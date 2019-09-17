Department of Energy and Cerebras Systems Partner to Accelerate Science with Supercompute Scale Artificial Intelligence

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 09:14 AM EDT
Cerebras Systems, a company dedicated to accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to advance the massive deep learning experiments being pursued at its laboratories for basic and applied science and medicine with supercomputer-scale AI. Argonne National Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are the first labs announced in Cerebras’ multi-year, multi-laboratory partnership, with more to follow in the coming months. The partnership comes on the heels of Cerebras’ introduction of the Wafer Scale Engine (WSE), the largest chip ever built, last month.
“The stand-up of DOE’s new Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office underscores the broad importance of AI to all of our mission, business and operational functions,” said Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, DOE’s Deputy Under Secretary for Artificial Intelligence & Technology. “We are excited to partner with innovative companies like Cerebras Systems to push the frontiers of AI. The strategic deployment of high-performance AI systems with next-generation innovative technologies like Cerebras’ Wafer Scale Engine to build and defend national competitive advantage is very much at the heart of the Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry’s vision and in line with President Trump’s executive order on AI dated February 11, 2019.”
“We are honored and proud to partner with the Department of Energy and the talented researchers at Argonne National Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory,” said Andrew Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Cerebras Systems. “Together we aim to push the boundaries of AI technologies by combining DOE’s unmatched computing capabilities with the largest and highest performing AI processor ever built – the Cerebras WSE. In partnership, we aim to gain traction on a diverse set of grand challenges that will touch virtually everything we do.”
In August, Cerebras Systems announced the WSE, a single chip that contains more than 1.2 trillion transistors. With an area of 46,225 square millimeters, the WSE is the largest chip in the world and enables AI at supercompute scale. The WSE is 56.7 times larger than the largest graphics processing unit which measures only 815 square millimeters and contains only 21.1 billion transistors1. The WSE also contains 3,000 times more high speed, on-chip memory, and has 10,000 times more memory bandwidth. The massive size and resources available with Cerebras’ WSE make it an ideal instrument to accelerate the Department of Energy’s numerous deep learning experiments across its mission, business and operations, including basic and applied science and medicine.
“The opportunity to incorporate the largest and fastest AI chip ever—the Cerebras WSE—into our advanced computing infrastructure will enable us to dramatically accelerate our deep learning research in science, engineering and health,” said Rick Stevens, head of computing at Argonne National Laboratory. “It will allow us to invent and test more algorithms, to more rapidly explore ideas, and to more quickly identify opportunities for scientific progress.”
“Integrating Cerebras technology into the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory supercompute infrastructure will enable us to build a truly unique compute pipeline with massive computation, storage, and thanks to the Wafer Scale Engine dedicated AI processing,” said Bronis R. de Supinski, CTO of Livermore Computing at LLNL. “This unique opportunity for public-private partnership with a cutting-edge AI partner will help us meet our mission and push the boundaries of managing the increasingly complex and large data sets from which we have to make decisions.”
When it comes to AI compute, bigger is better. Big chips process information more quickly, producing answers in less time than do clusters of small chips. By accelerating all the components of AI training, the Cerebras WSE trains models faster than alternative approaches. Unlike graphics processors, which are designed primarily for graphics processing, the WSE is designed from the ground up for AI work. It contains fundamental innovations that advance the state-of-the-art by solving decades-old technical challenges that limited chip size—such as cross-reticle connectivity, yield, power delivery, and packaging.
“Cerebras’s ability to partner with leading supercomputer sites indicates the performance potential of the Wafer Scale Engine,” said Linley Gwennap, principal analyst at The Linley Group. “The processor’s tight coupling of compute resources and memory on a massive scale, enabled by the startup’s innovative engineering solutions, make it uniquely suited to solving supercomputer-caliber problems.”
For more information on Cerebras Systems and the Cerebras WSE, please visit www.cerebras.net. Imagery and digital photography for the Cerebras WSE can be found linked here.
About Cerebras Systems
Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to build a new class of computer to accelerate artificial intelligence work by three orders of magnitude beyond the current state of the art. The first announced element of the Cerebras solution is the Wafer Scale Engine (WSE). The WSE is the largest chip ever built. It contains 1.2 trillion transistors and covers more than 46,225 square millimeters of silicon. The largest graphics processor on the market has 21.1 billion transistors and covers 815 square millimeters. In artificial intelligence work, large chips process information more quickly producing answers in less time. As a result, neural networks that in the past took months to train, can train in minutes on the Cerebras WSE.
__________________________________________
1 https://images.nvidia.com/content/volta-architecture/pdf/volta-architecture-whitepaper.pdf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005356/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT