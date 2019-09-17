¡T-Mobile festeja en grande el Mes de la Herencia Hispana de 2019!

|By Business Wire
|
|September 17, 2019 09:33 AM EDT
T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):
Qué:
¡T-Mobile festeja en GRANDE el Mes de la Herencia Hispana, la celebración anual de la cultura y la historia hispanas y latinas en EE.UU.!
Cuándo y dónde:
Entre el 15 de septiembre y el 15 de octubre —fechas que abarcan el día de la independencia de Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica y México—, El Un-carrier patrocinará, organizará o participará en más de 80 eventos en todo el país, desde celebraciones públicas y desfiles hasta charlas educativas para los empleados de T-Mobile.
Quién:
La comunidad hispana de EE.UU. es superimportante para T-Mobile. Está compuesta por 59.9 millones de personas en el país —un 18% de la población total de EE.UU.—, sin mencionar que el 62% de los empleados del Un-carrier se identifican como minorías, y una parte substancial son hispanos o latinos.
Por qué:
T-Mobile no sería el emblemático Un-carrier que es sin sus empleados y clientes latinos, así como Estados Unidos no sería el gran país que es sin las contribuciones que aportan los hispanos y latinos. ¡No hay uno sin el otro! #EstamosUnidos
Contexto:
T-Mobile dio inicio a sus celebraciones del Mes de la Herencia Hispana el 15 de septiembre presentando una donación de $10,000 al Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture, que se inaugurará próximamente en Seattle; como parte del saludo anual por el Día del Béisbol Latinoamericano de los Marineros de Seattle, en el T-Mobile Park de Seattle. Durante el resto del mes, los ejecutivos y empleados de T-Mobile se unirán a comunidades en todo el país para participar en eventos tales como Fiestas Patrias en Houston, Dallas y Chicago; la Feria del Condado de Los Ángeles; y la Hispanic Impact Summit (Cumbre de la Influencia Hispana) en Orlando.
Pensando en sus empleados, la Fundación T-Mobile ofrece duplicar cada donación recibida por la Hispanic Heritage Foundation (Fundación de la Herencia Hispana), hasta un máximo de $20,000 en total. Las celebraciones y las charlas educativas del Mes de la Herencia Hispana girarán en torno a temas tales como la cultura, la historia y la inmigración, y tendrán lugar tanto en los Centros de atención de T-Mobile como en la sede de la compañía en Bellevue, Washington. Los eventos especiales, la participación de la prensa y los oradores invitados se anunciarán próximamente.
La diversidad forma parte del ADN de T-Mobile. Dado que más del 62% de sus empleados se identifica como minoría, El
Un-carrier es la compañía más diversa entre las empresas más grandes de servicio móvil del país. T-Mobile también cuenta con numerosos recursos para la comunidad hispanohablante, entre ellos, un sitio web y la app de T-Mobile en español, el galardonado Equipo de Expertos del Un-carrier también en español y el canal T-Mobile Latino en YouTube, que se acaba de lanzar, además de T-Mobile Latino en Twitter, Facebook, Instagram y Snapchat. T-Mobile ha sido reconocida por Forbes y Fortune como la Mejor Compañía a Favor de la Diversidad y fue galardonada con un puntaje perfecto de 100 en el Índice de Igualdad Corporativa de la Campaña por los Derechos Humanos.
T-Mobile es un gran aliado de la comunidad hispana y celebra con orgullo su historia, cultura y contribuciones en este Mes de la Herencia Hispana y todos los días. Para obtener más información sobre las iniciativas de diversidad e inclusión de T-Mobile, visita el sitio web de T-Mobile.
Acerca de T-Mobile US, Inc.
Como El Un-carrier de EE.UU., T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) está redefiniendo la forma en que los consumidores y las empresas adquieren los servicios de telefonía móvil por medio de liderazgo en la innovación de productos y servicios. Nuestra avanzada red nacional 4G LTE brinda experiencias excepcionales de servicio móvil a 83.1 millones de clientes que no están dispuestos a transigir en calidad y en valor. Con sede en Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US presta servicios a través de sus subsidiarias y opera sus marcas emblemáticas, T-Mobile y Metro by T-Mobile. Para obtener más información, visita https://es.t-mobile.com.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005751/es/
