of content.

Company: Anevia

Stand: 5.B66

Anevia offers end-to-end OTT video-delivery solutions that enable the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video-on-demand services, as well as ultra-low latency and dynamic ad insertion. Anevia’s comprehensive portfolio of headend/video-encoding/packaging, Cloud DVR and CDN products enables viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience – anywhere, anytime and on any screen – including 4K UHD content. Major corporations, telecom, pay-TV operators and TV broadcasters worldwide use Anevia’s products. Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. It is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

Company: Bluefish444

Stand: 7.B44

Bluefish444 is the manufacturer of the industry’s highest-quality uncompressed KRONOS and Epoch 4K/UHD, 12G/3G, HD/SD SDI, ASI, Video Over IP & HDMI I/O cards and Synapse converters. Bluefish444 is The Professionals’ Choice for users and 3rd-party manufacturers alike, enabling infinite workflow possibilities for corporate, house of worship, live event, display, presentation, interactive media and more. A reliable, high-quality brand that brings with it broadcast, feature film, & post-production pedigree. Bluefish444 hardware has integrations with Adobe, Avid, Unity, Unreal Engine, CasparCG, and partners with Vizrt, Brainstorm, ClassX, NewTek NDI and many more. The IngeSTore multi-channel capture application developed by Bluefish444, allows efficient recording of SDI, HDMI, and 2110/2022 sources for easy recording.

Company: Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Stand: 0.E02 / 8.C77

Broadcast Solutions is one of Europe’s biggest system integrators comprising a group of companies acting worldwide. Started in Germany more than 15 years ago, Broadcast Solutions stands for innovation and engineering “Made in Germany”. With subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East the group plans, implements and realises projects and offers its services in all broadcast and content related areas. With more than 150 employees and working as a hardware independent system integrator Broadcast Solutions offers tailor-made solutions – from idea to implementation and beyond. You will find more information about our company and our products at www.broadcast-solutions.de / www.hi-app.de.

Company: Caringo, Inc.

Stand: 5.C33

Caringo was founded in 2005 to change the economics of storage by designing software from the ground up to solve the issues associated with relentless data growth. Caringo’s flagship product, Swarm, decouples data from applications and hardware providing a foundation for continued data access and analysis that continuously evolves while guaranteeing data integrity. Today, Caringo software-defined object storage solutions are used to preserve and provide access to rapidly scaling data sets across many industries by organizations such as NEP, Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), Argonne National Labs, Texas Tech University, Department of Defense, the Brazilian Federal Court System, British Telecom and hundreds more worldwide.

Company: CONNECT

Stand: 5 C35

CONNECT is a software technology company that develops and commercializes a Monitoring and Control (M&C) software for broadcasters and media powerhouses in TV, radio, telco, and satellite. The company’s solution, KYBIO Media, is a powerful and highly user-friendly M&C solution which enables broadcasters to oversee an entire ecosystem, centralize data, and streamline the management of IP-enabled gear and technology; all across a single, unified web interface. Highly scalable and open, KYBIO Media plugs in to any third-party or in-house technology with open protocols and APIs, and functions on an open-driver policy. Whether broadcasters need to monitor a small or highly complex infrastructure, KYBIO Media offers scale and resiliency.

Company: Dalet Digital Media Systems

Stand: 8.B77

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: DLT:FP

Dalet enables media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Dalet offers collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

In addition to Dalet Galaxy five, the enterprise-grade media workflow platform, Dalet will be showcasing the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, which offers strong OTT content supply chain and multi-platform distribution capabilities; Dalet Media Cortex, the AI SaaS platform that augments content workflows; Dalet CubeNG, the advanced broadcast platform powered by Brainstorm; Dalet Remote Editing, which offers multimedia editing capabilities and speed to editors working remotely; and more.

Company: DekTec Digital Video BV

Stand: 2.B40

DekTec is a leading manufacturer of PCI Express cards, USB devices, IP converters and software libraries for interfacing digital-TV signals to PC servers, desktops and laptops. The products offer a wide array of SDI, IP, ASI and RF interfaces, covering all signal formats used in professional broadcast systems. The interface adapters are supported by a comprehensive and uniform SDK, enabling integrators to create PC-based professional broadcast equipment and solutions with fast time-to-market. For the end-user market DekTec provides a number of mature Test and Measurement applications. The company’s StreamXpert® analyzer, the StreamXpress® player and Xpect® monitoring solution have become the standard in the broadcast industry and are now also making their way into the domain of OTT. DekTec is headquartered in The Netherlands, with offices in the USA and UK.

Company: Digital Nirvana

Stand: Hall 14, D05

Established in 1996, Digital Nirvana provides knowledge management products & services to customers worldwide. The company utilizes advanced video, audio, cloud, AI & ML technologies coupled with Business Process Management. Digital Nirvana brings forward its latest offerings, services to the IBC-2019.

MonitorIQ - Our next-generation compliance logging platform with powerful AI capabilities, simplifies compliance logging with its security, reliability, and ease of use.

Metadator - A secure, scalable, software as a service platform that automates the process of metadata generation and enhancement of AVID-based assets.

Media Services Portal - A one-stop suite of solutions that meets the entire scale of broadcasters’ subtitles/closed captioning requirements.

Closed Captioning/Subtitle Generation - High-quality multi-lingual captioning/subtitling services for post-production video content.

Company: EditShare

Stand: 7.A35

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, sports and film industries, improving efficiency and workflow collaboration. They include ingest and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management and an Emmy award-winning non-linear video editing application.

EditShare will be showcasing EFS 2020, with shared storage capabilities simplifying workflows and protecting valuable content; Flow 2020, an AI-powered media asset management solution; the newest release of QScan with industry-first content testing capabilities; Helmut FX, IO, CO and HK solutions for Adobe® Premiere® Pro enterprise post-production workflows.

Company: Frame.io

Stand: Hall 6 Meeting Rooms

Frame.io is the world’s leading cloud-based video collaboration platform, designed to streamline the video creation process by centralizing all media assets—and feedback—in one secure place that’s easily accessible from any location. Frame.io integrates with most major professional video tools, acting as the connective tissue of the video ecosystem. Designed by video creators, the UI is intuitive and simple for professionals and less-technical clients to use. Frame.io allows contributors and participants in the video creation process to collaborate as if they’re all in the same room, accelerating workflows, eliminating obstacles to creativity and redefining the modern video workflow.

Company: GrayMeta

Stand: 7.D25

GrayMeta is an AI powered metadata company that delivers enterprise efficiency and monetizes assets. GrayMeta provides the ability to create, extract and store intelligent metadata, turning unstructured data into valuable assets, and delivers media workflow efficiencies through the supply chain with workflow, collaboration, and quality control tools. For more information about GrayMeta, visit https://www.graymeta.com.

Company: IEEE Broadcast Technology Society

Stand: 2.A60

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a membership organization open to everyone in the broadcast industry and allied fields. The BTS mission is to serve the needs of its members; to enhance their professional knowledge by keeping them informed of the latest research results and industry trends, and provide enriching educational and networking opportunities. Come join the BTS team at booth 2.A60 and Partners’ Pavilion.

Company: Interra Systems

Stand: 7.C09

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, QC process, and monitoring of media content across the creation and distribution chain. Adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production companies, Interra Systems' products feature AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture.

Its solutions include BATON, an enterprise-class automated file-based QC system that ensures high quality content at every stage; ORION-OTT for quality assurance in delivering ABR streams for live/VOD content; ORION for 24x7 confidence monitoring of linear/live video delivery; WINNOW for content classification/compliance; and VEGA for in-depth media analysis.

Company: KINOW

Stand: Hall 14 - F25

Kinow offers scalable video platforms to deploy live and on-demand OTT services instantly.

We provide 7 products: CMS, CRM, STREAM, BILLING, PLAYER, ANALYTICS, APPS.

We gather all the essential tools to provide the most advanced cloud end-to-end solution: content aggregation, encoding, delivery, DRM protection, monetization, subscription, user management, video analytics, business intelligence, EPG...

Our powerful API connects through any Network (OTT, IP) and any device (STB, mobile, Smart TV) to improve workflow and ROI.

With more than 200 video platforms deployed, Kinow is perfect for TV operators, broadcasters and content providers.

Company: Magewell Electronics

Stand: 8.A84

Magewell develops innovative solutions for video and audio capture, conversion and streaming. The simplicity, performance, cost-effectiveness and reliability of Magewell’s products make them the preferred choice of video professionals, integrators and OEMs for applications including live streaming, production, broadcast, lecture capture, video conferencing, digital signage and more. Demonstrations will include new models in the Pro Convert family of NDI® encoders and decoders for bridging traditional video signals with live IP-based workflows; a new SDI model and new features in our Ultra Stream family of standalone streaming encoders; the latest additions to our Pro Capture family of capture cards; and more.

