New Learning Solution – SAP® Content Stream by Skillsoft – Available in October

September 17, 2019
SAP SuccessConnect--Skillsoft, a global leader in corporate learning, today announced a partnership to offer an SAP Solution Extension, enabling SAP to sell an integrated solution featuring SAP® SuccessFactors® Learning, Skillsoft’s award-winning content, and the Percipio learning experience platform. The SAP® Content Stream by Skillsoft solution, available in October, will enable businesses that use SAP solutions to transform their workforce by providing high-quality and engaging learning that helps people and organizations to achieve their fullest potential.
Skillsoft empowers businesses to drive digital transformations by leveraging learning and development as a key lever to attain objectives and deliver quantifiable results. As leading companies across industries adapt to the digital age and equip their workforce with current and future skills, supporting individual growth is critical to drive high business performance as well as talent acquisition and retention. With SAP Content Stream by Skillsoft, businesses that use SAP SuccessFactors Learning will benefit from an enhanced—anywhere, anytime—learner experience that simplifies the content management responsibilities of administrators and enhances learners’ ability to achieve their growth goals.
To help stay ahead of rapid change, employees increasingly expect employers to support their individual growth and career advancement. Included in SAP Content Stream by Skillsoft will be solutions such as Skillsoft Aspire, which offers practical on-the-job learning journeys specifically built to support learners’ progression towards future high-stakes roles.
“In today’s fast-paced, digital business environment, continuous learning, talent agility and career development are critical to gaining a competitive advantage,” said Ron Hovsepian, executive chairman, Skillsoft. “Our partnership with SAP will empower organizations to generate consistent growth powered by motivated, committed and skilled employees.”
SAP Content Stream by Skillsoft is designed to improve the learner experience by personalizing user recommendations and learning paths, enabling social interaction, increasing user engagement from user-centric solution design and better learning adoption by embedding learning into the flow of work. Businesses can choose the solution that best suits their needs through several editions of SAP Content Stream by Skillsoft:
- Business Essentials Edition: High-performing organizations know their competitive advantage is directly tied to their ability to develop talent effectively. This edition leverages Skillsoft’s Business Essentials and Digital Transformation libraries, providing content that ensures employees have the right business skills and digital dexterity for fast-changing environments.
- Leadership & Digital Transformation Edition: Leverages the Skillsoft Leadership Development Program and Digital Transformation library to address the changing way that organizations need to develop the right leadership competencies for a digital world and create a digitally dexterous organization to drive innovation, optimization and transformation.
- Productivity & Collaboration Edition: Provides a beautiful learning experience with training from Skillsoft’s Productivity & Collaboration library to improve individual, team and organizational performance on applications and systems used by today’s organizations.
- Technology & Developer Edition: Helps organizations enable their technology professionals and developers to be highly skilled in the building blocks of the modern technology stack. This edition includes content from Skillsoft’s Technology & Developer library along with access to Skillsoft Aspire’s prescriptive, curated learning paths on critical technologies to help technology professionals develop new skills and accelerate career advancement.
“More than ever, businesses are looking for help in curating the best content to aid their digital transformation,” said Greg Tomb, president, SAP SuccessFactors. “With the expansion of our decade-long partnership with Skillsoft, SAP SuccessFactors will be further empowered to help customers address the skilling and reskilling of their workforce to better execute in a rapidly changing business environment.”
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft is a global leader in corporate learning, delivering beautiful technology and engaging content that drives business impact for modern enterprises. Skillsoft comprises three award-winning systems that support learning, performance and success: Skillsoft learning content, the Percipio intelligent learning experience platform and the SumTotal suite for Talent Development.
Skillsoft provides a comprehensive selection of cloud-based corporate learning content, including courses, videos, books and other resources on Leadership Development, Business Skills, Digital Transformation, Technology & Developer, and Compliance. Percipio’s intuitive design engages modern learners and its consumer-led experience assists in accelerating learning. The SumTotal suite delivers measurable impact across that entire employee lifecycle via award-winning technology that powers talent acquisition, learning management and talent management.
Skillsoft is trusted by thousands of the world’s leading organizations, including 65 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.
