ChargePoint Introduces World’s Most Flexible Home EV Charger

|September 17, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Today, ChargePoint introduced ChargePoint Home Flex, its most advanced, fastest and most flexible home charger ever. With the ability to deliver up to 50 amps, ChargePoint Home Flex offers a unique combination of speed and flexibility that makes it the most adjustable home charger on the market today. Flex allows drivers to charge any electric vehicle (EV) up to 9 times faster than a standard wall outlet, delivering up to 37 miles of electric driving Range Per Hour. Adjustable amperage supports the charging needs of any EV and can be matched to any home’s electrical supply today and into the future.
ChargePoint® Home Flex charges any EV at the right speed in any home, now and into the future; allows drivers to conveniently manage all charging with the ChargePoint app (Photo: Business Wire)
“ChargePoint continues to create the solutions necessary to enable all people and goods to be transported on electricity, empowering drivers to charge when and where they need,” said Colleen Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, ChargePoint. “ChargePoint Home Flex transforms the home charging experience, providing an unmatched combination of power and flexibility never before made available on the market. With adjustable charging speeds, smart features and a thoughtful, safe and reliable design, ChargePoint Home Flex will revolutionize the home charging market and put the power into the hands of the drivers, where it belongs.”
Flexible and Future-Proof
ChargePoint Home Flex uses the universal J1772™ connector so it can charge any EV on the road today and it has the flexibility to charge at the right speed for drivers. Through the ChargePoint mobile app, drivers can select the right amperage and charging speed from 16 up to 50 amps, providing unmatched flexibility. Unlike other home chargers, Flex’s adjustable amperage will help drivers save money on electrical upgrades by choosing the charging speed that works with their home’s electrical supply today while having the flexibility to support increased electrical supply in the future. ChargePoint Home Flex can be installed indoors or out and is available as a plug-in station supporting NEMA 14-50 or 6-50 plugs. It can also be hardwired, making it easy for any certified electrician to install Flex in any home while ensuring that the charger is located in the most convenient location for the driver.
A Really Smart Home Charger
Flex’s smart and connected design gives drivers unfettered access to a wide range of features and functions through the ChargePoint mobile app. Drivers can schedule charging, set reminders to plug in, track all home and public charging activity and more, all in one place. When connected to WiFi, drivers can get the latest software upgrades instantly, without the hassle of replacing hardware when new features become available. Alexa integration gives drivers the added benefit of being able to start a charge, check status or find out how many miles of range have been added using simple voice prompts.
Smart, Safe, Reliable and Stylish
ChargePoint Home Flex combines speed and convenience in a compact, sleek design with a footprint smaller than a letter-sized piece of paper. The cable rest at the top of the station keeps the cable clean, safe and out of the way in the garage or driveway, while the LED ring on the station clearly shows charging status.
UL Listed for safety and ENERGY STAR® certified for energy efficiency, Flex was designed from the ground up to be safe and reliable. Backed by a three-year warranty and 24/7 phone support, the all-new Flex provides the safety, reliability and efficiency drivers have come to expect from ChargePoint.
ChargePoint Home Flex goes on sale today on Amazon or at ChargePoint.com. Every Flex station features adjustable amperage up to 50 amps, a 23-foot cord, smart features and connectivity as standard equipment at just $699 USD/$999 CAD. To learn more, visit www.chargepoint.com/home.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric since 2007, with the largest EV charging network and most complete set of charging solutions available today. From workplaces to fleet, residential to retail, ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. To date, ChargePoint’s network has grown to more than 101,000 places to charge with drivers plugging in approximately every two seconds while delivering more than 63.5 million charges. Hundreds of thousands of drivers and thousands of businesses and organizations around the world count on ChargePoint. For more information, visit www.chargepoint.com or contact the North America press office at [email protected].
