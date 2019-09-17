AppDirect Launches Add-On Marketplace to Expand the Capabilities of the AppDirect Commerce Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
AppDirect, the best commerce platform for selling subscription products through any channel, today announced the official launch of the AppDirect Add-On Store, which features extensions that help solve a wide range of critical business needs to power customer success in the era of digital commerce.
The Add-On Store offers a robust ecosystem of over 40 complementary products and services including connectors to leading SaaS solutions in CRM, finance and accounting, marketing automation and more, that can be combined to help solve unique business problems. Two such solutions now available to channel partners and marketplace managers include G2, the business that helps companies discover, buy and optimize software spend, and Coveo, the industry leader in AI-powered search and recommendations technology.
“In today's digital economy, businesses are moving faster than ever before," said Dan Saks, co-founder and co-CEO of AppDirect. “We’re proud to launch the Add-On store and partner with industry leaders to help our customers provide a best-in-class marketplace experience that allows end users to find the right solution faster and see authentic, informative reviews to help them quickly decide what's best for their business."
Discover Solutions That Deliver For Key Business Drivers
The Add-On Store allows AppDirect customers to discover solutions to deliver against business objectives – for instance, making a marketplace transactional through integrations with a payment gateway, using a tax engine and fraud prevention tool, driving self-serve sales with the help of Coveo and G2, or improving the onboarding experience with guided, on-screen walk-throughs.
“Choosing the right business solutions can be difficult,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer at G2. “With our new presence in the Add-On store, we’re enabling AppDirect customers to empower their end users with the ability to objectively assess what is best for their business, limit risks and reach their potential by leveraging peer advice in real time.”
With access to G2’s extensive and qualitative database of ratings and reviews, end users can now accelerate their vendor selection process and avoid hidden risk by using the most relevant and authentic references and expertise instead of relying on vendor- or service provider-supplied references alone. In fact, Kronos, a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions, will now include G2’s offerings on its AppDirect-powered Kronos Marketplace to provide reviews for partner products.
“Workforce Dimensions from Kronos is built on a completely open and extensible platform to empower users with application extensions and integrations that deliver a next-generation experience to drive user adoption,” said Mike May, Senior Director of the Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network at Kronos. “Including G2 reviews on the Kronos Marketplace helps Kronos customers select the right extensions to achieve their goals and is yet another example of how Kronos innovates everywhere to deliver a customer-first experience.”
With Coveo, customers can benefit from an industry-leading platform that allows them to deliver effortless experiences to their own customers. AI-powered recommendations maximize conversion rates by bringing the most relevant products to the forefront.
“In today’s AI-take-all economy, it’s more important than ever before to use AI to provide more relevant buying experiences that translate into higher conversions,” said Louis Tetu, Chairman and CEO of Coveo. “Now, AppDirect customers and channel partners can create frictionless experiences across every channel, using the power of machine learning to automatically understand and continuously improve with every interaction.”
To learn more, visit the AppDirect Add-On Store here.
About AppDirect
AppDirect provides the only end-to-end cloud commerce platform for succeeding in the digital economy. The AppDirect ecosystem connects channels, developers, and customers through its platform to simplify the digital supply chain by enabling the onboarding and sale of products with third-party services, for any channel, on any device, with support. Powering millions of cloud subscriptions worldwide, AppDirect helps organizations, including Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, ADP, and Deutsche Telekom, connect their customers to the solutions they need to reach their full potential in the digital economy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005327/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT