Council to Secure the Digital Economy Releases Guidelines on Cyber Crisis Response and IoT Security

September 17, 2019
Today, the Council to Secure the Digital Economy (CSDE) released two major cybersecurity reports to deliver sustainable solutions to major cyber threats facing consumers, businesses and governments. Released ahead of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) 2nd annual National Cybersecurity Summit, the two new reports focus on security capabilities for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and strategies for cyber crisis response.
The CSDE, a partnership between global technology, communications, and internet companies and supported by USTelecom—The Broadband Association and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, produced a blueprint for multi-stakeholder coordination in the event of a potentially catastrophic cyberattack. It also released today, in a separate report, an unprecedented set of new baseline security capabilities to bolster security of the rapidly growing IoT sector. The report was endorsed by cybersecurity experts representing 20 of the major national technology organizations and associations.
Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of USTelecom, said: “We are living in the age of the cyber threat. The danger is not hypothetical. It is real and the consequences of an attack on the global digital economy will be catastrophic—unless government and industry get on the same page and plot a coordinated and seamless cyber response. We need to be ready. This can be done and these CSDE reports offer expert guidance and concrete strategies to beat back the pressing security risk of the digital age.”
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA, said: “The Internet of Things touches so many aspects of our lives—delivering incredible benefits to consumers, businesses and economies across the world. We must be vigilant and address the risk of cybersecurity attacks to connected devices and the digital economy infrastructure. These CSDE reports provide important insight about securing devices and information in ways that earn consumer trust and deliver the full benefits of anytime/anywhere connectivity.”
Cyber Crisis: Foundations of Multi-Stakeholder Coordination
The CSDE’s Cyber Crisis guide outlines the essential components of multi-stakeholder coordination during a cybersecurity crisis, particularly a rapid mobilization by government and industry and a strategy to interact with relevant responders. The report recommends industry determine the best cybersecurity assets and capabilities of any company and the establishment of a close working relationship during a cyber incident.
Information Communications Technology (ICT) companies have access to some of the world’s most advanced cybersecurity and incident response assets, including state-of-the-art operations facilities with sophisticated mitigation tools and technologies to experienced teams of cybersecurity experts qualified to handle crisis-level events.
The C2 Consensus on IoT Device Security Baseline Capabilities
In this guide, CSDE brings together a group of 20 major cybersecurity and technology organizations and dozens of their technical experts in a first-of-its-kind effort to develop a consensus set of security capabilities for the rapidly growing IoT marketplace.
The C2 Consensus provides guidance to industry and government on important security capabilities that IoT devices need to meet the market’s expectations for security and harmonize policies around the world—an approach that will be more effective than local initiatives that would fragment security protocols, reduce efficiencies and weaken security.
The full reports, as well as a list of the 20 participating organizations, can be found at securingdigitaleconomy.org.
About the Council to Secure the Digital Economy (CSDE)
CSDE brings together leading global enterprises from across the information technology, communications, and cybersecurity sectors. Its founding partners include Akamai, AT&T, CenturyLink, Cisco, Ericsson, IBM, Intel, NTT, Oracle, Samsung, SAP, Telefonica and Verizon. The CSDE’s Secretariat includes USTelecom and CTA. For more information visit: www.securingdigitaleconomy.org.
About Consumer Technology Association
As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.
About USTelecom
USTelecom represents service providers and suppliers for the broadband industry. Its diverse members range from large publicly traded communications corporations to small companies and cooperatives – all providing advanced communications services to urban and rural communities. Visit us at www.ustelecom.org.
