Deloitte and AVIA Expand Relationship and Commit to Strategic Collaboration for Healthcare Innovation and Transformation

|September 17, 2019 09:18 AM EDT
AVIA, the leading partner for digital health insights, strategic guidance, and consulting services, announced today that it is expanding its relationship with Deloitte, the industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services organization.
This new agreement strengthens the long-standing, strategic collaboration between AVIA and Deloitte, two organizations that share a passion for healthcare innovation and transformation. Deloitte will look to AVIA for market intelligence on the digital health landscape and trends in emerging technologies, business models, and investments. AVIA will benefit from Deloitte’s thought leadership and deep experience in areas including data interoperability, analytics, AI and cognitive healthcare provider strategy, as well as transformation and workforce trends. Both organizations have committed senior executives to fostering the relationship and enhancing healthcare delivery through this work together.
“AVIA and Deloitte share a meaningful connection; we’re both driven to accelerate innovation in support of health and wellbeing,” said David Betts, LSHC Industry Insights Leader, principal in Deloitte Consulting LLP’s Life Sciences and Health Care practice. “We recognize the full potential of digital to dismantle traditional healthcare boundaries and appreciate all the work to be done. This strategic collaboration empowers us to share our individual knowledge so we can both take action in bold, creative, and more informed ways that move the healthcare industry forward.”
AVIA and Deloitte recently put a spotlight on this expanded collaboration at the 2019 AVIA Network Summit, at which Deloitte took the stage to present “The Future of Health.” Hosted in Chicago in June, the invitation-only event convened 200+ healthcare executive leaders from 45+ of the largest, most forward-thinking health systems in the country. Deloitte shared its perspective on a future defined by radically interoperable data; open, secure platforms; and personalized artificial intelligence that enables hyper-engaged and empowered consumers to own their journey of health.
“We’re thrilled to team with Deloitte on this journey. We share the same big vision for the future – a shift from ‘healthcare’ to ‘health’ to ‘wellbeing,’” said Eric Langshur, AVIA Co-founder and CEO. “Deloitte’s presentation at our annual Network Summit encapsulated the dramatic industry shift that we’re all experiencing, as well as the role that we can all take in applying health innovation to push our collective vision forward.”
About AVIA
AVIA is the leading partner for digital health insights, strategic guidance, and consulting services. Members of the AVIA Innovator Network solve pressing challenges with digital solutions that deliver outsized financial and clinical results. AVIA provides strategic focus, unique market intelligence, and proven resources that accelerate digital transformation throughout healthcare. Learn more at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
