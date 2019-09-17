Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform Conformant to Latest FACE™ Technical Standard, Edition 3.0 Safety Base and Security Profiles

|By Business Wire
|
|September 17, 2019 09:13 AM EDT
Wind River®, a leader in delivering software to critical infrastructure, today announced that Wind River Helix™ Virtualization Platform has achieved conformance to the latest Future Airborne Capability Environment™ (FACE™) Technical Standard, Edition 3.0. The certification establishes Helix Platform conformance as an Operating System Segment (OSS) that supports the Safety Base and Security Profile.
“A member of The Open Group FACE™ Consortium since its inception and first to achieve conformance to the FACE Technical Standard OSS Safety Base Profile in 2017, this achievement further demonstrates Wind River’s ongoing work promoting innovation and rapid integration of portable capabilities across global defense programs,” said Ray Petty, vice president, aerospace and defense, Wind River. “With nearly four decades of experience helping companies build safe, secure, and reliable computing systems, Wind River is committed to enhancing and bringing new capabilities to our portfolio for mission-critical commercial aircraft and military operations.”
Based on the award-winning VxWorks 653 technology foundation, which is also FACE conformant, Helix Platform is an adaptive software development environment for aerospace systems that enables support for multiple applications. It supports robust partitioning, symmetric multiprocessing (SMP), and RTCA DO-297 Integrated Modular Avionics (IMA) considerations to reduce safety certification costs and accelerate time to deployment. It includes POSIX and ARINC 653 support, including ARINC 653 Part 1 Supplement 4 and Supplement 5, with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) RTCA DO-178C DAL A certification evidence available. Helix Platform provides a real-time, embedded, Type 1 hypervisor that runs on Arm® or x86 multi-core processors. Applications can be legacy or implement new capability, based on industry standards such as the FACE™ Technical Standard, or on operating systems such as Linux, VxWorks®, and others.
Software conformant with the FACE Technical Standard can be used—and most importantly, easily reused—by suppliers and integrators of avionics systems across different global defense programs and aircraft. With FACE conformance, Helix Platform now helps manufacturers and military services lower procurement costs, as well as avoid and prevent supplier lock-in. Additionally, it enables manufacturers to easily and rapidly integrate ARINC 653 and POSIX® applications software with other FACE portable software components.
“I am very pleased to congratulate Wind River on achieving FACE Conformance for their Helix Platform”, said Judy Cerenzia, The Open Group Director of Forum Operations. “This latest addition further populates the FACE Registry with the best-in-class solutions for our global warfighters and next-generation military platforms.”
Wind River worked with its FACE verification authority, TES-SAVI, to complete the rigorous FACE certification conformance testing for Helix Platform. The company has a rich heritage of certified platforms used as standard COTS components providing great flexibility and capabilities for the future of IMA systems.
Wind River will be showcasing its FACE conformant Helix Platform this week at the FACE and SOSA Expo and Technical Interchange Meeting in Dayton, OH, booth 37.
For more information on Helix Platform visit www.windriver.com/products/helix-platform/. Learn more about Wind River’s work in aerospace and defense at www.windriver.com/markets/aerospace-defense/.
About Wind River
Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. The company’s technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981, and is found in more than 2 billion products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems that demand the highest levels of safety, security, performance, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.
About The Open Group
The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 700 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.
Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc. and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005379/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT