Humless Introduces First Universal Energy Management for Solar Industry

September 17, 2019 10:03 AM EDT
Humless today introduces its groundbreaking 48V Universal Energy Management (UEM). The Humless Universal is the solar power industry’s first Energy Storage System (ESS) that intelligently manages the flow of electricity from any source for any use. It integrates with any existing grid-tied solar system and works with any manufacturer’s panels, PV inverters, or batteries. Humless Universal is first to enable simultaneous AC/DC Coupling and is very expandable. In addition to solar PV storage applications, Humless energy storage solutions integrate well with wind and hydro.
“Humless developed the Universal Energy Management system in association with developers of off-grid environments in South Africa,” states Glenn Jakins, Humless CEO. “The demanding, harsh environments there provided us with a proving ground for adding energy storage in the U.S. when the demand for solar retrofits is rising and the problems of solar without storage are becoming clear.”
The advanced Intelligent energy controls in the Humless Universal give the customer options to match grid needs/requirements; ie. load shaving, time of use, generator auto start, and smart outputs. The Universal connects fully stackable inverters and open loop storage that can be expanded at a later date. Humless Universal retrofits with any current grid tied PV system in the USA; and is more advanced in its ability to AC and DC couple from PV solar simultaneously. This provides intelligent energy management for customer power needs and micro cycles the chemical energy storage less. This dramatically lowers electrical cost and extends battery life. MORE INFO
“The operating efficiencies that Humless has brought are significant and user friendly,” states Craig Turner, Reserve Facilities Manager: Mthembu & Biyela Lodges in South Africa. “The array of displays, screens and programming options for optimal system use and management are a revelation from what was previously available. The ease of ability in changing charge levels, run times and information display screens have enabled us to monitor and manage the farms both physically at the Inversion rooms as well as on mobile devices and laptops – it has never been this fluid and for this my congratulations and gratitude need to be extended.”
Along with a significant partner announcement, Humless will demonstrate this new technology this month at the upcoming Solar Power International (SPI) show in Salt Lake City (Booth 3217).
A History of Performance Energy Storage
For nearly a decade, Humless energy storage products have given customers the capacity to act anytime, anywhere, with both portable and standalone systems in home and commercial environments—on or off-grid. Humless offers the most diverse options for connecting a wide range of manufacturer components into a smart energy system for residential or business applications. For the first time, installers can connect different brands of panels, inverters, and batteries into one seamless, scalable system.
California Energy Challenge Spreading
While the state of California has led the nation in aggressive moves towards clean energy, resulting unintended problems leave homeowners and businesses looking for solutions. 1) Forward thinking solar PV homeowners now see the need to retrofit with energy battery storage to be more grid independent during forecasted rolling blackouts. 2) As an aftereffect of the Paradise fire and subsequent bankruptcy, PG&E plans to cut off power if wind exceeds 30 MPH. This compels businesses with mission critical power requirements to consider solar and other sources with managed storage. 3) Regional, State, and National tax breaks deadlines loom over those seeking the most cost-effective transition to solar power. 4) Tiered and Peak Load Pricing by utilities motivate customers to manage electrical costs with strategies such as Peak-Shaving and Load-Shedding.
About Humless
Humless is fueling the evolution of home and commercial power management, and the way contractors offer it. With Humless Universal Energy Management (UEM) installers can connect any brand of panels, inverters, and batteries into one seamless, scalable system. We apply commercial micro-grid thinking for the residential market, as well as for commercial customers seeking systems for securing the most cost-effective flow of electricity – on or off-grid.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005217/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT