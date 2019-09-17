Universal Robots Launches New Heavy-Duty Payload Cobot for Collaborative Automation

|By Business Wire
Universal Robots (UR), the most trusted and widely-deployed collaborative robot (cobot) manufacturer in the world, announces the immediate availability of the UR16e which boasts an impressive 16 kg (35 lbs) payload capability.
The new UR16e combines the high payload with a reach of 900 mm and pose repeatability of +/- 0.05 mm making it ideal for automating tasks such as heavy-duty material handling, heavy-part handling, palletizing, and machine tending. With UR16e, Universal Robots is introducing the highest payload and best pose repeatability in this reach class.
“In today’s uncertain economic climate manufacturers need to look at flexible solutions to stay competitive,” said Jürgen von Hollen, President of Universal Robots. “With UR16e, we meet the need for a collaborative robot that can tackle heavy-duty tasks reliably and efficiently. This launch significantly expands the versatility of our product portfolio and gives manufacturers even more ways to improve performance, overcome labor challenges, and grow their business.”
Developed on UR’s innovative e-Series platform, the UR16e offers immense benefits, capabilities and value for manufacturers, including:
-
Fast and frictionless deployment with easy programming and a small footprint
UR16e makes accelerating automation easy and fast. Programming and integration is simple – regardless of the user’s experience or knowledge base. Like all UR’s cobots, UR16e can be unpacked, mounted and programmed to perform a task within less than an hour. With a small footprint and 900 mm reach, UR16e easily integrates into any production environment without disruption.
-
Addresses ergonomic challenges while lowering cost
With its 16 kg payload, UR16e eliminates the ergonomic and productivity challenges associated with lifting and moving heavy parts and products, lowering costs, and reducing downtime.
-
Ideal for heavy-duty material handling and machine tending
Rugged and reliable, UR16e is ideal for automating high-payload and CNC machine tending applications, including multi-part handling, without compromising on precision.
“At Universal Robots we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with collaborative automation,” continued von Hollen. “Today, we’re making it easier than ever for every manufacturer to capitalize on the power of automation by bringing a cobot to market that is built to do more, as it delivers more payload than our other cobots.”
Like with UR’s other e-Series cobots; UR3e, UR5e and UR10e, the UR16e includes built-in force sensing, 17 configurable safety functions, including customizable stopping time and stopping distance, and an intuitive programming flow. UR16e meets the most demanding compliance regulations and safety standards for unobstructed human-robot collaboration, including EN ISO 13849-1, PLd, Category 3, and full EN ISO 10218-1.
Built To Do More
UR has changed the paradigm of automation in manufacturing. While its portfolio of cobots has been empowering manufacturers to compete, win and grow for a decade, the UR16e is built to do even more. Unlike traditional automation solutions that are costly, complex and dangerous, UR gives manufacturers of any size what they need to accelerate automation with cobots that are easy-to-deploy, with intuitive programming and zero disruption to production lines or workflows.
Today, UR has more than 37,000 cobots on the job around the world. They perform tedious and critical tasks across several thousand production environments, including assembly, pick and place, polishing, palletizing, machine tending and screw- and nut driving. With UR+, an open ecosystem of products certified to work seamlessly with the UR cobots, and UR Academy, free-of-charge online robot training, implementing the best possible cobot solution for the unique requirements of any manufacturing operation is streamlined and cost-effective. The results are quick payback, low total cost of ownership and high return on investment.
UR16e’s strength and advanced features will be showcased live for the first time at this week’s China International Industry Fair which takes place in Shanghai (September 17-21, 2019) followed by an application demo in Universal Robots’ Pack Expo booth in Las Vegas next week (September 23-25, 2019).
About Universal Robots
Universal Robots was founded in 2005 to make robot technology accessible to all by developing small, user-friendly, reasonably priced, flexible industrial robots that are safe to work with. Since the first collaborative robot (cobot) was launched in 2008, the company has experienced considerable growth with the user-friendly cobot now sold worldwide. The company, which is a part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has subsidiaries and regional offices in the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Mexico. In 2018, Universal Robots had a revenue of USD 234 million. For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com or read our blog at blog.universal-robots.com.
