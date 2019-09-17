CyberLink Launches New Version of Director Suite 365, PowerDirector 18, and PhotoDirector 11, once again Raising the Bar for Video and Photo Editing Software

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
September 17, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), announced today the 2019 release of its creative multimedia editing products spearheaded by major updates to Director Suite 365, CyberLink's flagship professional collection of creative software. The 2019 Director Suite update brings significant additions to PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, AudioDirector, and ColorDirector. It empowers users with more creative tools, optimized workflow and management options, AI-powered editing, plus an even more comprehensive collection of innovative plug-ins and effect packs.
PowerDirector 18 strives to deliver powerful video editing tools & effects. With the new motion graphic titles and shape designer, creators can add professional-looking animated titles with motion graphic elements and insert vector-based shapes with auto-fit text in their videos. Social media fans are now able to create, edit, and produce videos in 1:1 square aspect ratio for platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Professional videographers, YouTubers, and vloggers looking to produce ultra high-quality content can now enjoy support for 10bit/10bit HDR video, and 4K video preview, coupled with CPU performance boosts for i9 and R9 chipsets.
The new PhotoDirector 11 is the ultimate photo editing software, meeting all the needs of professional users as well as everyday photographers looking to turn their photos into art. With comprehensive tools that combine the best features of Lightroom®-like* color grading and adjustments with Photoshop®-like* powerful layer editing capabilities, PhotoDirector is fast evolving into a powerhouse in the photo editing space. Enhancements to the layer editing module speed up users’ workflow by bringing the whole array of PhotoDirector's powerful yet intuitive guided editing tools, all within that module. AI-powered editing tools, including painting style transfer, bring image enhancements and creativity to another level at the click of a button. With AI-powered Deblur, shakey images are turned into flawless shots with just one click.
"CyberLink continuously strives to provide creators with powerful, yet easy-to-use multimedia editing tools. We believe that creating professional video and photo content shouldn't require users to spend weeks learning how to use software features," said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. "Since the launch of Director Suite 365 in September 2018, over 60% of our users have chosen to convert to subscription plans and enjoy the significant extra value. CyberLink is committed to delivering continued value to users and 365 subscribers with new bonus plug-ins, templates, effects, AI style packs, sound effects and music tracks, and more powerful tools each month, empowering them to fully unleash their creativity."
Director Suite 365 includes the latest versions of CyberLink's high-end multimedia creative tools including PowerDirector 18, PhotoDirector 11, AudioDirector 10 and ColorDirector 8. On top of the powerful yet intuitive features that each of these products offers, Director Suite 365 subscribers also have unlimited access to a continually growing library of exclusive plug-ins, effect packs, frame and clip art packs, AI styles, plus background music tracks and sound effect clips. Access to this vast array of professional premium plug-ins and effects, worth over US$3,000, is free to all Director Suite 365 users for the life of their plan.
* "Lightroom®" and “Photoshop®” are registered trademarks of Adobe Inc.. Neither " Lightroom®" nor "Photoshop®" is in any way associated with CyberLink Corporation.
Director Suite 365 plans bring users the following great benefits:
- Flexible Plans: Cost-effective and flexible plans. You can take your software with you to work on your projects whenever you need.
- Always Up-to-date: Be the first to get all new video & photo editing features exclusive to Director Suite 365. New features added every quarter!
- New Design Packs Updated Monthly:Unlimited use of all creative design packs created by CyberLink. There are new packs every month!
- New Music & Sound FX Tracks Every Month: As a Director Suite 365 user, you get 100+ background music, and 300+ sound effect clips with more added every month!
Features & Improvements in Director Family:
PowerDirector 18
- Shape Designer: Apply and edit fully customizable vector shapes to your videos, with auto-fit text and keyframe controls.
- Motion Graphics & Animated Titles: Impressive animated motion title templates that will make an elegant addition to any video project.
- 1:1 Square Video for Instagram & Facebook: Create, edit & produce 1:1 square video. No more having to crop videos on Instagram.
- Creative Transition Effects: 18 new, cool transition effects that will instantly turn your videos into pro-looking productions.
- Nested Projects: Repurpose previous project files in your new ones. Users can insert a previous project as a PiP element onto the timeline.
PhotoDirector 11
- Powerful Layer Editing: Compose unique images by combining photos, text, and graphics using a combination of blending modes and masks. Access all key adjustment and editing features within the layer editing tool to quickly create artistic masterpieces.
- New Text Effects in Layer Editing: Add spectacular Bevel & Emboss Text and Customizable Warped Text.
- AI Deblur: Blurry images are a thing of the past with intelligent deblur. Perfect for fixing up photos of active children, pets, or those taken from moving vehicles.
- AI Styles: Our AI Engine intelligently applies brushstrokes that make your shots look like they were designed and painted by a master artist.
AudioDirector 10
- AI Dewind: Intelligently remove wind gusts from audio clips recorded outdoors so that dialogue and ambient sounds can be heard clearly.
- Punch & Roll Recording:Easily record lengthy voiceovers or podcasts, and accurately correct your dialogue tracks.
ColorDirector 8:
- Color Replacement with Keyframe Control: Make multiple color replacements throughout your clips with granular keyframe control.
- Color Match: Standardize color between different scenes, or change the look of a scene to match a particular mood from a reference video.
Versions & Pricing:
Director Suite 365 Subscription
- 1 month: $29.99, 12 months: $129.99
- Includes PowerDirector 18, PhotoDirector 11, ColorDirector 8, AudioDirector 10, unlimited access to CyberLink premium plug-ins, effects and content packs such as exclusive AI Style Packs and 100GB CyberLink Cloud storage.
PowerDirector 365 Subscription
- 1 month: $19.99, 12 months: $69.99
- Includes PowerDirector 18 and unlimited access to CyberLink premium plug-ins, effects and content packs including AI Style Packs and 50GB CyberLink Cloud storage.
PhotoDirector 365 Subscription
- 1 month: $14.99, 12 months: $54.99
- Includes PhotoDirector 11 and unlimited access to CyberLink premium photo effects, including AI Style Packs and 50GB CyberLink Cloud storage.
Perpetual License
- PowerDirector 18 Ultimate ($129.99)
- PowerDirector 18 Ultra ($99.99)
- PhotoDirector 11 Ultra ($99.99)
- ColorDirector 8 ($129.99)
- AudioDirector 10 ($129.99)
- PowerDirector 18 Ultra & PhotoDirector 11 Ultra ($139.99)
Product Availability
The above products are available online at the CyberLink online store and in selected retail outlets worldwide in the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese and Korean.
About CyberLink
Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications, and AI facial recognition.
CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.
With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.
For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com
All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005333/en/
