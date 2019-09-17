Executiva da Velodyne aborda por que a tecnologia lidar é necessária para automação segura de veículos na Conferência IAA 2019

|By Business Wire
|
September 17, 2019 01:20 AM EDT
Marta Hall, presidente e diretora de desenvolvimento de negócios da Velodyne Lidar, Inc. abordará o futuro da segurança veicular na Conferência IAA 2019 em Frankfurt, Alemanha. A apresentação de Hall destacará o desenvolvimento de tecnologias avançadas e economicamente acessíveis para sistemas avançados de assistência ao condutor (advanced driver assistance system, ADAS) e autonomia, particularmente com o objetivo de proteger pedestres, auxiliar condutores e salvar vidas. O evento ocorrerá no estande da Velodyne (Salão 8.0, estande A13) em 18 de setembro às 11h CEST (GMT+2).
Marta Hall, President and Chief Business Development Officer of Velodyne Lidar, Inc., will address why lidar is necessary for safe vehicle automation at the IAA 2019 Conference. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)
“Há dezenas de empresa trabalhando em veículos autônomos. Foram criadas possibilidades incríveis graças aos esforços de engenharia na busca pela autonomia. Ao implementarem a autonomia plena, nossos clientes colocam a segurança em primeiro lugar. Isso significa que eles utilizam sistemas redundantes com sensores lidar e câmeras”, explicou Hall.
Hall defende a segurança veicular desde que a Velodyne Lidar começou a desenvolver e produzir a tecnologia lidar em 2007. Estão entre seus esforços de liderança no setor a parceria da Velodyne com a organização Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) em nome da promoção da educação pública sobre os benefícios de tecnologias de veículos autônomos para a segurança. Hall também criou a Cúpula Mundial sobre Segurança em Tecnologia Autônoma (World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology), que aborda questões de segurança e preocupações públicas com relação a veículos autônomos. Em junho, Hall refutou a afirmação de Elon Musk de que carros autônomos não necessitam de sensores lidar e defendeu efetivamente a necessidade da tecnologia lidar para a segurança.
Durante sua apresentação na Conferência IAA 2019, Hall discutirá como as mesmas tecnologias necessárias para a autonomia segura podem ser aplicadas para fortalecer soluções de ADAS, inclusive evitar pedestres, ajudar a se manter na pista, frenagem emergencial automática, entre outras. Empregar sensores lidar juntamente com algumas câmeras econômicas para obter redundância é uma abordagem revolucionária para aumentar a segurança, possibilitando que veículos detectem e evitem objetos em uma série de condições ambientais e situações de vias de tráfego. Na implementação segura de tecnologias autônomas, a maioria dos líderes concorda que sistemas redundantes são essenciais.
Hall explicará que a visão lidar reforça a segurança veicular porque a tecnologia fornece imagens em alta resolução para a classificação e o rastreamento de objetos, além de medições em tempo real da distância de objetos ao redor. Essa capacidade permite evitar colisões de forma avançada. Além disso, o desempenho lidar é superior ao oferecido pelas câmeras, pois não é afetado em condições de baixa luminosidade. Isso é fundamental para a segurança nas vias de tráfego, já que a maior parte das colisões ocorre no escuro. Por exemplo, enquanto câmeras têm dificuldade de “enxergar” além do alcance dos faróis dos veículos, os sensores lidar podem detectar um pedestre, ciclista ou animal à noite caso algum deles entrem na via, proporcionando ao sistema veicular tempo suficiente para reagir e evitar uma colisão. Portanto, é possível evitar muitas fatalidades e lesões — de dia ou à noite — empregando sistemas que utilizem sensores lidar para perceber e evitar objetos.
Cúpula Mundial sobre Segurança em Tecnologia Autônoma
Hall também promoverá a segunda edição anual da Cúpula Mundial sobre Segurança em Tecnologia Autônoma, que será realizada em 2 de outubro de 2019 na cidade de San José, estado norte-americano da Califórnia. O evento surgiu como uma iniciativa que busca unir líderes do setor de autonomia para discutirem livremente as melhores práticas e abordagens transparentes para a segurança do público.
A Cúpula Mundial sobre Segurança reúne líderes de empresas automotivas, de tecnologia e novas formas de mobilidade, além de representantes da administração pública e líderes da comunidade, para debaterem a implementação da autonomia veicular. A cúpula aborda preocupações do público para avaliação técnica e de segurança com palestrantes, painéis de discussão e demonstrações. Neste ano, o tamanho do evento se duplicou, contando com aproximadamente 750 participantes inscritos e mais de meia dúzia de veículos autônomos em exibição. Para se inscrever como participante da cúpula, acesse o site do evento.
“Não podemos ficar paralisados diante da epidemia constante de colisões nas vias de tráfego. Com as soluções lidar, temos agora as tecnologias necessárias para tornar a condução uma prática mais segura”, declarou Sally Frykman, vice-presidente de comunicação da Velodyne Lidar, que está à frente da cúpula ao lado de Hall.
Sobre a Velodyne Lidar
A Velodyne oferece soluções lidar inteligentes e poderosas para autonomia e assistência ao condutor. Com sede em San José, Califórnia, a Velodyne é conhecida em todo o mundo por seu portfólio de revolucionárias tecnologias de sensores lidar. David Hall, diretor executivo e fundador da Velodyne, inventou em 2005 os sistemas lidar de visão surround em tempo real como parte da Velodyne Acoustics. A invenção de Hall revolucionou a percepção e autonomia para nova mobilidade, mapeamento, robótica e segurança automotiva. A linha de produtos de alto desempenho da Velodyne inclui uma grande variedade de soluções de sensores, incluindo o economicamente acessível Puck™, o versátil Ultra Puck™, o Alpha Puck™ para autonomia avançada, o Velarray™ otimizado para ADAS e o Vella™, revolucionário software para assistência ao condutor.
