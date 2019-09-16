Weltweit führende Mobilfunkbetreiber geben Klimaauswirkungen im Rahmen eines neuen Aktionsplans unter Leitung der GSMA bekannt

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 05:56 PM EDT
Eine Reihe der weltweit größten Mobilfunkbetreibergesellschaften treffen eine Vereinbarung, von nun an ihre Klimaauswirkungen im Rahmen einer neuen größeren Initiative unter Leitung der GSMA in Übereinstimmung mit dem Pariser Übereinkommen (Paris Agreement) zur Entwicklung eines Klima-Aktionsplans für die Mobilfunkindustrie zu veröffentlichen.
Mehr als 50 Mobilfunkbetreiber – die gemeinsam für mehr als zwei Drittel aller Mobilfunkverbindungen weltweit verantwortlich sind1 – veröffentlichen nun ihre Klimaauswirkungen, Energieverbräuche und Treibhausgas- (GHG) Emissionen unter Zugrundelegung des international anerkannten Carbon Disclosure Projects CDP Systems. Der Übergang wird vollständige Transparenz für die Investoren und Kunden im Rahmen des Mobilfunksektors ermöglichen. Eine Vielzahl der Unternehmen veröffentlicht ihre Daten erstmals im Rahmen der Initiative unter Leitung der GSMA.
Zu den GSMA-Betreibermitgliedern, die via CDP veröffentlichen, gehören América Móvil, AT&T Inc., Axiata Group, Bell Canada, Bharti Airtel, BT Group, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Chunghwa Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, DNA Plc, Elisa Corporation, Far EasTone, Globe Telecom, Inmarsat, KDDI Corporation, KPN, KT Corporation, LG Uplus, Magyar Telekom, Millicom International, MTN Group, MTS, NTT DOCOMO, Oi Móvel, Orange Group, Proximus, Reliance Jio, Rogers Communications, Singtel, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp., Spark New Zealand, Sprint Corporation, StarHub, STC, Sunrise, Swisscom, T-Mobile USA, Taiwan Mobile, Tele2 AB, Telecom Italia, Telefónica, Telekom Austria, Telenor Group, Telia Company, Telkom SA, Telstra Corporation, TELUS Communications, TIM Brasil, True Corp., Turkcell, Verizon, Vodacom Group, Vodafone Group und die Zain Group.
Die Offenlegungen bilden die erste Phase eines branchenweiten Klima-Aktionsplans. Der nächste Schritt beinhaltet die Entwicklung eines Pfades zur Reduzierung der Kohlendioxidemissionen für die Mobilfunkindustrie in Übereinstimmung mit der Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), die im Februar 2020 platziert werden soll. Dies wird auch die Entwicklung eines branchenweiten Plans zur Erzielung von Null-Netto-GHG-Emissionen bis zum Jahr 2050 in Übereinstimmung mit dem Pariser Übereinkommen umfassen.
„Die heutigen Ankündigungen markieren den Beginn einer gemeinsamen Aktion der Mobilfunkbranche, um den Klimanotstand zu bekämpfen und somit zu verdeutlichen, wie der Privatsektor eine Führungsrolle für sich beanspruchen und Verantwortung zeigen kann, indem er eine der wichtigsten Aufgaben unserer Zeit für unseren Planeten in Angriff nimmt“, so Mats Granryd, Director General der GSMA. „Die Mobilfunkbranche wird das Rückgrat der künftigen Wirtschaft bilden und hat daher die einzigartige Chance, Veränderungen in unterschiedlichen Sektoren in Zusammenarbeit mit unseren Lieferanten, Investoren und Kunden einzuleiten.“
„Wir begrüßen diese Maßnahme des Mobilfunksektors zur Offenlegung seiner Klimaauswirkungen mithilfe von CDP. Dies zeigt eine deutliche Steigerung des Engagements zur Schaffung von Transparenz für Investoren und Kunden im Rahmen einer branchenweiten Vorgehensweise“, so Paul Simpson, CEO von CDP. „Als Resultat dieser Offenlegungen werden Mobilfunkbetreiber in der Lage sein, ihre Umweltbelastung zu quantifizieren und zu verstehen, um die Schaffung von Nachhaltigkeit als integralen Bestandteil ihres Geschäfts unterstützen zu können.”