Company: Matrox Video

Stand: 7.B15

Matrox Video is a leader in core broadcast technology, offering both PC hardware and software building blocks, upon which the industry is built. It delivers an unrivalled range of products to broadcast equipment manufacturers, comprising HD/4K-based I/O cards, ST 2110 NICs, and H.264 codec cards, all governed by one common comprehensive SDK. Matrox Video services professional broadcast and live production markets with encoding appliances for webcasting and remote production. Industry-recognized quality and commitment to customer support is at the center of its brand. For more information, visit https://www.matrox.com/video.

Company: Maxon

Stand: Hall 7, Stand A59

At IBC, Maxon will debut Cinema 4D R21, the latest version of its award-winning 3D software. In addition to numerous feature enhancements and optimized performance built into in the latest technology in R21, the software is now available in one singular version with new low-cost subscription options. Daily from its exhibitor booth (Hall 7 - A59), Maxon team members and a host of world-class guest artist presenters will demonstrate real-world 3D workflow techniques. All presentations will be streamed live on www.C4DLive.com. Details on Maxon’s exhibitor presence, presenter and schedule line up is available at https://www.maxon.net/en/.

Company: MediaPower

Stand: 7.D55

MediaPower enables media workflows through products and services that empower organizations to create, manage, deliver, and monetize digital content. Founded in 1993, MediaPower started as an integrator of networking and storage solutions for the broadcast industry, with products from top brands like DDN, NetApp, and Dalet. MediaPower has since developed multidisciplinary expertise in IT-based workflows, media management, content acquisition & distribution, and digital transformation. While it continues to offer solutions from different Broadcast brands, it now also develops technology and data-driven solutions that help businesses deliver better value to their customers through better management and delivery of digital content.

Company: MOG TECHNOLOGIES

Stand: 7.A27

Based on open industry standards and offering state-of-the-art technology, MOG has established itself in the market as the worldwide supplier for both Centralized Ingest Solutions and MXF Development Tools. For over a decade, MOG has been helping worldwide broadcasters and technology providers to increase the overall performance of its workflows while migrating to file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats. Developing world-class media libraries, state of the art broadcast systems, and a cloud-based interactive and multi-content platform, MOG aims to exceed media challenges and to break the workflow boundaries by delivering fully interoperable solutions to the broadcast industry.

Company: MuxLab

Stand: A.30

MuxLab is a leading designer of value-added connectivity solutions for the pro AV and broadcast markets. Since 1984, MuxLab has supported its main mission to provide customers with innovative, dependable and industry leading designs that are engineered in Canada. A forerunner of the AV over IP evolution, MuxLab continues to deliver comprehensive, game changing IP-enabled systems for both commercial and residential installations of all shapes and sizes.

Company: NAGRA

Stand: 1.C81

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: SIX.KUD.S

At IBC 2019, NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, will demonstrate how pay-TV operators and content owners can enable true digital transformation by embracing innovation and rethinking business models. This includes securing and optimising content monetisation while improving consumer satisfaction at every step of the pay-TV value chain. The NAGRA IBC 2019 showcase will focus on four key areas:

- Scalable Service Protection

- Anti-piracy and forensic watermarking

- Engaging consumers in the OTT era

- Business performance redefined

Company: OWC

Stand: 5-C10

OWC is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware’s capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination, and everything is possible.

Company: Prime Focus Technologies

Stand: 7.C05

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR™ for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers broadcasters, studios, brands and service providers transformational solutions that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating the supply chain and managing their business of content better.

PFT works with major M&E companies like Turner, PBS, Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Hearst, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Starz Media (a Lionsgate company), Showtime, A+E Networks, Complex Networks, HBO, IFC Films, FX Networks, Miramax, CNBC Africa, TERN International, Sony Music, Google, YouTube, Novi Digital – Hotstar, Amazon, HOOQ, Viacom’s Voot, Cricket Australia, BCCI, Indian Premier League and The Associated Press.

Company: Quantum Corp.

Stand: Hall 7 - B.07

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: OTCPK: QMCO

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades.

At IBC, Quantum will showcase its significantly expanded product portfolio designed for end-to-end media workflows including a completely refreshed StorNext product line and the European debut of Quantum F-Series NVMe Storage array. Visit Quantum’s stand (# 7 B07) to see solutions for on-set production, processing and content transport, studio editing and finishing in 8K, and digital media archiving. www.quantum.com

Company: Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Stand: Hall 7, B21

Rohde & Schwarz Broadcast & Media

The Rohde & Schwarz portfolio covers the entire signal processing chain for digital video and audio content – from ingest and playout to encoding and multiplexing, from contribution to satellite and IP networks to terrestrial transmission. It includes solutions for monitoring in the studio, as well as for monitoring streaming and broadcast services and entire broadcast networks. The T&M expert also offers a diverse range of instruments for testing end user equipment and infrastructure components. Rohde & Schwarz invests in an IP and software- based future built with a blend of innovation, experience and stability.

