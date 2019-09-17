South Africa's Blockchain Market, 2016-2025: Size & Spending Across 11 Sectors, 75+ Application Segments, Type of Blockchain, and Technology (Applications, Services, Hardware) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
September 17, 2019
The "South Africa Blockchain Business Opportunities and Outlook Databook Series (2016-2025) - Blockchain Market Size / Spending Across 11 Sectors, 75+ Application Segments, Type of Blockchain, and Technology (Applications, Services, Hardware)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain spend in South Africa has increased at 90.4% during 2018 to reach US$ 103.2 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on blockchain is expected to record a CAGR of 41.5%, increasing from US$ 181.4 million in 2019 to reach US$ 2,056.1 million by 2025.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in blockchain technology and its applications in over 75 areas across 11 industries in South Africa. This is a data centric report, consisting of 185 charts and 150 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics. This report covers country level market size / spending forecast (2016-2025) by blockchain applications, type of blockchain, and technology domain.
Report Scope
South Africa Market Size / Spending by Industry, 2016-2025
- Banking & Finance
- Insurance
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Retail
- Automotive
- Defense & Aerospace
- Construction
- Public Sector
- Professional Services
- Agriculture
- Energy and Utilities
South Africa Market Size / Spending by Type of Blockchain, 2016-2025 (for each industry)
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
South Africa Market Size / Spending by Technology Domain, 2016-2025 (for each industry)
- Application and Platform
- Service
- Hardware
South Africa Market Size / Spending by Blockchain Application, 2016-2025
1. Banking & Finance - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- KYC Data and Due Diligence
- Trade Finance
- Capital Markets
- Initial Coin Offerings
- Fraud Detection
- Cross Border Payments
- Risk Management and Compliance
- Loan Management
2. Insurance - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Product Development and Distribution
- Policy Administration and Operations
- Claims Processing
- Pricing / Underwriting
- Risk Capital and Investment Management
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Payment and Collections
3. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Drug Traceability
- Clinical Trials
- Drug Development
- Data Management - Monitoring and IOT Devices
- Health Records & Data Security
- Claims Billing and Payment
- Supply Chain Management
4. Retail - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Product Tracing and Counterfeit Goods
- Billing and Payment
- Claims and Settlements
- Virtual Warranty Management
- Contract Management
- Supply Chain Management
5. Automotive & Transport - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Automotive Spare Parts and Warranty
- Identity Management
- Ride Sharing
- V2X Communication
- Auto Financing
- Billing and Payment
- Supply Chain Management
- Automotive Asset Transfer
6. Defense & Aerospace - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Supply Chain Management
- Contract Management
- Manufacturing Process and Part Identification
- Document Management and Secure Communication
- Identity and Access Management
- Secure Platform and Application Development
- Asset Transfer
- Cybersecurity
7. Construction - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Supply Chain Management
- Asset Transfer
- Contract Management
- IOT
- Identity and Access Management
- Payment and Settlement
8. Public Sector - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Identity and Access Management
- Voting Systems
- Regulatory Compliance and Audit
- Asset Management and Registration
- Health Records
- Processing Tax Payments
- Government Payments and Citizen Services
- Other
9. Professional Services - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Identity and Access Management
- Regulatory Compliance and Audit
- Payment and Settlement
- Contract Management
- Secure Platform and Application Development
- Document Management and Secure Communication
- Other
10. Agriculture - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Produce Tracking and Authentication
- Payment and Settlement
- Supply Chain Management
- Contract Management
- Other
11. Energy and Utilities - Blockchain Spending / Market Size
- Smart Metering and Billing
- Contract Management
- Energy Credits / Certificates
- Trading and Smart Grids
- Identity and Access Management
- Supply Chain Management
Reason to Buy
- How big is the opportunity for blockchain technology based products and services in South Africa?
- How much are leading players in South Africa investing in blockchain based initiatives?
- Which application areas across industries and should be targeted to maximize ROI?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zaghe5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005620/en/