Festlegung von wissenschaftlich begründeten Zielsetzungen der Mobilfunkbranche
Die SBTi-Initiative bietet einen transparenten und effektiven Rahmen zur Einhaltung der Zielsetzung des Pariser Übereinkommens für die Begrenzung der Erderwärmung auf 1,5°C bis zum Jahr 2050. Somit könnten die Risiken und Auswirkungen der Klimaveränderungen nachhaltig reduziert werden. Jedoch gibt es keinerlei Methodologie, die speziell auf den Mobilfunksektor zugeschnitten wurde.
Der neue zu entwickelnde Pfad wird Parameter bereitstellen, um das Tempo zu beschleunigen, mit dem Mobilfunkbetreiber ihre eigenen Ziele festlegen. Der Zeithorizont, zu dem einzelne Unternehmen ihr Ziel erreichen, wird jedoch von einer Reihe von Faktoren abhängen, darunter ihre geographische Lage und ihre Fähigkeit, über Zugang zu erneuerbaren Energien zu verfügen. Die GSMA geht davon aus, dass eine Reihe von Unternehmen das Null-Netto-Ziel bereits deutlich vor dem Jahr 2050 erreichen wird.
Mobilisierung der Branche beim Klimaschutz
Die GSMA kooperiert mit den teilnehmenden Betreibern und wird mit der internationalen Gemeinschaft, Klimaexperten und Drittorganisationen Partnerschaften bilden, um den industriellen Fortschritt voranzubringen, Best-Practice-Methoden einzuführen und Offenlegungen und die Festlegung von Zielsetzungen zu unterstützen. Die Branche ist darüber hinaus bestrebt, Innovationen im Bereich der Mobilfunkbranche in Bereichen wie etwa Big Data und Internet der Dinge voranzubringen, die Energieeinsparungen und umweltfreundliche Lösungen in mehreren Sektoren, darunter Transportwesen, Produktion, Landwirtschaft, Bauwesen und Energiegewinnung ermöglichen.
Die neue Initiative wird den Hauptfokus der Mobilfunkbranche auf der UN General Assembly (UNGA) in der nächsten Woche und im Rahmen der kommenden MWC19 Los Angeles Veranstaltung bilden, die im nächsten Monat in Los Angeles stattfindet.
Die Aktionen sind Teil des Wirkens der Branche zur Unterstützung der Einhaltung der Nachhaltigkeitsziele (Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs,) der Vereinten Nationen, insbesondere SDG Nachhaltigkeitsziel 13 zum Klimaschutz. Sie sind ebenfalls Teil der Industriemission zur intelligenten Vernetzung aller Betroffenen und vor allem für eine #BetterFuture.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.gsma.com/climate.
Über die GSMA
Die GSMA vertritt die Interessen der weltweiten Mobilfunkindustrie. Die Organisation vereint über 750 Netzbetreiber sowie nahezu 400 Unternehmen aus dem Umfeld der mobilen Kommunikation, darunter Mobiltelefon- und Gerätehersteller, Software-Unternehmen, Ausrüstungsanbieter, Internetfirmen und Unternehmen aus angrenzenden Branchen. Die GSMA organisiert zudem die branchenweit führenden MWC-Kongresse, die jährlich in Barcelona, Los Angeles und Shanghai stattfinden, sowie die Regionalkonferenzen der Mobile 360 Series.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Unternehmenswebseite der GSMA unter: www.gsma.com. Folgen Sie der GSMA auf Twitter: @GSMA.
1 Mobilfunkbetreibergruppen, die sich an der Initiative beteiligen, stellen zusammen rund 5,2 Milliarden Mobilfunkanbindungen bereit, die 66 Prozent der global insgesamt 7,8 Milliarden Mobilfunkanbindungen (ohne IoT) im 2. Quartal 2019 ausmachen (Quelle: GSMA Intelligence).
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
