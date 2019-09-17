LevaData Announces 2019 Cognitive Sourcing Summit

|By Business Wire
|
September 17, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
LevaData, the company that delivers applied AI to transform strategic sourcing and procurement, today announced it will host the third annual 2019 Cognitive Sourcing Summit in San Jose, California, on October 24 at the Silicon Valley Capital Club. The invitation-only Cognitive Sourcing Summit is the premier networking and technology event for procurement and supply chain executives with an interest in the evolving role of cognitive and AI technologies in strategic sourcing, procurement and new product introduction.
As the demand for cognitive technologies increases with digital transformation initiatives, the 2019 summit will emphasize cross-functional collaboration, highlighting the systems and processes needed to drive partnership among sourcing, engineering, new product introduction and finance teams. Senior executives and thought leaders, including supply chain professionals from companies such as IBM, Rockwell Automation, Fitbit, Lenovo, Poly and Nvidia, will take part in discussions about the implementation of cognitive technologies and achieving new sources of value through digital transformation.
LevaData will also unveil the latest developments associated with the company’s New Product Introduction (NPI) solution and future innovation focus areas based on the LevaData Cognitive Sourcing Platform and strategic partners.
“Our third annual summit is going to be extremely valuable for industry leaders,” said Rajesh Kalidindi, Founder and CEO of LevaData. “Intimate, collegial and insightful, the summit has become the premier event for supply chain executives interested in the evolving role of cognitive and AI technologies in sourcing, product engineering and new product introduction.”
In addition to discussing technology-related issues and trends in global supply chains, LevaData will unveil results from its 2019 Cognitive Sourcing Study at the summit. This proprietary study from LevaData will provide new insights around user adoption and organizational attitudes about cognitive sourcing and NPI digital transformation initiatives.
Impactful Agenda and Industry-Leading Speakers
The 2019 Cognitive Sourcing Summit will provide a meaningful opportunity for executive leaders to share their unique expertise and insights around cognitive technologies and to network with others who are likely facing similar challenges. The summit’s comprehensive lineup of speakers, including experts and thought leaders in supply chain and digital transformation, will ensure that attendees are exposed to new ideas and best practices that can be applied within their own organizations. Key topics will include:
- Developing a Roadmap for Cognitive Sourcing: real-world examples of adoption, measuring success and value realization
- Using Cognitive Sourcing to Create a Competitive Advantage: review of cognitive sourcing capabilities that increase organizational agility, efficiency and value
- Opportunities for Cross-Functional Collaboration: extending cross-functional collaboration with an emphasis on supply chain, engineering and finance
- Operationalizing Risk Management: monitoring multiple risk factors and translating information into action
- Making the Case for Change: building a business case and gaining agreement on digital transformation programs
- Revolutionizing New Product Introduction: insights about how cognitive technologies are impacting the future of new product introductions
The summit’s keynote presentations, breakout sessions and panel discussions will feature respected industry analysts and researchers, thought leaders and high-profile supply chain professionals, and digital transformation experts. Scheduled speakers include:
- Ray Wang – Principal Analyst and Founder, Constellation Enterprise
- Moray Reid – Global Offerings Leaders, Source to Pay, IBM
- Jeff Whitmer – Vice President, Systems Supply Chain, Nvidia
- Kevin Purser – Vice President, Global Supply Chain Sourcing & Procurement, Fitbit
- Bobinder Singh – Vice President, Supply Chain Operations, Fitbit
- Dr. Elouise Epstein – Digital Futurist and Vice President, A.T. Kearney
- Bindiya Vakil – CEO, Resilinc
- Bruce Richardson – Chief Enterprise Strategist, Salesforce
- Donald Farmer – Principal, TreeHive Strategy
- James Baehr – Group Lead, Sourcing Strategies Group
Event Invitations
The 2019 Cognitive Sourcing Summit is an invitation-only event for senior executives in the high-tech, automotive and medical device sectors. There is no cost to attend, and leaders from global manufacturing companies are welcome to request an invitation at: https://www.levadata.com/css19-request-an-invite/.
About LevaData
LevaData helps global enterprises improve gross margins by reducing supply chain costs, with a focus on delivering measurable and accountable supply chain solutions and strategies that transform companies. The unique LevaData Cognitive Sourcing™ Platform allows customers to sense, recommend, act and learn. Customers include leaders in the top global supply chain organizations, as well as medium-sized OEMs seeking to achieve best-in-class direct materials sourcing practices. LevaData is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.levadata.com.
