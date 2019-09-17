Vertex e Oracle espandono la collaborazione per offrire servizi di automazione fiscale sull’infrastruttura Oracle Cloud

|By Business Wire
Vertex, Inc., un leader nello sviluppo della tecnologia per servizi fiscali e membro di livello Gold di Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), oggi ha annunciato che il suo prodotto di punta, Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series®, ha ottenuto lo stato ‘Powered by Oracle Cloud’. Grazie alla collaborazione in corso con Oracle, questo risultato consentirà ai clienti di costruire, implementare, integrare ed estendere soluzioni fiscali Vertex su Oracle Cloud.
“Si è trattato di una naturale estensione del nostro rapporto di lunga data e mutuamente di successo con Oracle e NetSuite”, spiega David DeStefano, Presidente e Amministratore delegato Vertex. “Offre ai clienti la flessibilità, la velocità e la scalabilità necessarie per gestire le loro operazioni commerciali e soddisfare gli obblighi fiscali con fiducia.”
Lo stato ‘Powered by Oracle Cloud’ attesta che le soluzioni dei membri OPN sono state collaudate o verificate per quanto riguarda la loro esecuzione sull’infrastruttura Oracle Cloud. Questo risultato garantisce ai clienti che l’applicazione di un partner soddisfa gli standard sulle prestazioni e sulla sicurezza dell’infrastruttura stessa.
“La soluzione Vertex O Series basata sulla tecnologia dell’infrastruttura Oracle Cloud rappresenta una collaborazione strategica che mette in grado entrambe le società di sfruttare le sinergie naturali delle loro soluzioni avanzate in applicazioni cloud aziendali”, spiega Dave Profozich, vice presidente senior presso Oracle ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. “Il rapporto stretto con Vertex costituisce il tipo di investimento che Oracle sta effettuando nell’ecosistema Independent Software Vendor (ISV) che si appoggia alla nostra piattaforma, per assicurare maggiore funzionalità alle aziende e facilitare la crescita dei partner.”
I clienti di entrambe le società si avvantaggeranno delle superiori integrazioni fra Vertex e una varietà di applicazioni Oracle front-office e back-office – Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite ERP, Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite e Oracle Monetization Cloud.
Vertex è un Bronze Sponsor all’Oracle OpenWorld 2019 e ospiterà tre sessioni. Visitateci a Moscone South, stand 1823, per saperne di più.
Informazioni su Vertex
Vertex, Inc. è un leader nel settore dei servizi e del software nel campo fiscale che contribuisce all’espansione del commercio globale. Vertex mette in rapporto clienti e partner in tutti i settori per offrire le soluzioni fiscali più affidabili al mondo affinché le aziende possa crescere con fiducia. Offre soluzioni localmente e sul cloud personalizzate per specifici settori per ogni linea principale di imposte indirette – imposte di vendita e di utilizzo, sul valore aggiunto e sulle buste paga. Con sede centrale in Pennsylvania e sedi in tutto il mondo, Vertex è una società a proprietà privata che impiega oltre 1000 professionisti e serve aziende nei cinque continenti.
Per ulteriori informazioni visitare www.vertexinc.com o seguire Vertex su Twitter e LinkedIn.
Informazioni su Oracle OpenWorld
Oracle OpenWorld, da oltre 20 anni il convegno sulla tecnologia e sul business più importante del settore, ospita decine di migliaia di partecipanti in persona e di milioni online. Dedicato ad aiutare le aziende a sfruttare le funzionalità del cloud per le loro innovazioni e crescita, offre informazioni e intuizioni preziose sulle tendenze del settore e sui progressi della tecnologia. Con migliaia di sessioni, demo e laboratori pratici oltre a esposizioni di più di 250 partner e clienti da tutto il mondo, Oracle OpenWorld è diventato una vetrina di primo piano per le più avanzate tecnologie del cloud, da Cloud Applications a Infrastructure. Per informazioni sulla registrazione e sugli interventi di apertura in tempo reale, i dettagli delle sessioni, notizie e altro ancora, visitare www.oracle.com/openworld o www.oracle.com/newsroom.
Informazioni su Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) è il programma dei partner Oracle che offre loro un vantaggio differenziato per sviluppare, vendere e attuare soluzioni Oracle. OPN mette a disposizione risorse di formazione e supporto per know-how specializzato dei prodotti e delle soluzioni Oracle e si è evoluto in modo da rispecchiare il portafoglio in crescita dei prodotti Oracle, la base dei partner e le opportunità commerciali che si presentano. Uno dei fattori essenziali per gli ultimi perfezionamenti di OPN è la possibilità per i partner di essere riconosciuti e premiati per l’investimento effettuato in Oracle Cloud. I partner che operano fianco a fianco con Oracle sono in grado di differenziare la loro competenza in Oracle Cloud e il successo conseguito presso i clienti tramite l’innovativo programma OPN Cloud che completa i livelli del programma OPN preesistenti con livelli di riconoscimento e vantaggi progressivi per i partner che usano Oracle Cloud. Per saperne di più visitare http://www.oracle.com/partners.
Marchi di fabbrica
Oracle e Java sono marchi registrati di Oracle e/o delle sue affiliate.
