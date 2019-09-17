Mixel’s MIPI D-PHY IP Integrated into Microsoft’s Azure Kinect DK Depth Camera

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 09:07 AM EDT
Mixel®, a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) announced today that Mixel’s MIPI® IP has been successfully integrated into the Microsoft Azure Kinect developer kit, which is now in volume production.
Azure Kinect Developer Kit is an edge device with advanced AI sensors for sophisticated computer vision and speech models. Designed for versatility, it combines an advanced depth sensor and spatial microphone array with a video camera and orientation sensor -- with multiple modes, options, and software development kits (SDKs). The Azure Kinect DK is aimed at broad-based enterprise users and enables the developer to create interactive Virtual, Augmented, and Mixed Reality experiences.
Mixel’s MIPI IP was integrated into the 1MP depth camera, featuring a Time-of-Flight (ToF) imaging chip with advanced pixel technology. This enables higher modulation frequencies and depth precision all in the world’s smallest ToF pixel, at 3.5μm by 3.5μm. This same depth camera incorporating the Mixel IP is also a key part of the Hololens 2 product announced by Microsoft earlier this year and expected to start shipping later this year.
Mixel provided Microsoft with the MIPI D-PHY and controller IP. Microsoft achieved first-time silicon success with this solution and is now in volume production. The MIPI solution includes two IP products delivered fully integrated and validated: Mixel’s MIPI D-PHYSM transmitter and a MIPI CSI-2SM Host Controller Core. The CSI-2 Controller IP is developed by Northwest Logic, a Rambus company, an active participant in Mixel’s MIPI Central Ecosystem Partnership, which brings together best-in-class MIPI ecosystem stakeholders.
The D-PHY link can operate with 1 to 4 lanes and supports an aggregated data rate of 6 Gbps. It uses a clock-forwarded synchronous link that provides high noise immunity and high jitter tolerance. The Mixel IP incorporates proprietary differentiating features to reduce stand-by current and wake-up time.
“We needed a high quality MIPI IP that worked the first time. Mixel’s differentiated solution, wide coverage of nodes and track record of success made our IP provider selection quite easy,” said Microsoft’s Sr. Director of Engineering, Sheethal Nayak. “Mixel’s IP quality and support throughout the development phase were outstanding. We look forward to future collaboration with Mixel.”
Mixel MIPI IP has been silicon-proven at nine different nodes and eight different foundries with more processes under active development, giving Mixel the widest coverage in the industry.
“We are delighted to see Microsoft going into production with this state-of-the art developer kit integrating our IP and achieving first-time success,” said Ashraf Takla, Mixel’s President and CEO. “It is truly exciting to see that Mixel IP is now being widely adopted by several customers targeting Virtual and Mixed reality applications.”
Mixel will be demonstrating many of its own and customers’ products in the upcoming months: at TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum and GlobalFoundries Technology Conference in September and MIPI DevCon Taipei and Samsung Foundry Forum in October.
About Mixel:
Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHYSM, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at [email protected] or visit www.mixel.com. You can also follow Mixel on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.
About MIPI Alliance:
MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 300 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.
Mixel® and the Mixel logo are registered trademarks of Mixel, Inc.
MIPI® and MIPI M-PHY® are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI CSI-2SM, MIPI C-PHYSM and MIPI D-PHYSM are service marks of MIPI Alliance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005239/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT