PacStar® Delivers Powerful NSA Registered Secure, Modular, Agile, Ruggedized Tactical (SMART) Gateway

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
PacStar®, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), announced today an NSA CSfC registered, integrated, commercial off the shelf (COTS), small form factor, tactical wireless gateway based on PacStar technologies. PacStar and Oceus Networks teamed to provide the solution enabling wireless dissemination through both Wi-Fi and LTE of classified data, up to Top Secret – including operational data such as targeting information, full motion video, position/location information, and common tactical picture.
Today’s warfighters require new levels of mobility and access to information in order to ensure mission success in an increasing information-enabled battlespace. By enabling mobile technologies such as Wi-Fi and LTE, warfighters gain the benefits of modern mobile devices with command post set up and tear down times reduced by hours. Tactical communications teams save the time and expense of transporting and installing thousands of feet of cabling for every move, and soldiers can operate untethered from their workstations for improved collaboration. Most importantly, by going wireless, this capability reduces network setup time, speeding tactical decision making.
PacStar SMART Gateway is based on PacStar Secure Wireless Command Post (SWCP), which comprises small form factor, modular, rugged networking equipment and servers running best-in-class network infrastructure technology configured to meet CSfC requirements. The PacStar modules inside the solution save up to 10 times the size and weight, and up to 18 times the power of comparable datacenter class equipment – while meeting MIL-STD environmental requirements.
PacStar's IQ-Core Crypto Manager manages the provisioning of the CSfC network nodes while Oceus Networks’ SMP VPN manager manages the end user experience by providing seamless roaming between security enclaves. The combined solution provides the end user/warfighter access to the applications and data they need without the complexity of multiple end user device interactions to gain access.
Oceus completed integration and testing of the solution, and Joint Staff J6 C5AD registered the solution with the NSA CSfC program office, ensuring the solution is approved for fielding. Key warfighter benefits of the solution include:
- Capable of protecting wireless communications up to Top Secret
- Uses COTS technology, eliminating Type 1 hardware encryption devices that require special handling
- Integrated Wi-Fi and LTE technology, for high performance and long-distance wireless
- Transport independence, compatible with other radio types such as MANET
- Minimized size, weight and power – including airline carry-on sized packaging
- Capable of transmitting information from multiple domains
- Integrated and streamlined system management with PacStar IQ-Core® Crypto Manager.
“PacStar SWCP small form factor delivers the benefit of classified mobility to DoD communications programs in a dramatically smaller form factor than prior solutions,” said Peggy Miller, chief executive officer, PacStar. “The SMART Gateway packs more capability into our system than ever before, further delivering on our mission to enhance warfighter mission success.”
The SMART Gateway submitted for NSA approval by the Joint Staff J6 C5AD adds to the growing number of DoD organizations standardizing on PacStar SWCP for CSfC wireless solutions including US Army PM Tactical Networks and US Marine Corps MARCORSYSCOM.
PacStar SMART Gateway is managed by PacStar IQ-Core Crypto Manager, designed to overcome the added complexity and training burden imposed by the two layers CSfC encryption - by simplifying the setup, configuration, and management of the underlying equipment used in CSfC solutions.
PacStar’s SWCP on which the SMART Gateway is based was recently granted Washington Technology’s Industry Innovation Award for 2019. To learn more about PacStar SMART Gateway, visit www.pacstar.com/products/smart-gateway.
About PacStar
Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading provider of advanced communications solutions for a wide range of military, intelligence and commercial applications. PacStar created and manufactures its COTS-based rugged, small form factor expeditionary and mobile communications systems. Separately, it developed integrated, network communications management software, IQ-Core® Software, for the military, federal, state/local government and emergency responder markets. The company’s patented IQ-Core® Software, hardware technology and integrated solutions provide secure, command, control and communications systems, particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s communications systems are ideally suited for commercial/industrial organizations with mission-critical field communications requirements. For additional information, please visit https://pacstar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter @pacstarcomm.
About Oceus Networks
Oceus Networks, Inc., a CSfC trusted integrator, provides customized broadband products and solutions to government and enterprise customers across the globe with the latest in standards-based commercial technology. It specializes in the delivery of mobile solutions, integrating fixed and wireless broadband technologies that enable secure, high-speed voice, video, and data communications to include 4G and 5G solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005071/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT