IBC2019 Exhibitor News Recap

|September 16, 2019 04:02 PM EDT
IBC2019 runs 13 – 17 September 2019 at the RAI Amsterdam. Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through Sept. 16.
Business Wire is the official news wire for IBC2019. Members of the press please note the following important information.
Exhibitor News & Announcements:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ibc2019/
Press Information:
https://show.ibc.org/news-5rqv
09/16/2019 - 11:13 AM
INSERTING and REPLACING IBC2019 Exhibitor Profiles
09/15/2019 - 12:05 AM
CommScope Announces Wi-Fi 6® Smart Media Device and IP Client Platforms
09/14/2019 - 02:00 AM
Síminn Selects MediaKind to Deliver UHD Coverage of the English Premier League to Viewers in Iceland
09/13/2019 - 09:30 PM
Verimatrix: Sri Lanka Telecom Selects Proven Partner Ecosystem to Deploy Large Scale TV Everywhere Experience in Island Nation
09/13/2019 - 05:44 AM
Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Video Assist 12G
09/13/2019 - 05:32 AM
Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM Mini
09/13/2019 - 05:29 AM
Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic RAW 1.5
09/13/2019 - 12:58 AM
VisualOn Partners With KDDI to Stream the FIVB Volleyball World Cup Japan 2019 Broadcast by Fuji Television, Pioneering the Use of Ultra Low Latency CMAF and Multiple Camera Angles for Live Sports in Japan
09/13/2019 - 12:00 AM
EUTELSAT 117 West A selected by Orby TV for new United States DTH satellite service
09/13/2019 - 12:00 AM
Vodafone Group Introduces TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery Platform
09/13/2019 - 12:00 AM
RecordTV Selects MediaKind IRD to Enable Extensive Coverage of 2019 Pan American Games
09/13/2019 - 12:00 AM
Liberty Latin America Selects TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform for Roll Out in Puerto Rico, With Plans to Expand Across Latin America
09/12/2019 - 08:40 AM
Verimatrix Highlights Streamlined Security and Analytics Techniques for More Efficient Video Networks at IBC 2019
09/12/2019 - 06:36 AM
Limelight Networks Enhances Video Delivery Services for Exceptional Digital Experiences
09/12/2019 - 12:05 AM
Altice France Taps into CommScope Technology to Launch New Smart Media Device
09/11/2019 - 11:00 PM
MediaKind launches global technology alliance to ignite industrialization of broadcast-quality streaming
09/11/2019 - 11:00 PM
Fransat and HD+, TV Leaders in France and Germany, Adopt Intertrust’s Revolutionary XCA Platform
09/11/2019 - 11:00 PM
Intertrust Roars Past 2 Billion Devices With OTT Content Protection for One-Quarter of the Globe
09/11/2019 - 07:03 AM
AppTek to Showcase New Advances in Automatic Speech Recognition and Neural Machine Translation Solutions for the Media and Entertainment Industry at 2019 IBC Conference
09/11/2019 - 12:05 AM
SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation Chooses CommScope to Enhance Pay TV Experience
09/10/2019 - 06:00 AM
Brightcove Launches New Platform to Publish Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Apps on Devices in Record Time
09/10/2019 - 04:17 AM
MediaKind Launches Optimized AV Solution to Enable Low Latency for ABR Delivered Live Content
09/10/2019 - 12:05 AM
Qumulo Expands EMEA Market Reach at IBC2019
09/10/2019 - 12:01 AM
LaCie Boosts Productivity and Creativity for Media and Entertainment Professionals With a Range of Innovative Rugged SSD Devices at the 2019 IBC Show
09/09/2019 - 11:00 PM
MediaKind Launches Robust Cloud-Based Solutions to Deliver Further Value for TV Service Providers, Content Owners, Broadcasters and Operators
09/09/2019 - 11:00 PM
Russia’s NetByNet Enhances Viewing Experience With Advanced Streaming Capabilities From VisualOn
09/09/2019 - 10:00 PM
GrayMeta Iris Media Platform Adds AI-Powered Media Intelligence
09/09/2019 - 09:34 AM
Swift Media Reinvests in Verimatrix with VCAS Ultra Upgrade and Expansion
09/09/2019 - 03:00 AM
Global Sports TV Leader Taps Walton De-Ice to Protect Satellite Broadcast Facilities
09/09/2019 - 12:00 AM
LTN Global Enters Agreement to Acquire Make.TV
09/08/2019 - 11:55 PM
SES to Deliver Premium Broadcast-Grade Cloud Service for Media Delivery on Microsoft Azure
09/08/2019 - 11:00 PM
VisualOn Highlights Spectrum of Advanced Streaming Capabilities for Superior OTT Video Experience
09/05/2019 - 03:53 AM
A Boost for Mobile AR Takes the Honours at IBC Conference
09/05/2019 - 12:05 AM
Qumulo and axle ai Partner on Advanced Media Workflow Solution
09/03/2019 - 09:15 AM
MovieLabs, Netflix, Britbox, Sony, Facebook and VICE join compelling IBC2019 speaker line-up
09/03/2019 - 05:00 AM
Maxon Cinema 4D Release 21 Available Immediately
08/30/2019 - 02:00 AM
Nekojarashi and Morpho Unveil Setaria.cloud’s New Transcode Workflow Feature and Revised Pricing at IBC2019
08/29/2019 - 08:47 PM
Sky UK Integrates GrayMeta Iris Media Platform
08/29/2019 - 08:39 PM
GrayMeta to Exhibit at IBC2019
08/29/2019 - 08:40 AM
Verimatrix Integrates Multi-DRM with Amazon Web Services Elemental Secure Packager Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API
08/27/2019 - 08:00 AM
VisualOn Rolls Out Multi-Stream Synchronization for Enhanced Value Proposition of Streaming Video Over Fiber and 5G at IBC 2019
08/15/2019 - 06:10 AM
Telestream Announces Next Generation of Wirecast Gear
08/13/2019 - 12:05 AM
IT Consultancy Storage Architects Chooses Qumulo Hybrid Cloud File Storage for Enterprise Clients Throughout The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium
07/30/2019 - 08:02 AM
Andy Serkis to Receive IBC’s Highest Award
07/09/2019 - 07:49 AM
First IBC Social Impact Awards Celebrate Industry Diversity, Sustainability & Ethical Leadership
07/04/2019 - 02:08 AM
Putting Consumers First: a New Era in Media at IBC2019
07/04/2019 - 01:29 AM
IBC2019: Innovation Awards Shortlist Announced
03/06/2019 - 01:10 AM
IBC2019 Welcomes Entries for Its Prestigious Awards Programme
01/07/2019 - 08:12 AM
IBC2019 Technical Papers Submission is Now Open
