Copyright Clearance Center Partners with Frankfurt Book Fair 2019 to Highlight Ideas That Move the World

September 17, 2019
Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, has once again partnered with The Frankfurt Book Fair to help put a spotlight on the EU Digital Single Market Copyright Directive, transformative agreements for Open Access publishing, and better data leading to better publishing. CCC will be exhibiting in Hall 4.2 Stand E22. Follow CCC at the Frankfurt Book Fair on Twitter via #FBM19CCC.
“The Frankfurt Book Fair is CCC’s opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate our role in the publishing industry – bringing people together to simplify access to information,” said Michael Healy, Executive Director, International Relations, CCC. “We look forward to sharing our innovative capabilities built on a foundation of copyright, continuing our work with partners and customers in creating solutions together.”
As part of the partnership with Frankfurt, CCC will participate in talks throughout the week, including:
The EU Digital Single Market Copyright Directive: Licensing in the Digital Age
Wednesday 16 October | 11:30-12:00 | Hall 4.2 N101
In March, the European Parliament approved the “Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market” with the stated intention of promoting “a well-functioning marketplace for the exploitation of works.” As EU member states begin to support the Directive through passage of national legislation, a panel of specialists in law and publishing will offer views on the opportunities, challenges and unintended consequences that the Copyright Directive presents.
Panelists:
- Elizabeth Crossick, Head of Government Relations-EU, RELX
- Roy Kaufman, Managing Director, Business Development & Government Relations, Copyright Clearance Center
- Carlo Scollo Lavizzari, Lenz Caemmerer
- Mark Seeley, SciPubLaw
Projekt DEAL and the Anatomy of a Transformative Agreement for Open Access Publishing
Wednesday 16 October | 14:00-14:30 | Hall 4.2 N101
John Wiley & Sons announced a three-year partnership with Projekt DEAL, a representative of nearly 700 academic institutions in Germany. The “transformative agreement” provides Projekt DEAL institutions with access to read Wiley’s academic journals back to the year 1997, as well as for their researchers to publish articles open access in Wiley’s journals, all for a single annual fee. Two key participants in the negotiations – Wiley’s Deirdre Silver and Max Planck’s Ralf Schimmer – join CCC’s Roy Kaufman to explore how the deal will operate and how it may serve as a model for “advancing open science, driving discovery, and developing and disseminating knowledge.”
Panelists:
- Roy Kaufman, Managing Director, Business Development & Government Relations, Copyright Clearance Center
- Ralf Schimmer, Director Scientific Information Provision, Max Planck Digital Library
- Deirdre Silver, Associate General Counsel (Global), VP of Legal, Research at John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
- Moderator: Christopher Kenneally, Copyright Clearance Center
The Future of Transformative Agreements: Subscriptions, Rights & Open Access
Wednesday 16 October | 14:30-15:00 | Hall 4.2 N101
Judging by their growing number, “transformative agreements” will play a prominent role in the Open Access dimension of scholarly publishing over the years ahead. Many types of transformative agreements exist, though all move journals from subscription-based to contractually-based business models. Such a change raises important questions for all stakeholders involved. How can systems and tools support the needs of researchers, institutions and funders? What data is needed to track the efficacy of transformative agreements? In the absence of tools and frameworks, how can publishers guide the institutional sales team to negotiate the right deal? A panel of licensing, publishing and technology experts will offer their insights.
Panelists:
- Sybille Geisenheyner, Sales Manager Europe, Middle East, Africa & India, Royal Society of Chemistry
- Dr. James Milne, Senior Vice President, Journal Publishing Group, American Chemical Society
- Mark Seeley, SciPubLaw
- Susie Winter, Director of Communications and Engagement, Research, Springer Nature
- Moderator: Christopher Kenneally, Copyright Clearance Center
Better Data is Better Publishing (and Better Science, Too)
Thursday 17 October | 9:30-10:00 | Hall 4.2 N101
Your “gut” has met its match. Data-driven solutions for publishing can lead to improvement in many areas from manuscript workflow to peer review, audience development to market reach. Yet publishing has a data problem – a deficit of accurate, relevant data necessary to manage in a world of change. Data is no guarantee for success, but as several use cases demonstrate, better data and metadata leads to better publishing (and possibly, better science, too).
Presenter: Chuck Hemenway, Director, Business Development, Copyright Clearance Center
In addition, CCC President and CEO Tracey Armstrong will participate on an STM Association panel on Innovation in the Executive Suite with Dr. Anke Beck, CEO, IntechOpen; Annie Callanan, CEO, Taylor & Francis Group; and Judy Verses, Executive Vice President, Research, Wiley.
Armstrong will also be featured on a Publishing Perspectives Talk Series panel on Women in Publishing.
CCC and Armstrong is jointly hosting with Bodour Al Qasimi, Vice President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) and Founding President of the Emirates Publishers Association, the fourth PublisHer networking dinner on Thursday of the Frankfurt Book Fair for an invite-only evening of speeches, debate, conversation and dining.
ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER
Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiaries RightsDirect and Ixxus, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information is integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass. with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.
ABOUT THE FRANKFURTER BUCHMESSE
Frankfurter Buchmesse is the international publishing industry’s biggest trade fair – with over 7,500 exhibitors from 109 countries, around 285,000 visitors, over 4,000 events and some 10,000 accredited journalists and bloggers in attendance. It is the most important international marketplace for content – from novels and children’s books to academic databases and stories for films, games and virtual reality experiences. Publishing professionals from around the world meet here with partners from the technology sector and from related creative and cultural industries, sparking new partnerships and business models. A strong conference programme ensures that Frankfurter Buchmesse is a major source of inspiration for content experts from around the world. Since 1976, the book fair has featured an annual Guest of Honour country, which showcases its book market, literature and culture to attendees in a variety of ways. Frankfurter Buchmesse organises the participation of German publishers at around 20 international book fairs and hosts trade events throughout the year in major international markets. Frankfurter Buchmesse is a subsidiary of the Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels (German Publishers & Booksellers Association). https://www.buchmesse.de/en
