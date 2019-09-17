Bayer Selects Savonix Digital Cognitive Assessment Platform to Validate the Effects of Multivitamin Supplement Berocca in Malaysia

|By Business Wire
Savonix, a global leader in digital tests for cognitive health, and Bayer’s Consumer Health Division today announced a partnership agreement to work together to validate the effects of Bayer’s multivitamin supplement Berocca in the Malaysian market. In this study, a Savonix digital cognitive assessment, which takes around 10 minutes to complete, will be administered to 200 university students between the ages of 18-25 in Malaysia, including both Berocca and non-Berocca users. Berocca is a multivitamin effervescent tablet that helps sustain energy for mental and physical performance. The supplement contains all eight B vitamins, which includes vitamin B1, B2 and B6 to help naturally release energy.
The Savonix Digital Cognitive Platform provides real-time cognitive monitoring and feedback to improve patient outcomes. The mobile platform delivers a set of digitized neurocognitive tests via Android and iOS mobile operating systems supported by a web-based clinical data dashboard with integrated clinical decision support and treatment planning guidance. Unlike any other digital tests on the market, Savonix is built by neuropsychologists and uses 3D technology to more accurately mimic pen and paper test conditions with multiple psychomotor conditions including tapping, choice-based selection, drag and drop, scroll and draw.
Savonix’s digital cognitive assessment platform is an accessible, consumer-friendly and comprehensive way to gauge cognitive function. Bayer brings Berocca to market with strong clinical trial data including brain-imaging studies. Savonix’s digital cognitive assessment platform is a valid and reliable method to assess Berocca’s effectiveness on brain performance in real world settings and to help consumers understand their cognitive health.
“We are looking to generate evidence via new digital technology. We chose Savonix as a partner because their company’s cognitive assessment platform is not just a simple memory test, but a multi-domain cognitive assessment, said Dr. Sharon James, Head of Research & Development at Bayer’s Consumer Health Division. Savonix Mobile is an accurate, accessible and affordable tool for professional cognitive screens that consumers using our multivitamin supplement Berocca will be able to use to assess their cognitive health. We are excited to partner with Savonix on this new research study involving Berocca.”
“We are very pleased to partner with Bayer, who has chosen to utilize our digital cognitive assessment solution, which was designed by clinical neuropsychologists and digital health technology experts, to provide brain health data for multivitamin product Berocca in Malaysia,” said Dr. Mylea Charvat, CEO and founder of Savonix. “We now know that there are several lifestyle and behavior changes individuals can adopt to optimize their cognitive health, such as taking the right nutritional and multivitamin supplements. The emergence of digitized cognitive testing technology has the potential to benefit a wide range of patients who have previously had limited access to their own brain health data, and want to improve their own health.”
About Savonix
Savonix delivers a fully mobile assessment of cognitive function available on Android and iOS for phone and tablet, the Savonix Cognitive Assessment platform is an accurate, accessible and affordable tool for professional cognitive screens. It empowers healthcare providers, payers and researchers to evaluate and leverage results to improve health and treatment outcomes. Led by clinical neuropsychologists and digital health technology experts, the company has established itself as an authority on cognition globally. To learn more about Savonix, visit Savonix.com.
