Vertex et Oracle étendent leur collaboration afin d'automatiser la fiscalité sur Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

September 17, 2019
Vertex, Inc., l'un des premiers fournisseurs au monde de solutions technologiques sur le plan fiscal et membre Gold du programme Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), a annoncé aujourd'hui que son produit phare, Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series®, a obtenu le statut « Powered by Oracle Cloud ». Cette reconnaissance d'Oracle permettra aux clients de Vertex de créer, déployer, intégrer et étendre ses solutions fiscales dans Oracle Cloud.
« Il s'agit là d'un prolongement naturel de notre relation fructueuse de longue date avec Oracle et NetSuite, » a déclaré David DeStefano, PDG de Vertex. « Cela offre à nos clients la flexibilité, la rapidité et l'envergure nécessaires pour gérer en toute confiance leurs transactions commerciales et leurs obligations fiscales. »
Le statut « Powered by Oracle Cloud » reconnaît les solutions des membres du programme OPN qui s'exécutent sur Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Cette reconnaissance offre aux clients l'assurance que l'application de ce partenaire répond aux normes de performance et de sécurité d'Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
« La solution Vertex O Series optimisée par Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, c'est une collaboration stratégique qui permet à nos deux entreprises de tirer parti des synergies naturelles de nos meilleures solutions dans le cadre des applications d'entreprise de type cloud, » a déclaré Dave Profozich, directeur général adjoint, division Oracle ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. « Cette relation avec Vertex est un exemple des investissements qu'Oracle réalise dans l'écosystème des éditeurs de logiciels indépendants (ISV) de notre plateforme dans le but d'offrir plus de fonctionnalités aux entreprises et de faciliter la croissance de nos partenaires. »
Les clients communs bénéficieront d'intégrations améliorées entre Vertex et toute une variété d'applications Oracle de front office et de back office, notamment Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite ERP, Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite et Oracle Monetization Cloud.
Vertex est un sponsor Bronze de la conférence Oracle OpenWorld 2019 et y organisera trois sessions. Visitez Moscone South, stand n° 1823, pour en apprendre plus.
À propos de Vertex
Vertex, Inc. est un fournisseur leader en logiciels et services fiscaux qui renforce le commerce mondial. Vertex connecte entre eux des clients et partenaires de tous les secteurs pour offrir les solutions fiscales les plus fiables au monde afin que les entreprises puissent se développer en toute confiance. Vertex fournit des solutions sur site et dans le cloud qui peuvent s'adapter à des secteurs spécifiques pour chaque type d'impôts indirects, notamment les ventes et l'utilisation grand public, la valeur ajoutée et les salaires. Basée en Pennsylvanie et possédant des bureaux dans le monde entier, Vertex est une entreprise privée qui emploie plus de 1000 personnes et offre ses services à des entreprises du monde entier.
Pour plus d'informations, visitez www.vertexinc.com ou suivez Vertex sur Twitter et LinkedIn.
À propos d'Oracle OpenWorld
Oracle OpenWorld, la conférence commerciale et technologique la plus importante du secteur depuis plus de 20 ans, accueille des dizaines de milliers de participants en personne, ainsi que des millions d'autres en ligne. La conférence ayant pour mission d'aider les entreprises à tirer parti du cloud pour innover et se développer, elle fait découvrir en profondeur les tendances du secteur et les percées technologiques. Avec des milliers de sessions, de démonstrations et d'ateliers pratiques, ainsi qu'une exposition accueillant plus de 250 partenaires et clients du monde entier, Oracle OpenWorld est devenu une vitrine pour les principales technologies du cloud, des applications cloud aux infrastructures. Pour s'inscrire, voir les discours en direct, ou consulter les détails des sessions, les nouvelles et plus encore, visitez www.oracle.com/openworld ou www.oracle.com/newsroom.
À propos d'Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) est le programme de partenariat d'Oracle, procurant à ses partenaires un avantage unique pour développer, vendre et mettre en œuvre les solutions Oracle. OPN offre des ressources pour former et soutenir le savoir spécialisé sur les produits et solutions Oracle. Le programme a évolué pour reconnaître le portefeuille de produits, la base de partenaires et les opportunités commerciales en pleine croissance d'Oracle. La capacité des partenaires à être reconnus et récompensés pour leur investissement dans Oracle Cloud est le point essentiel des dernières améliorations apportées à OPN. Les partenaires qui s'engagent avec Oracle pourront ainsi se démarquer par le biais de leur expertise Oracle Cloud et de leur succès auprès de leurs clients grâce à OPN Cloud, un programme innovant qui vient compléter les niveaux existants du programme OPN avec de nouveaux niveaux de reconnaissance et des avantages progressifs pour les partenaires travaillant avec Oracle Cloud. Pour en savoir plus, visitez le site : http://www.oracle.com/partners.
Marques commerciales
Oracle et Java sont des marques déposées d'Oracle et/ou de ses sociétés affiliées.