Company: Satcube

Stand: Hall 1, 1-E04

Satcube is a disruptive development company in the satellite communications arena that manufactures game-changing portable satellite terminals to enable high-performance broadband – any time, quickly and cost-effectively. Satcube provides seamless broadband connectivity over satellite through easy to use, lightweight terminals. The innovative Satcube Ku terminal is a highly compact, user-friendly device delivering quick connectivity empowering people at work to communicate and deliver critical services at any time, without need for technical expertise. The Satcube is designed for broadcast media companies, emergency response, public safety, tele-medicine, NGO´s, and those with high capacity connectivity needs on-site and-on-the-go, requiring broadband connectivity where limited or no 3G/4G connectivity is available.

Company: Telestream

Stand: 7.C16

For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production and video quality assurance; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

Company: Telos Alliance

Stand: Hall 8, Stand D47

The Telos Alliance is a global leader in audio, trusted by the biggest names in the media landscape. Telos Alliance's exclusive focus is to deliver innovative, intuitive solutions that inspire the creation of the most exciting and engaging audio experiences imaginable. No audio challenge is too big; no technology is beyond reach; no solution, large or small, is unobtainable. The Telos Alliance portfolio of brands includes Axia® Audio, Linear Acoustic®, Minnetonka Audio®, Omnia® Audio, Telos Alliance®, Telos Infinity®, Telos® Systems, and 25-Seven® Systems. Telos Alliance also now exclusively offers Jünger Audio branded solutions worldwide. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, with additional offices and dealers around the world, the Telos Alliance supports the diverse needs of audio professionals with best-in-class support 24/7.

Company: Theatrixx Technologies

Stand: D43

Theatrixx Technologies distributes and manufactures technical equipment to suit the needs of the professional AV industry. The company is the manufacturer of the xVision brand which has been awarded three times for their xVision Truss and xVision Video Converters. They create innovative devices and systems that meet the highest standards and are built to withstand the daily hazards of broadcast environments, live events and demanding installations. Our in-house designers have extensive experience and understanding of the specific needs of the pro AV business. Theatrixx Technologies; A key member of your video, lighting, audio, and stage design team.

Company: Torque Video Systems

Stand: 1F34

Torque Video Systems specializes in managing, monitoring and enhancing broadcast quality of service. Torque is a global provider of cost-effective, innovative solutions for disaster recovery playout and versatile applications to digital television networks and video transmission operators worldwide.

Torque's products and solutions enable operators to evaluate and monitor their network architecture, present valuable insight into viewer experience, and help to reduce OPEX. These include the DVMon, DVStor, FEC Performance Measurement Probe, Visor - Central Management Viewer and Digital Program Insertion Auditor.

Company: Vecima Networks

Stand: Hall 1 — F40

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: TSX:VCM

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. They enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze by building technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics.

At IBC 2019, Vecima will showcase its latest OTT and next-gen TV delivery solutions that enable broadcasters and service providers to re-imagine video streaming and storage infrastructures. These include workflow automation, video streaming, scale-out centralized storage, hybrid CDN, distributed access architecture, and commercial and hospitality solutions. www.vecima.com

Company: VisualOn

Stand: Hall5 C40

VisualOn is a pioneer in video software technology, with many years of experience working with the world’s top device makers and streaming video service providers. The company’s vast trove of patented technologies and team of multimedia experts are trusted by the world’s top media and tech companies to bring their video content to connected screens. This results in videos with high quality and availability, wide compatibility, differentiated functionalities and shortened time-to-market. VisualOn is a private company with headquarters in Silicon Valley, with global offices in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, Finland and Serbia.

Company: WorldCast Systems

Stand: 8 C58

WorldCast Systems engineers high-performing, reliable and innovative broadcast solutions to the Radio & TV industry worldwide, meeting the needs of both international broadcast networks and small private stations. Its industry leading brands include APT, Ecreso, and Audemat, with an extensive offer including audio codecs and mobile network access for remotes and OBs, FM transmitters, RDS encoding and sound processing, and RF signal monitoring, test and measurement. Headquartered in Bordeaux, France, WorldCast Systems employs around 100 people worldwide, with an R&D center in Northern Ireland and Sales offices in the UK, the US, Germany, and India.