Research Affiliates Hires Adam Willis to Further Strengthen Australian Presence

|September 16, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Research Affiliates, a global leader in factor investing and asset allocation, announces today that it has hired Adam Willis as Senior Vice President, Client Strategies who will be based in Sydney. Mr. Willis will join Mike Aked, Director of Research for Australia, based in Melbourne, and Prashant Pandey, Vice President, Client Strategies, based in Newport Beach, in working with the Australian investment community.
Mr. Willis, originally from Australia, joins Research Affiliates from Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), where he worked as Head of Index & Multi-Asset Distribution and increased investment in RAFI™ strategies in the London market. Previously, he served as Executive Director, Head of Sales at MSCI.
“I’m enthusiastic to be joining Research Affiliates, a firm whose research, leadership and culture I’ve long admired,” said Mr. Willis. “I look forward to bringing my experience working with institutional investors on factor-investing strategies to help the Australia-focused team grow Research Affiliates’ presence and influence in one of the world’s most important financial marketplaces.”
In his new role at Research Affiliates, Mr. Willis is responsible for managing relationships with institutional investors, industry funds, and investment consultants to help them deliver on their long-term investment objectives. He will work closely with Mike Aked, Director of Research for Australia, who leads research, product development, and business strategy in Australia, and Prashant Pandey, Vice President of Client Strategies who manages the retail and bank channel as well as strategic partnerships in Australia.
“Adam’s experience in working with sophisticated institutional investors and consultants on factor strategies in their portfolios is an excellent fit with the already impressive team Research Affiliates has assembled in Australia,” noted Katy Sherrerd, CEO of Research Affiliates. “Under Mike Aked’s leadership, we are committed to providing our Australian clients with top notch support, research and service, and Adam will play an important role in these endeavors.”
About Research Affiliates
Research Affiliates, LLC, is a global leader in factor investing and asset allocation. Founded in 2002 and based in Newport Beach, California, Research Affiliates is dedicated to creating value for investors and seeking to have a profound impact on the global investment community through its insights and products. The firm’s investment strategies are built on a strong research base and are led by Rob Arnott and Chris Brightman. Research Affiliates delivers solutions in partnership with some of the world’s leading financial institutions through their offerings of mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, and/or commingled accounts. As of June 30, 2019, about A$273 billion in assets are managed worldwide using investment strategies developed by Research Affiliates.
Web: www.researchaffiliates.com
Twitter: @ra_insights
About RAFI Indices
RAFI Indices, LLC is the global index company of Research Affiliates with over 50 live strategies worldwide. Officially formed in late 2016, the company constructs, publishes, and licenses indices based on Research Affiliates insights and strategies built from award-winning research. Since it launched the RAFI Fundamental Index in 2005, Research Affiliates has been a pioneer in the field of alternative and factor-based indexing. In the 15 years since, the firm has continued to innovate and expand its offering with new insights, tools and investment strategies including multi-factor and ESG indices. Visit RAFI.com for more information.
Disclosures
Neither Research Affiliates, LLC, nor its related entities provide investment advice outside of the United States, Ireland, Australia, and Canada, and do not offer or sell any securities, commodities, or derivative instruments or products. Any such business may only be conducted through registered or licensed entities and individuals permitted to do so within the respective jurisdiction and only in conjunction with the legally required disclosure documents and subject to all legally required regulatory filings and/or exemptions.
The trademarks Fundamental Index™ and RAFI™, and the Research Affiliates™ trademark and corporate name and all related logos, are the exclusive intellectual property of Research Affiliates, LLC, and in some cases are registered trademarks in the United States and other countries. Various features of the Fundamental Index™ methodology, including an accounting data–based noncapitalization data–processing system and method for creating and weighting an index of securities, are protected by various patents, and patent-pending intellectual property of Research Affiliates, LLC. (See all applicable US Patents, Patent Publications, Patent Pending intellectual property and protected trademarks located at https://www.researchaffiliates.com/en_us/about-us/legal.html#patent-trademarks-copyright, which are fully incorporated herein.) Any use of these trademarks, logos, patented, or patent-pending methodologies without the prior written permission of Research Affiliates, LLC, is expressly prohibited. Research Affiliates, LLC, reserves the right to take any and all necessary action to preserve all of its rights, title, and interest in, and to, these.
Research Affiliates, LLC relies on an exemption from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services license by operation of ASIC Class Order 03/1100.
RAFI Indices, LLC does not offer or provide investment advice or offer or sell any securities, commodities, or derivative instruments or products. The RAFI trademark is used under license by RAFI Indices, LLC. The RAFI Indices, LLC, corporate name and all related logos are the exclusive intellectual property of RAFI Indices, LLC.
