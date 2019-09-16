McAfee Deepens Relationship with Oracle to Offer Cloud-Based Next-Generation Security Operations Center

|By Business Wire
|
|September 16, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced an extended relationship with Oracle to deliver security incident and events management (SIEM) performance capabilities in the cloud. With this collaboration, the McAfee® Enterprise Security Manager (McAfee ESM) technology running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will increase the rate of data ingestion of events per second by more than 16 times. This increase in performance enables security operations center teams to more effectively and cost efficiently secure enterprise environments against the ever-increasing volume and complexity of threats.
According to an ESG report, four of the top five most cited security challenges facing organizations were related to managing security infrastructure, while 93 percent of respondents to a McAfee survey believe the complexity of threats they will face over the next 12 months will increase. These findings highlight the need for organizations to be able to process data faster and manage security systems more efficiently.
“The volume of devices and data feeding into SIEM systems continues to grow, making the challenge facing all enterprises to properly protect themselves more demanding than ever,” said Anand Ramanathan, Vice President of Product Management at McAfee. “Together, the unique attributes of McAfee ESM and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure help customers build a security operations center that can ingest data or search and scale correlation rules at speeds never before seen on volumes of data sources.”
“Enterprises are accelerating their adoption of the cloud. With more mission-critical workloads and data in the cloud, security is of paramount importance,” said Vinay Kumar, Vice President of Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle is excited to work with a cybersecurity leader like McAfee to provide them with exceptional performance in the cloud, beyond what could be achieved on-premises or with other cloud providers. Oracle Cloud's superior performance and flexible architecture are enabling McAfee to deliver enhanced security features and a better customer experience.”
Customer benefits include:
- Record breaking performance. McAfee ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will offer more than 16 times increase in the rate of events ingested versus on-premises deployments, designed to deliver up to 500,000 events per second across 600,000 data sources.
- Decreased time of implementation from 30 to 45 days down to just three days in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
- Flexible architecture designed to meet customer usage and data demands regardless of current network topology.
- Scalability over time. With ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, customers are not dependent on the capacity of their data center and instead can increase capacity and compute power with a few clicks of the mouse.
- Cost efficiency. Customer can realize upwards of four times the cost savings over other leading cloud providers.
McAfee ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is currently available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace listing for vESM.
Powered by Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.
Visit the McAfee Lounge at Oracle Open World to discuss what vESM on OCI can do for you. Plus, hear Candace Worley, McAfee’s VP and Chief Technical Strategist, on Wednesday, September 18, 10:00 AM- 10:45 AM, Moscone South - Room 210 as she joins other technical execs in the A CISO’s Path to Success in the Age of Cybersecurity Panel
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com
About Oracle OpenWorld
Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. McAfee and the McAfee logo, are trademarks or registered trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others. Copyright © 2019 McAfee, LLC
The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle’s products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation. McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. Learn more at mcafee.com. No computer system can be absolutely secure. Cost and time reduction scenarios described are intended as examples of how a given McAfee product, in the specified circumstances and configurations, may affect future costs and provide cost and time savings. Circumstances and results will vary. McAfee does not guarantee any time or cost reduction. McAfee does not control or audit third-party data or the websites referenced in this document.
