Life Image to Make Its Unique Breast Health Management App Free To Consumers During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 09:18 AM EDT
As a proud supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Life Image, the world's largest global interoperability network for sharing clinical and imaging data, today announced it will offer membership to its one-of-a-kind breast health management platform, Mammosphere, free of charge if participants sign up in October. Mammosphere allows women to electronically request their breast imaging records from doctors, store them on a secure and HIPAA-compliant platform, and share them with their care team members and specialists.
Access to prior mammograms is critical for women during all phases of their breast health journey, from routine screenings to treatment and remission. For example, having prior mammograms available for comparison during routine screenings can reduce false positives by 40 to 60% and enable doctors to catch 30% of cancers earlier when they are more treatable.
Despite federal laws giving patients the right to access to their own medical records in a timely manner and in the format of their choosing, patients often have a difficult time obtaining their records. A recent study by Yale shows a high degree of noncompliance with patient requests among healthcare organizations.
As a result, every year millions of women arrive at their screening or oncology appointments without their prior mammograms available. Life Image’s Mammosphere platform securely compiles a patient’s health information digitally, mitigating this problem. Focused on breast health, it empowers women to own their medical history in order to take control of current and future care.
“We encourage women to own their medical records so they are free to share with a care team, advocate for their own health or to contribute to breast cancer research. Mammosphere is a unique tool that can overcome the many technical challenges of compiling diagnostic images and combining them with other data such as labs and reports,” said Matthew A. Michela, CEO and President, Life Image. “Data sharing with patients is not a technology issue. The federal government recognizes this as a compliance problem and has been very active recently to mandate systemwide changes with strict penalties to prevent data blocking and give consumers more control.”
In addition to offering a free membership to Mammosphere if women sign up during the month of October, Life Image is also launching its My Data, My Rights campaign to raise awareness around patients’ rights to access and own their health data, the importance of controlling personal health data, and how to navigate the healthcare system to effectively obtain this information. The campaign aims to demonstrate to women the importance of owning and understanding their breast health history, as it is pivotal to current and future care. As part of the campaign, Life Image is partnering with local leaders as well as nonprofit and advocacy groups focused on breast cancer, including Are You Dense, Inc.
“As an organization focused on educating women on the risks and challenges associated with dense breast tissue, we know that knowledge is critical for advocacy,” said Joe Cappello, Co-Founder, Are You Dense, Inc. “We are excited to partner with Mammosphere for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to advance our shared goal of educating and empowering women to take control of their breast health experience.”
The Privacy Rule under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) gives patients the right to access their medical records in the form and format of their choosing. The requests must be fulfilled within 30 days of receipt. Too often, hospitals and doctors’ offices provide the information in hard copies or on a CD, an outdated physical media that’s nearly obsolete in the consumer world.
“Life Image is dedicated to providing women with a healthcare experience as simple and useful as any other experience they have in their digital lives,” said Cristin Gardner, Director of Life Image’s Consumer Division. “Over 60 million women receive breast care in the U.S. With such a large and engaged population, the consumer experience around this should be one the most seamless and modern experiences in healthcare. As part of our corporate citizenship in the month of October, we are committed to helping to empower women with information and tools to take control of their breast health data while also continuing to raise awareness among healthcare offices about the federal rules that support the patient’s right to own and control their medical data.”
Life Image’s My Data, My Rights campaign will run throughout October with a focus on key regions across the U.S., including the Chicago metro area, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, North and South Dakota, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Wisconsin. To download Mammosphere or learn more about Life Image’s My Data, My Rights campaign, visit https://go.lifeimage.com/my-data-my-rights.
About Life Image
Life Image is the world’s largest medical evidence network providing access to points of care and curated clinical and imaging data. It is the only company in the market today with Real World Imaging™ that provides large scale, heterogeneous, de-identified imaging sets that are linkable to other longitudinal data. Founded in 2008, Life Image has created a digital platform using industry leading interoperability standards to connect 10,000 facilities with more than 150,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 global clinics. Its network of hospitals, physicians, patients, life sciences, medical devices and telehealth is interconnected with a technical ecosystem of EHRs, PACS, AI solutions, cloud environments and analytics platforms.
For more information about Life Image, please visit www.lifeimage.com, visit its blog and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005174/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT