Carrier/Terminal Operator Crowley Maritime Selects XVELA for Collaborative Stowage Planning

|
September 17, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
XVELA, the world’s first maritime business network for ocean carriers and terminal operators has announced that Crowley Maritime Corp. has expanded its relationship with XVELA for its users throughout Central America, the Caribbean and the Southeastern United States. Crowley selected XVELA for stowage planning and to help them work more efficiently while providing greater visibility to maximize its quality of service and redoubling its commitment to vessel safety.
In addition to operating a sizeable fleet of vessels, Crowley also operates several terminals. This hybrid operating structure makes visibility and communication across functions particularly important. Effective stowage planning is a crucial component of a successful port call and impacts every aspect of terminal operations. To support strong inter- and intra-organizational collaboration, Crowley turned to XVELA’s collaborative stowage planning tool. Following a successful trial in its Southern Zone region, which includes services between the U.S. East Coast and Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua, Crowley became a full XVELA customer and is already beginning to see improved stowage efficiency and accuracy on both the terminal and carrier sides. For instance, Crowley’s terminal in San Juan, Puerto Rico was recently able to get a stowage plan approved, with zero revisions, on their first attempt—a rare feat and one that will allow Crowley to eliminate rework on stowage and speed up the stowage process.
“By implementing XVELA, we hope to demonstrate the success of sharing operational data between users and want to be part of a change in the industry to produce visibility through all trade lanes at all terminal sizes,” said Andrew Black, a Crowley business solutions architect. “We believe XVELA could help us eventually collaborate with both small and larger terminals on a single platform to better serve our voyages.”
Currently, Crowley uses Navis’ MACS3 loading computer and will integrate XVELA into the platform for vessel planning and lashing. As safety is a top priority for Crowley, they will also be using XVELA for hazard checks throughout voyages.
“Sharing data in real-time helps users better plan and communicate with stakeholders for optimal operations and voyages,” said Sumitha Sampath, Vice President of Operations, XVELA. “By partnering with Crowley, we will be able to provide both its vessels and terminals the visibility and collaborative capability necessary to provide customers with superior service and differentiate Crowley in the market.”
About XVELA
XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform and maritime business network that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and their operational partners to work together to simplify, coordinate and synchronize their operations, starting with stowage planning and quickly expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the ocean supply chain.
Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.
About Navis, LLC
Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT