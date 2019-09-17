IntelePeer Recognized as Innovative CPaaS Provider for Enterprises in Frost & Sullivan Radar Report

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 10:05 AM EDT
IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, announced today that it was identified as the most innovative privately-owned CPaaS provider in the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Radar for the CPaaS industry. The Radar, conducted by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, is an analysis of the competitive strengths and opportunities of a select group of providers who demonstrate best practices in their industry.
According to Frost & Sullivan research, the global CPaaS market is in a high growth stage, driven by innovative new features and capabilities being delivered by CPaaS providers, and increased interest and adoption of API-driven communications services by customers of all sizes. CPaaS solutions, such as IntelePeer’s Atmosphere® CPaaS, provide a powerful and flexible toolset to create communications-enriched applications that are tightly integrated within business workflows.
“IntelePeer is driving significant innovation in the market by bringing the next wave of CPaaS (‘CPaaS 2.0’) to enterprises and their business users,” said Michael Brandenburg, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Along with delivering enterprise-grade network reliability, security, and customer support, IntelePeer is making programmable communications more accessible to business users, channel partners and non-developers.”
Atmosphere® CPaaS delivers global voice and messaging capabilities, communication APIs, workflow automation, and AI-enabled analytics that enable enterprises to achieve digital transformation goals and create a better experience for customers and employees. IntelePeer provides the ability to interconnect with customer networks and deliver its voice and messaging services, which is a key differentiator to purely over–the-top CPaaS providers. In the Radar, Frost & Sullivan notes, “with its Atmosphere® Communications Platform, IntelePeer controls its own technology development and product roadmaps, enabling fast innovation to respond to a rapidly evolving CPaaS market.”
With a platform designed with the business user in mind, Marketing, Sales, IT, HR, Finance, and Customer Service departments can leverage ready-to-use applications to automate business processes, improve customer and employee experience through self-service, and engage customers, employees, and partners with outbound notifications. Developers can build communications-enabled applications and deeper customization with open APIs and third-party integrations for popular business systems such as CRM, WFM, billing and payroll, and others. Businesses leveraging Atmosphere® CPaaS can realize benefits including increasing customer engagement and revenue by over 40% while reducing key operating costs by over 60%.
“At IntelePeer, we believe that every individual contributor in a business can play a major role in helping a company reach its digital transformation goals, which is why we have designed our products to put business process automation, AI, and other capabilities at the fingertips of developers and non-technical users alike,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO & President at IntelePeer. “We are proud to be recognized for pioneering this new wave of CPaaS and aren’t slowing down when it comes to helping our partners, customers, and the market accelerate innovation and transform their business.”
About the Frost Radar
The Frost Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Frost Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. Frost & Sullivan analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Frost Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
About IntelePeer
IntelePeer delivers an omni-channel communications platform built for the enterprise. We believe that business communications are meant for more than just simple interactions – they should enable businesses to deliver truly delightful experiences. With our voice, messaging, ready-to-use applications, open APIs, and analytics, companies can build and integrate communications-enabled workflows to create world-class customer experiences and improve business processes through automation. Our full-stack solution is backed by a rock-solid network and a team of experts who provide nothing but award-winning customer service. It’s time to move beyond basic communications! Visit www.intelepeer.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005294/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT