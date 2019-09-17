 Avii and Squire & Company Collaboration Produces New Accounting Practice Management Features for Small-to-Medium Firms

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
AviiTM, provider of the Avii Workspace TM integrated SaaS platform for tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance firms, has been selected by Squire, one of the nation’s largest regional accounting firms and Utah’s largest locally-owned accounting firm, as its practice management technology solution.
The Squire Innovation Task Force, comprised of partners, engagement managers and administrative staff, has been actively involved in finding ways to transparently connect the firm’s staff and immersive service lines with clients to showcase its higher perspective. In the selection of Avii, Squire is resolving the gaping holes in today’s accounting software platforms and applications. Avii Workspace is a firm-wide, unified practice management platform that spans all services.
Squire’s Innovation Task Force has worked with Avii to significantly influence Avii’s development of solutions to meet the specific automation requirements for firms from one- to 200 employees. As a result, Avii Workspace makes automation and artificial intelligence, formerly only available to Big 4 and Top 50 accounting, now accessible for a low license fee to every accounting firm regardless of size.
Squire joins firms like KPMG and Withum in selecting Avii as a software automation partner. Avii has more than 18-years’ experience serving Big 4 and Top 50 accounting firms, with Withum announcing collaboration with Avii in July, resulting in firm-wide deployment of the Withum Experience Powered by AviiTM.
Today’s announcement further underscores Avii’s ability to make enterprise-class functionality available for accounting firms of 20 employees and fewer, which comprise 80 percent of the accounting firms in the United States.
“Avii Workspace enables additional functionality, streamlined workflow, cost savings and, most importantly, improved client experiences for every accounting firm, regardless of size,” said Lyle Ball. “The Avii Workspace platform allows you to start with the functions that are causing the most stress to you and your firm, while allowing you to keep and interconnect the best-in-class solutions you don’t want to abandon – all at a pace that matches your firm’s desire for change management.”
Jonyce Bullock, CPA, CEO at Squire said, “We are excited about our selection of the Avii Workspace to fill our needs in providing a higher perspective as a forward-thinking and client-centric organization. Avii is providing new opportunities for us to work in ways that save time and add value.”
Brandon Allfrey, a partner and member of the Innovation Task Force at Squire added, “The comprehensive solution from Avii allows Squire to streamline processes across the firm and create transparency in how we work for, and with our clients. We have been searching for this level of capability for a very long time in the accounting industry. Avii Workspace will greatly enhance the experience of our staff and our clients.” In addition to his role at Squire, Allfrey serves as Utah’s delegate to the AICPA, as a board member of the Utah Association of CPAs (UACPA) and was a Senior Business Consultant at Thomson Reuters.
Over the past three years, the accounting industry has seen a high volume of dialog and development efforts from multiple organizations, including CPA.com, a subsidiary of the AICPA, to design and build the level of automation solutions missing from the industry’s entrenched software providers. During this same time, many accounting firms spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on custom solutions based on popular mainstream platforms only to discover they still failed to meet their specific automation requirements. Avii is a superior alternative to these offerings at a much lower cost, Ball and Allfrey concluded.
About Avii
Avii provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management software solutions. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS HubTM, giving consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success. For more information about the Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com.
About Squire
Squire & Company is one of the region’s largest full-service accounting firms providing excellence for clients since 1973. With offices in Orem and now in downtown Salt Lake City the firm is the largest locally owned firm in Utah where it has been named Best Companies to Work For by Utah Business Magazine and Best Firms to Work For by Accounting Today. Squire focuses its expertise on strategies to provide a higher perspective for their clients. For more, visit www.squire.com.
Avii, Avii Workspace, the Avii logo and SaaS Hub are copyrighted as the exclusive intellectual property of Avii.
#PracticeManagementPlatform, #CloudERP, #AppliedAI #BigData #SaaSHub #tax #audit #advisory #compliance #assurance #wealthManagement
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005431/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT