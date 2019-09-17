InMoment Announces New XI Transformational Framework, Delivering Most Enriched Perspective of the Customer Experience

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence (XI), today announces the next evolution in its approach to providing the intelligence businesses need to create meaningful experiences that also impact the bottom line—the XI Transformational Framework.
Businesses today, regardless of industry, are investing in CX but failing to see results or impact, and the reasons are varied: experience design isn’t thoughtful or intentional. CX programs are stagnating due to lack of strategy and techniques to engage the organization. Businesses are collecting a lot of data, but it’s not the right data, or they can’t gather insights out of it.
The XI Transformational Framework began with the understanding that being intentional about the data we collect and analyze—how, where, when, and why—impacted the entire experience. And that focusing on design and ensuring users can easily interact with that data to extract meaning and take action was often overlooked, but a critical piece of the puzzle. The final pillar was bringing in expertise from industry practitioners to infuse specialized knowledge into the product development, program design, and ongoing support processes. Without any one of these elements, organizations cannot effectively navigate changing business needs and the dynamic nature of the current market.
“The best tech in the world can’t help businesses succeed if the people involved aren’t ready and able to use it, act on the intelligence it provides, and socialize its value to the rest of the organization,” says Andrew Joiner, CEO of InMoment. “The XI Transformational Framework is our answer to this problem. By doubling down on our investment in data- and design-driven technology and the best services, expertise, and consulting, we believe we are uniquely positioned to provide a level of experience intelligence—never before available—that leads to real impact on business goals and objectives.”
As part of the XI Transformational Framework, InMoment has established new teams to support a three-pronged approach that combines leading technology with deep expertise and guidance:
-
Data-led
- As part of a data-led approach, we are announcing the formation of InMoment Labs, a team comprised of data scientists and analysts who ensure innovation starts with data. InMoment Labs has engineered data science into every part of the XI Architecture to capture value and meaning from all experience data, no matter the source. “Traditionally, data sciences are applied after data is collected. Our approach is intentional; we apply data sciences before, during, and after the feedback process, creating richer outcomes that lead to real actionability,” says Levi Roberts, VP, Data Science.
-
Design-led
- To keep innovative design at the forefront of the platform, InMoment has established the InMoment Garage, a dedicated team of designers—situated outside the traditional scope of product and engineering—who creatively imagine what technology can do when designed without constraint. This design-first perspective is apparent in the XI Platform’s intuitive browser and user-first experience. “It’s important to us that the design of the product is just as innovative as the data behind it. We created the InMoment Garage to show how powerful experience data can become when combined with a beautiful, intuitive interface that brings customer stories to life,” says Meghan Mitton, VP, and Head of InMoment Garage.
-
Domain-led
- Finally, to bring the critical element of human expertise to complement the technology, we are announcing the InMoment XI Strategy and Enablement team. This team is comprised of experts with specific, differentiated expertise in a function, industry, or practice, and is central to our ability to help clients transform their business initiatives. Our strategy experts work closely with clients to continue to drive value and share their expertise in the world of experience intelligence. “This team of experienced industry veterans ensures that we proactively provide the ongoing guidance and value our clients need to set up their program for success, navigate the nuances of corporate environments, tie experience data to business goals and objectives, and transform their businesses,” explains Erich Dietz, Head of Corporate and Business Development.
This XI Transformational Framework led to the creation and completion of the XI Platform, including features such as Benchmarking, Market Survey, Survey Experience Optimization, and others. In addition, several new innovative features, which are now generally available, include:
- Complete self-service usability
- Upgraded text analytics capabilities
- Advanced crosstab reporting
- Holistic campaign insights and reporting
- Enhanced employee engagement surveying and reporting
For more information about InMoment’s XI Platform, visit www.inmoment.com.
About InMoment
InMoment™ is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), helping organizations deliver more beneficial and memorable experiences in every moment. The company’s cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, featuring three clouds that work seamlessly together to give businesses a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting the bottom line: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment’s technology, coupled with its deep domain knowledge in experience design and delivery, help more than 500 of the world’s leading brands in 95 countries attract, excite, and retain their most profitable customers and most valuable employees.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005279/en/
