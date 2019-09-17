SimpliPhi Power Introduces AccESS Energy Storage System featuring DC Transformerless Sol-Ark Hybrid Inverter

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 08:10 AM EDT
SimpliPhi Power announces their collaboration with Sol-Ark on the latest evolution of the company’s popular turn-key solution: the AccESS energy storage and management system. Combining SimpliPhi’s highly efficient energy storage with the Sol-Ark DC transformerless hybrid inverter creates operational efficiencies in size, weight, power and energy capacity that are supported with an interactive user software interface. The AccESS + Sol-Ark unit will be unveiled at Solar Power International/Energy Storage International in Salt Lake City from September 24-26 in SimpliPhi's booth #3415.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005606/en/
The SimpliPhi AccESS Energy Storage System combines cobalt-free, non-toxic LFP PHI batteries with the DC transformerless Sol-Ark hybrid inverter and built-in dual integrated charge controllers in a NEMA-3R indoor/outdoor-rated cabinet. (Photo: Business Wire)
“As awareness of the different lithium ion chemistries available in the market has grown, the AccESS has gained popularity worldwide with home and business owners looking for a high performance and safe alternative to the ESS solutions that utilize lithium cobalt-based batteries,” says SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. “Now with the Sol-Ark, we’re also able to deliver an integrated solution that is more efficient, more powerful, and even simpler to install.”
The AccESS + Sol-Ark unit combines SimpliPhi’s cobalt-free, non-toxic LFP PHI batteries with the Sol-Ark 8K all-in-one inverter and built-in dual integrated charge controllers — all in a NEMA-3R indoor/outdoor-rated cabinet.
“When looking at all-in-one-solution partners, we were drawn to SimpliPhi as a battery manufacturer that takes performance and long term costs as seriously as we do, and because they share our mission to help families be less dependent on the grid in an affordable way,” explains Tom Brennan, engineering manager at Sol-Ark. “The combination of our ability to deliver 96.5 percent efficiency in on-grid and 93 percent in off-grid and time of use scenarios with minimal conversion losses with SimpliPhi’s 98 percent efficiency is unbeatable in the market and promises to do more to create universal energy access and security.”
Currently available with 15.2 or 22.8 kWh of PHI storage, the AccESS can scale up with additional cabinets for more power storage and greater output with the introduction of Sol-Ark’s 12K in Q4 2019. Units can be safely installed indoors or outdoors in temperatures from -4° to 122° F, on- or off-grid. The AccESS can be charged with solar, wind, grid or generator power and comes pre-wired and pre-programmed.
The DC transformerless Sol-Ark 8K hybrid inverter sets records for 48V battery-based inverter efficiency, topping Tesla, Outback, Magnum, Pika and SolarEdge and requiring 5 to 15 percent fewer solar panels and 5 to 20 percent less battery capacity. The Sol-Ark inverter can be AC- or DC-coupled, is Rule 21 compliant and features built-in software for time of use and other utility rate cost savings applications. Just one Sol-Ark delivers an unbeatable 20kW peak surge. Installation is also simpler with a plug-and-play design, saving installers time and money.
“SimpliPhi and Sol-Ark both design to a military performance standard, which translates into more reliable and robust products,” emphasizes Von Burg. “The U.S. Army and Marine Corps were among SimpliPhi’s first customers, and our R&D today is as rigorous as that which helped us perform flawlessly at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, as well as demonstrate a zero-failure-rate in combat zone deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. Sol-Ark’s background in defense contracting led them to consider security more than any other inverter manufacturer to create products that can withstand EMP, solar flare or cyber-attack without damage. We share a commitment to build solutions for the worst-case scenario that function just as elegantly in best-case scenarios.”
Brennan adds, “The Sol-Ark’s 4 millisecond no-glitch transfer time is twice as fast as Outback or Schneider and 500x faster than Tesla or SolarEdge, making it a must-have investment for companies that cannot afford a single second of downtime and homeowners with unstable grid power who prefer to not frequently reset their blinking clocks or reboot their computers. We’re proud to have gone through three rounds of highly accelerated life testing to last many years beyond our warranty. Our equipment is not going to fail you.”
To learn more about the AccESS featuring Sol-Ark, attendees at SPI are invited to attend a free “Building Energy Resilience With Safer, More Reliable Energy Storage” training on Wednesday, September 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. MDT in the Radisson Hotel, room Wasatch 2. Register at https://simpliphipower.com/training-calendar/.
About SimpliPhi Power
With a mission to create universal access to reliable, safe and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, efficiency, overall performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit https://simpliphipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower, on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Sol-Ark
Texas-based and veteran-owned Sol-Ark has re-written the book on solar generators with record-setting efficiency, lower cost electronics and industry leading security. Sol-Ark all-in-one hybrids have won numerous international awards. The company’s mission is to make its solar generators the most reliable, affordable solution available. Learn more at www.sol-ark.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005606/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT